Matt Yglesias Hosts an Electoral College Whine Fest After Latest Nate Silver Predictions

Clearly, the Democrats and their spokespeople in the Media are starting to get very nervous about this upcoming Presidential election. Their latest tell? They are starting to complain about the electoral college.

We haven’t talked much about the electoral college bias but @NateSilver538 says Biden has a 51% chance of winning more votes than Trump and a 34% chance of winning the election. https://t.co/cakdBiTDmh pic.twitter.com/n77guzLN67 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) June 26, 2024

Today, Nate Silver published his latest thoughts on trends and how those could effect the Presidential election outcome.

Still, the items on the “reasons to think Trump might win” list have proven to be more robust. There’s Biden’s age, which voters have extremely persistent concerns about. There’s the very high inflation of mid-2021 through mid-2023 — which has considerably abated, but still is reflected in much higher prices than when Biden took office. There’s the fact that the global mood is pessimistic and that incumbents have been getting crushed everywhere around the world. Plus, some of the factors I thought would be an advantage for Biden haven’t proven to be. There’s less of a fundraising gap than I expected, for instance, and I’m not sure that Biden has run the smarter tactical campaign.

Clearly, Silver lays out his reasoning and why he sees Trump with the edge. Political podcaster and columnist, Matt Yglesias decided to overlook all of that and just blame the electoral college instead. Makes sense.

People who complain about the Electoral College are like people saying the team who scores the most runs in the World Series should win the series, not the team who wins the most games. — Jon Miltimore (@miltimore79) June 26, 2024

Democrats are nothing if not predictable.

I think "bias" is a kind of a loaded term here.



The EC specifically is intended to isolate winning the election from a large state-driven popular vote contest - at least somewhat.



That's not a bias, it's a specific feature that's designed to assure consensus. — Armed Liberal (@TheArmedLiberal) June 26, 2024

That's a ton of big confusing words for Matty.

@mattyglesias please tell me you aren't an electoral college denier. We're 50 separate states in a union. The EC is intentional and foundational. — Cam (@noremacback) June 26, 2024

He's only a denier if he does not like the outcome. If he likes the winner, he thinks the Electoral College is grand and gives every state equitable representation based on population size. Like most Leftists, if you do not like his opinion this week, come back next week and he will likely have a new one.

That's how Representative Republics work. — Ameible (@Ameible1) June 26, 2024

Welcome to living in a republic, Matthew. https://t.co/hAkpHlDCFh — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 26, 2024

He acts like he is brand new here.

y'all are gonna keep underperforming on the side that matters until you get past the notion that 230+ years and every presidential election EVER held isn't a "bias" but the format.



how about "them's the rules" ?? 🇺🇸🐐🦛🍿🍻 https://t.co/HQNAXQyVUX — christopher marc hubbard (@SoCalCMH) June 26, 2024

What a concept!

Tyranny of the majority. Look it up.



This is by design, and it's a good thing. https://t.co/ZPCsjerCLq — often uncommon 👊 (@oftenuncommon) June 26, 2024

Boom! Also, no matter who wins, it is still the best system and should never be dismantled.



















