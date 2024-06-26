The Big Dummies Behind the Biden Campaign Account Release Trump Attack Ad and It Goes HYSTERICALLY Wrong

Sen. Mike Lee's Thread Recounts 2020 Classified Briefing When Intel 'Flat-Out Lied to...
justmindy
justmindy  |  11:15 AM on June 26, 2024
AP Photo/Chris Szagola

It's clear Joe Biden can barely walk and form a sentence when he is in public. Harris does not do much better of a job herself, to be honest. One would think they could at least get their campaign materials to land a decent punch. One would be wrong.

They say this like it is a bad thing! This ad is having the 'reverse Uno' effect.

Exactly! Did they intend on making Trump sound so great?

Heh! Oh noes! Whatever will we do?

People are already convinced to vote for Trump and now they just want to give him more money.

Democrats are their own worst enemies.

It's almost like he will enforce the laws on the books as written. What a concept!

 Americans have had enough of seeing little girls and women raped and killed by men in this country illegally and they want secure borders now!

SHHHHHHH! Don't stop them while they are on a roll.

Awesome! Be sure and tell and friend and give them a ride to the polls, as well. All that matters is who actually gets out there and votes and Republicans will need a massive win to beat the Democrats and their trickery.

Maybe the Democrats are even done with this country being led by Joe Biden and they are hoping for a loss, as well. It would be so understandable if that was the case. They have to buy bread and milk, too.



