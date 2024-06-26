The Big Dummies Behind the Biden Campaign Account Release Trump Attack Ad and It Goes HYSTERICALLY Wrong

It's clear Joe Biden can barely walk and form a sentence when he is in public. Harris does not do much better of a job herself, to be honest. One would think they could at least get their campaign materials to land a decent punch. One would be wrong.

This is Trump’s Project 2025 pic.twitter.com/BpDo3rIK4r — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 25, 2024

They say this like it is a bad thing! This ad is having the 'reverse Uno' effect.

Wait, is this supposed to be a bad thing? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 25, 2024

Exactly! Did they intend on making Trump sound so great?

Heh! Oh noes! Whatever will we do?

Sounds awesome. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 25, 2024

I'm already voting for Trump, you don't have to convince me! Geez. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) June 25, 2024

People are already convinced to vote for Trump and now they just want to give him more money.

You guys might as well be donating to his campaign at this point. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 25, 2024

Democrats are their own worst enemies.

Sounds good to me! — Rick Shaftan -- Neighborhood Research and Media (@Shaftan) June 25, 2024

Yes, that’s exactly what we are hiring him to do. pic.twitter.com/4uIlkSJPne — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) June 25, 2024

It's almost like he will enforce the laws on the books as written. What a concept!

Trump isn’t sending Troops into cities and he will only be going after the people that persecuted him and weaponized the justice system against him. You’re full of sh@t



And mass deportations are what the majority of the people want. — Philip Anderson (@VoteBidenOut) June 25, 2024

Americans have had enough of seeing little girls and women raped and killed by men in this country illegally and they want secure borders now!

This makes me want to vote for Trump even more. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) June 25, 2024

I was already going to vote for him, I don’t need more convincing. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) June 25, 2024

Why are you CAMPAIGNING for Trump? — AnnaV (@perchance99) June 25, 2024

SHHHHHHH! Don't stop them while they are on a roll.

Excellent ! Make America safe again! — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) June 25, 2024

Thanks - I was on the fence before, but this sounds cool. — Indemnity Man (@IndemnityMan) June 25, 2024

I’m sold, Trump 2024! — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) June 25, 2024

Awesome! Be sure and tell and friend and give them a ride to the polls, as well. All that matters is who actually gets out there and votes and Republicans will need a massive win to beat the Democrats and their trickery.

So I guess their plan is apparently to attack Donald Trump by making him seem even more awesome than he already is. https://t.co/TLYrqJzBqT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 25, 2024

Maybe the Democrats are even done with this country being led by Joe Biden and they are hoping for a loss, as well. It would be so understandable if that was the case. They have to buy bread and milk, too.







