Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Set to Release a Tell All Coinciding with the Democratic National Convention

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on May 28, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Apparently, the Biden family have not satisfactorily dealt with Hunter's daughter they do not acknowledge. The mother of said child, Lunden Roberts, has announced she is writing a book. Karine Jean Pierre, the Press Secretary for Joe Biden, was asked about the forthcoming book today. 

“He was sitting there wearing nothing but parrot boxer briefs, organizing his pipes on his Rosemont Seneca desk,” an excerpt from Roberts’ upcoming memoir says. “I was sitting in Barack Obama’s actual chair from the Senate floor. I took another look at Hunter – this kind, intense, and startlingly transparent man – and thought, ‘this is definitely a guy I want to get to know better.'

Judging from the released blurb, it is going to be quite the book.

The Biden family are not great at decision making or dealing with issues surrounding their out of control children, but it seems it would have been easier to pay her off very well and keep her from writing tell all books.

Not allowing the child to have her father's last name was a real slap in the face. The Bidens deserve every bit of karma coming from this book.

Oh, this is certainly going to be a journey.

Bingo!

Let's be real, that child is marked for life because of her father. While that picture isn't great, the fact her father would not allow her to use his last name is a bit more problematic. Also, the stories of her father's drug addled sex parties and the mystery laptop will be much more harmful to her. The Bidens could have stopped a book like this from happening, but they chose to ignore this child and her mother and hope they would go away. It seems Hunter's Baby Mama refuses to be overlooked.





