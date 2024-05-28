Hunter Biden's Baby Mama Set to Release a Tell All Coinciding with the Democratic National Convention

Apparently, the Biden family have not satisfactorily dealt with Hunter's daughter they do not acknowledge. The mother of said child, Lunden Roberts, has announced she is writing a book. Karine Jean Pierre, the Press Secretary for Joe Biden, was asked about the forthcoming book today.

Doocy: “We learned today there is going to be a book coming out this summer by Lunden Roberts. According to the press release, the book is about protecting the long, unacknowledged grandchild of the sitting President of the United States. Do you know President Biden has met that… pic.twitter.com/RHGn4lbyPm — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 28, 2024

INBOX: Lunden Roberts, the Arkansas stripper with whom Hunter Biden fathered a love child, is releasing a memoir with Skyhorse. The book will be released on August 20 — the Tuesday of the Democratic National Convention (what a coincidence!) pic.twitter.com/989XxM8NiQ — Matt McDonald (@mattjpfmcdonald) May 28, 2024

“He was sitting there wearing nothing but parrot boxer briefs, organizing his pipes on his Rosemont Seneca desk,” an excerpt from Roberts’ upcoming memoir says. “I was sitting in Barack Obama’s actual chair from the Senate floor. I took another look at Hunter – this kind, intense, and startlingly transparent man – and thought, ‘this is definitely a guy I want to get to know better.'

Judging from the released blurb, it is going to be quite the book.

I mean good for her. Hope it actually helps her get some money to raise her kid that the entire Biden family pretends doesn’t exist. — Weston Burleson (@Weston_B) May 28, 2024

The Biden family are not great at decision making or dealing with issues surrounding their out of control children, but it seems it would have been easier to pay her off very well and keep her from writing tell all books.

Good for her.



The settlement she got from Hunter was utter shite.



A few of his god-awful paintings and the kid can't even use the only valuable thing Hunter owns: his last name. — Sergeant Reckless (@SgtReckle55) May 28, 2024

Not allowing the child to have her father's last name was a real slap in the face. The Bidens deserve every bit of karma coming from this book.

Lunden Roberts, the mother of Hunter Biden's love child, is writing a memoir and this paragraph makes up most of the blurb. https://t.co/WFBzHIj6S0 pic.twitter.com/DgZnBbZZMC — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) May 28, 2024

Oh, this is certainly going to be a journey.

I mean what a race for the WH. https://t.co/iiimjPnkJb — Rick Wiley (@rick_wiley) May 28, 2024

This is happening because @JoeBiden was too much of a deadbeat to say "my seven grandkids"https://t.co/Ux24ooAAcK — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) May 28, 2024

Bingo!

This kid will be marked for life over this book and book cover. Thanks Mom. https://t.co/XkTlS8wGi5 — ItCantBeJustMe (@CannotBeJustMe) May 28, 2024

Let's be real, that child is marked for life because of her father. While that picture isn't great, the fact her father would not allow her to use his last name is a bit more problematic. Also, the stories of her father's drug addled sex parties and the mystery laptop will be much more harmful to her. The Bidens could have stopped a book like this from happening, but they chose to ignore this child and her mother and hope they would go away. It seems Hunter's Baby Mama refuses to be overlooked.















