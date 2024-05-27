VICTORY: Member Nations Fail to Ratify WHO Global Pandemic Treaty
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Narcissist in Chief Joe Biden Used His Memorial Day Remarks to Once AGAIN Discuss His Son's Death

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on May 27, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Sigh. Joe Biden is literally incapable of honoring the lost without talking about his own deceased son. Today, was no exception.

On Memorial Day, Biden chose to highlight the loss of his son, Beau. Biden is unable to accept Beau died of cancer and not in war, and insists it was as a result of his service and 'burn pits'. There is no evidence that is true.

Injecting a bit of reality into the situation.

As horrific as losing any child must be, Biden needs to recognize he had the chance to say goodbye to his child, surrounded by family with the gift of palliative care. Most families of lost soldiers do not have that kind of ending.

Of course, people feel empathy for his loss, but why must he center his loss at every occasion about loss?

The crazy thing is apparently his team has told him people don't like the constant references and he should stop always bringing up his son, but he does not care and continues to do it.

He's a daily national embarrassment. November cannot come soon enough.



