In a Show of Reconciliation Trump Says Haley Will Be Part of His Team In Some Form

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on May 24, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

In another show of his desire to unite the Republican party, President Trump said he would consider Nikki Haley for his team if he were to win in 2024. 

He clearly wants to win in 2024, and making nice with Haley voters is a great step.

It has some beautiful hot springs!

It is part of good politics.

There was lots of speculation about what her role might be.

Others thought he was just being polite for the camera.

One things about politics ... it's messy. After the voters choose and the candidate is chosen, hopefully people can put their differences aside.

If Kristol is angry with her, she has to be doing something right.

Some tweeps had some more suggestions for appropriate roles for Mrs. Haley. This one might be a bit sexist. Heh!

Iceland seemed to be a running theme in the comment section. 

All of this. Right now Republicans need to make peace with one another and focus on the goal of beating Biden.






