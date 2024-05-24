In a Show of Reconciliation Trump Says Haley Will Be Part of His Team In Some Form

In another show of his desire to unite the Republican party, President Trump said he would consider Nikki Haley for his team if he were to win in 2024.

🚨🇺🇸TRUMP: HALEY WILL BE ON OUR TEAM



"Well, I think she's gonna be on our team because we have a lot of the same ideas, the same thoughts.



I appreciated what she said; you know, we had a nasty campaign. It was pretty nasty.



But she's a very capable person, and I'm sure she's… pic.twitter.com/Z5q1Pde0Wv — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 24, 2024

He clearly wants to win in 2024, and making nice with Haley voters is a great step.

Looks like the 'Ambassador to Iceland' spot is gonna be filled... https://t.co/O5ve2QUC5b — Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) May 24, 2024

Ambassador to Iceland.... — Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) May 24, 2024

It has some beautiful hot springs!

It is part of good politics.

whatever TRUMP NEEDS TO DO LET HIM BE TRUMP



he is a genius https://t.co/0NUocGiM09 — Paris (@bellarice48) May 24, 2024

If true this helps Trump on foreign policy and with moderates that were hesitant to support him but like Haley. https://t.co/HAzQuIo3zb — Caedmon Brooks (@brooks_caedmon) May 24, 2024

Could Nikki Haley be chosen by Mr. Trump to be vice president? — Alex Tran (@QuangNghaTrn2) May 24, 2024

There was lots of speculation about what her role might be.

That was a polite no if ever I heard one. — Variant Swarm (@thefuturebyJC) May 24, 2024

Others thought he was just being polite for the camera.

He is very forgiving..

Is a blessing and also a curse for one's to walk all over you..

but..

shows heart 💜



Something Niki should take note of

Forgiving the past for a brighter future is the 🔑 — Country Style (@Countrywritin) May 24, 2024

One things about politics ... it's messy. After the voters choose and the candidate is chosen, hopefully people can put their differences aside.

She pissed off Bill Kristol and all of the neocons. That's worth something.



Make her ambassador to Israel. And no, she doesn't get the Secretary of State's cell phone number. — ILLINI (“IL eye nye”) (@IlliniProgrammr) May 24, 2024

If Kristol is angry with her, she has to be doing something right.

He said in "some form," which could mean anything. Luggage carrier, sandwich maker—you name it pic.twitter.com/2l2sRaQCed — Who else would it be? (@Garfield2pointO) May 24, 2024

Some tweeps had some more suggestions for appropriate roles for Mrs. Haley. This one might be a bit sexist. Heh!

Relax, “in some capacity” means nothing. He’s just trying to unify the party. She may wind up as the ambassador to Iceland as someone suggested. He was very clear she isn’t vp material. — The Man (@travelaw64) May 24, 2024

Iceland seemed to be a running theme in the comment section.

A1stMAGA can't win without GOP. GOP can't win without A1stMAGA. It's a numbers game right now. Also, lest we forget, @LaraLeaTrump is running the RNC. She will cover his blind spots. — Calvin N. Cole (@CALNCOLE) May 24, 2024

Many overlook this core strength



People can fight even nastily to get their way



After the battle, people can make PEACE



Otherwise, you base of support just continues to dwindle as enemies pile up — Ai Counsel (Cyrus) (@AICounselDallas) May 24, 2024

All of this. Right now Republicans need to make peace with one another and focus on the goal of beating Biden.



















