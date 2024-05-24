First American Tourist Held in Turks and Caicos for Possessing Ammo Will Pay Fine and Be Released

Some good news for a change! The first American put on trial for bringing ammunition into Turks and Caicos will not serve any further jail time.

Bryan Hagerich of Somerset County is given a suspended sentence and fined by Turks and Caicos Islands. He is paying the fine and will be given back his passport. Had faced a potential 12 year prison sentence for illegally having ammunition in his luggage during family trip. #WTAE pic.twitter.com/mfH6qq00cX — Bob Mayo (@BMayo_WTAE) May 24, 2024

Bryan Hagerich will pay a hefty fine, but as long as he pays it, he will receive his passport and return home.

The first of the five Americans who were detained and charged with carrying ammunition after Turks and Caicos authorities say they found left in their luggage was sentenced and fined Friday. Bryan Hagerich, 39, was handed a 52-week suspended sentence and a $6,700 fine, according to a spokesperson. He is expected to be released shortly and will return home to the United States. In Turks and Caicos Islands — a British territory — no firearms, weapons, or stray bullets are allowed on the islands. Local authorities strictly enforce firearms and ammunition-related laws. Get fact-based, unbiased news coverage 24/7 with the NewsNation app. Download it here. Turks and Caicos said in a statement that it is “the travelers’ responsibility to ensure their baggage is free of” weapons and ammunition, which is “strictly forbidden” without prior permission. Even within the U.S., improperly secured and undeclared ammunition or firearms found by airport security can result in a fine and criminal referral. The judge in Hagerich’s case found “exceptional circumstances” and said a 12-year jail sentence would be arbitrary, according to spokesperson Jonathan Franks.

Great news. I’m grateful that the authorities in Turks and Caicos exercised leniency and that Bryan Hagerich will soon be on his way home to his family in Somerset. https://t.co/RS45sdilKu — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) May 24, 2024

@GReschenthaler and @JohnFetterman's trip to Turks and Caicos appears to be a huge success. PA's Bryan Hagerich is among Americans facing jail time for bringing ammo into the country. Hagerich has been sentenced is being released! @kdkaradio pic.twitter.com/4S0o6D4Xwf — Marty Griffin (@MartyGriffinKD) May 24, 2024

Hagerich had the support of elected officials who traveled to Turks and Caicos to appeal for Hagerich's release. Another Fetterman win, as of late.

After traveling to Turks and Caicos to urge officials to release the five Americans detained for an honest mistake, they made the right move today and my constituent Bryan is heading back home to the Commonwealth.



My full statement: pic.twitter.com/aSj5UV7sYt — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 24, 2024

There are four other defendants who have yet to face trial, and Fetterman publicly spoke out for their freedom today after learning Hagerich would be released.

I disagree with a lot of your stances but this is awesome. Well done https://t.co/iWmJpnFvK9 — Brian G (@Cpo_14) May 24, 2024

No matter your political affiliation, all Americans can rally around a politician who actually did some good on behalf of a distressed American. Congrats to Mr. Hagerich and Godspeed to the other four defendants.