First American Tourist Held in Turks and Caicos for Possessing Ammo Will Pay Fine and Be Released

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:15 PM on May 24, 2024
Turks & Caicos Properties LTD/Premiere Estates via AP

Some good news for a change! The first American put on trial for bringing ammunition into Turks and Caicos will not serve any further jail time.

Bryan Hagerich will pay a hefty fine, but as long as he pays it, he will receive his passport and return home.

The first of the five Americans who were detained and charged with carrying ammunition after Turks and Caicos authorities say they found left in their luggage was sentenced and fined Friday.

Bryan Hagerich, 39, was handed a 52-week suspended sentence and a $6,700 fine, according to a spokesperson. He is expected to be released shortly and will return home to the United States. 

In Turks and Caicos Islands — a British territory — no firearms, weapons, or stray bullets are allowed on the islands. Local authorities strictly enforce firearms and ammunition-related laws.

Turks and Caicos said in a statement that it is “the travelers’ responsibility to ensure their baggage is free of” weapons and ammunition, which is “strictly forbidden” without prior permission.

Even within the U.S., improperly secured and undeclared ammunition or firearms found by airport security can result in a fine and criminal referral.

The judge in Hagerich’s case found “exceptional circumstances” and said a 12-year jail sentence would be arbitrary, according to spokesperson Jonathan Franks.

Hagerich had the support of elected officials who traveled to Turks and Caicos to appeal for Hagerich's release. Another Fetterman win, as of late.

There are four other defendants who have yet to face trial, and Fetterman publicly spoke out for their freedom today after learning Hagerich would be released.

No matter your political affiliation, all Americans can rally around a politician who actually did some good on behalf of a distressed American. Congrats to Mr. Hagerich and Godspeed to the other four defendants.

