Son of Woman who Lost BIGLY to Matt Gaetz (Rebekah Jones) Sentenced Today and She Was MIA

Several months ago we told you about the son of Rebekah Jones and his arrest for threatening his middle school. As a reminder, Jones rose to 'fame' or rather 'infamy', when she claimed Ron DeSantis was lying about COVID numbers. Then, she ran against Matt Gaetz and lost by quite a lot.

Advertisement

The teen son of @GeoRebekah was sentenced in Santa Rosa County today, five months after he pled no contest to a charge related to making school shooting threats against Holley Navarre Middle School.https://t.co/4jA2CH5Hcy — Ben Johnson (@NewsJournalBen) May 22, 2024

A Santa Rosa County judge sentenced the son of former congressional candidate and fired State of Florida employee Rebekah Jones to an indefinite amount of probation Wednesday for charges related to threatening to shoot up a school. In 2023, Jones' then-13-year-old son, called J.J. in court records, was charged under Florida Statute 836.10, for allegedly making repeated threats to shoot up Holley Navarre Middle School and to stab students who angered him. The statute outlaws written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. The News Journal is not naming Rebekah Jones' son since he was not charged as an adult and remained in juvenile court, but is including his relationship to his mother because Jones has been vocal about her son's case. J.J.'s sentence comes five months after he pleaded no contest on Dec. 15, 2023, to the charge. As part of the sentencing, the judge withheld adjudication of delinquency and ordered J.J. to comply with the following: Complete 50 hours of community service

Write a 1,000-word essay on taking responsibility for his actions

Read the book "Know The Law"

Take all medications as prescribed

Comply with any therapy deemed necessary by a psychiatrist

Check in weekly with a school resource officer J.J. will also have a curfew of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday while he remains on probation. The boy will also not be able to use the internet or social media unless directly supervised by his parents or by someone his parents have appointed.



The boy's father appeared virtually with him. Rebekah was not present.

Wow. Ok thanks! Guess enjoying Athens took priority. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) May 22, 2024

Rebekah always makes Rebekah a priority.

Was the hearing in person or virtual? — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) May 22, 2024

They appeared virtually in the courtroom, but Rebekah Jones did not attend. Her husband attended with their son. — Ben Johnson (@NewsJournalBen) May 22, 2024

Tweeps also wondered about Rebekah's whereabouts since she is once again seeking money on GoFundMe.

Ben, I wonder if you could get someone at the court to comment on their determining the family to be "indigent" when Jones collected $1,250 from GoFundMe in the last 8 days, purportedly for a hotel room in Greece. pic.twitter.com/Vgx1791oRE — George Jones (@GeoJones) May 22, 2024

I'm unsure of the details since juvenile court records are not publicly accessible, but I do know Mr. Saiz was not appointed, which is typical in indigent cases. He is a private attorney who took on the case pro bono. — Ben Johnson (@NewsJournalBen) May 22, 2024

Apparently, the attorney took on the case voluntarily rather than being appointed by the court.

Unemployed criminal Rebekah Jones was hanging out alone at the beach in Greece while her son, who attempted to shoot up a middle school, was being sentenced for attempting to shoot up a middle school.



There was a Zoom hearing.



She didn't attend. https://t.co/fkVVxIu4TJ pic.twitter.com/w3ba1X0LPC — Max (@MaxNordau) May 22, 2024

Advertisement

This is how she'll spin it:



"I’m in Greece lobbying the UN for stronger whistleblower protections against threats of retaliation just as Gov. DeSantis himself sentenced my kid to indefinite probation for sharing MEMES!!" — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) May 22, 2024

Let's hope she stays in Greece and starts bugging them for a while. The judge did order the parents to monitor the boy's activities online. For his sake, let's hope his Dad handles that because Rebekah can't stay out of some controversy constantly online.