Son of Woman who Lost BIGLY to Matt Gaetz (Rebekah Jones) Sentenced Today and She Was MIA

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on May 22, 2024
Townhall Media

Several months ago we told you about the son of Rebekah Jones and his arrest for threatening his middle school. As a reminder, Jones rose to 'fame' or rather 'infamy', when she claimed Ron DeSantis was lying about COVID numbers. Then, she ran against Matt Gaetz and lost by quite a lot.

A Santa Rosa County judge sentenced the son of former congressional candidate and fired State of Florida employee Rebekah Jones to an indefinite amount of probation Wednesday for charges related to threatening to shoot up a school.

In 2023, Jones' then-13-year-old son, called J.J. in court records, was charged under Florida Statute 836.10, for allegedly making repeated threats to shoot up Holley Navarre Middle School and to stab students who angered him. The statute outlaws written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

The News Journal is not naming Rebekah Jones' son since he was not charged as an adult and remained in juvenile court, but is including his relationship to his mother because Jones has been vocal about her son's case. J.J.'s sentence comes five months after he pleaded no contest on Dec. 15, 2023, to the charge. As part of the sentencing, the judge withheld adjudication of delinquency and ordered J.J. to comply with the following:

  • Complete 50 hours of community service
  • Write a 1,000-word essay on taking responsibility for his actions
  • Read the book "Know The Law"
  • Take all medications as prescribed
  • Comply with any therapy deemed necessary by a psychiatrist
  • Check in weekly with a school resource officer

J.J. will also have a curfew of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday while he remains on probation. The boy will also not be able to use the internet or social media unless directly supervised by his parents or by someone his parents have appointed.

The boy's father appeared virtually with him. Rebekah was not present.

Rebekah always makes Rebekah a priority.

Tweeps also wondered about Rebekah's whereabouts since she is once again seeking money on GoFundMe.

Apparently, the attorney took on the case voluntarily rather than being appointed by the court.

Let's hope she stays in Greece and starts bugging them for a while. The judge did order the parents to monitor the boy's activities online. For his sake, let's hope his Dad handles that because Rebekah can't stay out of some controversy constantly online.

