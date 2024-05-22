Obama Weirdly Congratulates Biden on His 200th Judge Mostly Selected Based on Skin Color or Gender

Miranda Devine Thread Dives Into New IRS Whistleblower Docs (Hint: 'Hunter Biden Lied...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:35 PM on May 22, 2024
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

It is well known Obama loves to be divisive and constantly harps on race and sex. Today's post was no exception.

Forget experience and competence. Now, all that is matters is the color of skin and what is between your legs.

Qualified? What a concept!

Welcome to the club!

He is a world class con artist. Many people fell for his lies. Don't feel bad.

Never forget who is the actual racist.

Tags: BIDEN FEDERAL GOVERNMENT JUDGE OBAMA

