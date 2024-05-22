Obama Weirdly Congratulates Biden on His 200th Judge Mostly Selected Based on Skin Color or Gender

It is well known Obama loves to be divisive and constantly harps on race and sex. Today's post was no exception.

.@POTUS just confirmed his 200th judge – not an easy accomplishment with a narrow majority in the Senate. And more than half are women and people of color.



Judges have the power to roll back progress or keep us moving forward; to protect our basic liberties or take them away.… https://t.co/72CwuLmIAz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 22, 2024

Advertisement

Forget experience and competence. Now, all that is matters is the color of skin and what is between your legs.

Look at the puppet master. We also DGAF about the race or sex of these judges. We need *qualified* people to fulfill their duties. 🙄 https://t.co/fQ1beeQfLy — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 22, 2024

Qualified? What a concept!

It's remarkable how much I've grown to loathe a man I voted for twice. https://t.co/2vwyQIfANP — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 22, 2024

Welcome to the club!

The last thing America needs is DEI judges to "keep progress moving forward" https://t.co/SzydOEDM3k — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) May 22, 2024

Judges should not have the power to roll back progress or push it forward.



Judges should rule objectively based on their oath to the Constitution. I cannot believe I voted for this @sshole the first time around. https://t.co/C2wTGqbcI1 — DB-Indy (@denbrinson) May 22, 2024

He is a world class con artist. Many people fell for his lies. Don't feel bad.

"Black judges are more fair than white judges."

Thanks, racist @sshat. https://t.co/TBCKsjY37w — John V (5th time around skippero.) (@JohnV611531) May 22, 2024

Never forget who is the actual racist.

Thank you for reminding us that you have managed to get judges into office that do not prosecute crimes or criminals. Bravo Barack. https://t.co/mLIPuMQUD1 — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 22, 2024

Not sure what @BarackObama means by progress. Great to hear the diversity demographically among nominees, however the former President should have noted that these are the best nominees for the position. He purposely or inadvertently left that part out. You have to wonder why? https://t.co/fQBe7yXXWU — Ralph Fergo (@92Fergo) May 22, 2024

It really should make Americans wonder.

Ever wonder who in the world is to blame for torpedoing race relations over the last 15 years? https://t.co/7v5DiSH4fJ — Dustin Pitcher (@dustinpitcher) May 22, 2024

He is one of the worst Presidents to ever happen to this country and definitely to race relations. It was all very intentional .

An army of Democrat communists. https://t.co/NCTdd7RfkT — Henry (@HenryBack2Play) May 22, 2024

More than half are women and people of color.... hiring based on this is illegal. When is hiring based on merit coming back? https://t.co/2TjC3fidhd — Brandon (@waitsnweights) May 22, 2024

Advertisement

"Judges have the power to roll back progress or keep us moving forward; to protect our basic liberties or take them away."



Sadly, because both the Congress & the Executive have decided to be useless, they punt the hard decisions to the Courts. https://t.co/QDAyApzPIU — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) May 22, 2024

Federal judges are now doing the job of Congress. What is even the point of them anymore?

That's 200 more judges that will completely ignore the Constitution to punish Republicans, protect Democrats and keep the Democrat Party in power. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) May 22, 2024

This is why 2024 is so very important.



