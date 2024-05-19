Sean 'Diddy' Combs Releases Weak Sauce Apology Video and Twitter Collectively Rolled Its...
Media LAPDOGS: Philadelphia Inquirer Says Biden 'Erroneously' Claimed Inflation Was 9% Twi...
Get the Man a Dictionary: Bill Kristol Proves He's CLUELESS About What the...
Patty Murray Magically Knows What a Woman Is Again As She Pushes Female...
Class Is in Session! Nikole Hannah-Jones SCHOOLED After Making Brain-Dead Claim About Weal...
WOOF! 'Biden Wins' Account Has Said Some Dumb Stuff in the Past But...
Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems...
Jill Biden's Speech Pandering to the Teacher's Union Just Solidified My Vote FOR...
GRRL ... Rachel Bitecofer DRAGGED Impressively for Embarrassing Attempt at Getting Harriso...
BRAVO! James Woods' Brutally Honest Critique of AOC's 'Beyond CRINGE' Rambling is Hilariou...
And BOOM Goes the Dynamite --> Black American Responds to NFL Condemning Harrison...
AP Reports That Noncitizen Voting Has Become a GOP Talking Point Even Though...
Greta Van Susteren Asks If Jake Tapper's the Right Choice to Be Moderating...
DA Kim Foxx Wouldn't Prosecute Over Drug or Weapons Found During a Routine...

Morehouse College Speaker Calls for Permanent Cease Fire in Gaza and CLUELESS Joe Biden Seal Claps

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:46 PM on May 19, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yesterday, the shell of a man we call President, Joe Biden, went to Morehouse College to speak at their graduation. Morehouse is a HBCU or a 'Historically Black College' and it is also a men's college. The Valedictorian used his speaking time  at the ceremony to call for an 'immediate and permanent cease fire in the Gaza strip'. Per usual, moronic Biden has no idea what is happening, so he applauded along. Surely, that raised some eyebrows with our Israeli allies.

Advertisement

Apparently, the Speaker also was wearing the 'Palestinian' flag on his person. Wow. Just, wow.

This is the point, right here. There are still Americans being held hostage and no one is mentioning that fact.

Recommended

Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG
Sam J.
Advertisement

Plenty of people join you in your outrage. It's disgusting to pretend Hamas, the group that controls 'Palestine', can be trusted to enter in good faith negotiations. 

Biden CLAPPED right in front of the faces of Americans when there are still Americans being held hostage.

That's an excellent question.

He wasn't even lucid at this one this early.

Advertisement

Biden has no idea where he is. He certainly can't be expected to know when to clap and when to sit on his hands!

It's so obvious!

It is pure brain rot these days.

Remember the good old days when they were speeches to inspire students before they went into the workforce. The good old days before the Left ruined everything.




Tags: BIDEN COLLEGE GAZA ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT RACE RELATIONS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG
Sam J.
Get the Man a Dictionary: Bill Kristol Proves He's CLUELESS About What the Word 'Fascism' Actually Means
Amy Curtis
Media LAPDOGS: Philadelphia Inquirer Says Biden 'Erroneously' Claimed Inflation Was 9% Twice in One Week
Amy Curtis
Class Is in Session! Nikole Hannah-Jones SCHOOLED After Making Brain-Dead Claim About Wealth and Jobs
Sam J.
Patty Murray Magically Knows What a Woman Is Again As She Pushes Female Crash Test Dummy Legislation
Amy Curtis
WOOF! 'Biden Wins' Account Has Said Some Dumb Stuff in the Past But THIS Groceries Post is a DOOZY
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lefty Posting Obviously Photoshopped (Ahem) Pic of AOC to Brag About How Dems are 'Prettier' Goes WRONG Sam J.
Advertisement