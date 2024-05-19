Morehouse College Speaker Calls for Permanent Cease Fire in Gaza and CLUELESS Joe Biden Seal Claps

Yesterday, the shell of a man we call President, Joe Biden, went to Morehouse College to speak at their graduation. Morehouse is a HBCU or a 'Historically Black College' and it is also a men's college. The Valedictorian used his speaking time at the ceremony to call for an 'immediate and permanent cease fire in the Gaza strip'. Per usual, moronic Biden has no idea what is happening, so he applauded along. Surely, that raised some eyebrows with our Israeli allies.

“It is my stance, as a Morehouse Man — nay, as a human being — to call for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.”



- DeAngelo Fletcher, valedictorian of Morehouse’s class of 2024



Peep the Palestinian flag atop his graduation cap. https://t.co/wZ7ypqwOVh pic.twitter.com/4HLfvQEDXm — Big Mike from The Wood. (@oluwaburnerboy) May 19, 2024

Apparently, the Speaker also was wearing the 'Palestinian' flag on his person. Wow. Just, wow.

HOSTAGES: Deangelo Fletcher, the Morehouse College valedictorian, failed to mention that the Palestinians were still holding five fellow Americans hostage when he called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Biden to speak next. Will he mention them? pic.twitter.com/OHxFnx3oxa — @amuse (@amuse) May 19, 2024

This is the point, right here. There are still Americans being held hostage and no one is mentioning that fact.

I just saw the Morehouse graduation and heard the @POTUS call for a cease fire with graduates in the audience wearing #RapeRags 🇵🇸 flags. The Valedictorian had the flag of A TERRORIST STATE on his graduation cap. I am sick about this.

Who’s with me? — NotYourJewishMom🍌 (@CaffMomREDACTED) May 19, 2024

Plenty of people join you in your outrage. It's disgusting to pretend Hamas, the group that controls 'Palestine', can be trusted to enter in good faith negotiations.

BREAKING: The Morehouse valedictorian, Deangelo Fletcher, called for an “immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip" right in front of President Biden who will speak next. pic.twitter.com/ZuUNSaodxi — Stu (@thestustustudio) May 19, 2024

Biden CLAPPED right in front of the faces of Americans when there are still Americans being held hostage.

Day 225 of Biden's Hostage Crisis.

Joe doesn't want to mention or even hear about the 5 innocent Americans kidnapped by Hamas.

Joe wants those pro-Hamas votes. https://t.co/lNzmILmOXv — ProfessorPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) May 19, 2024

Why did Joe clap? https://t.co/flOcwKLkDh — Dave Van de Walle (@Area224) May 19, 2024

That's an excellent question.

are all graduations this early or was this so biden wouldn't sundown prematurely? — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) May 19, 2024

He wasn't even lucid at this one this early.

It’s hard for a skilled politician to pander and speak truth simultaneously. Biden isn’t skilled. He’ll simply pander. — Mark Thompson 🇺🇸 (@marktmt) May 19, 2024

Biden has no idea where he is. He certainly can't be expected to know when to clap and when to sit on his hands!

Biden making that face again. — Verbania (@LaLeggeBastiat) May 19, 2024

It's so obvious!

Academia is a disease — The Grizzly Veteran (@TheGrizzlyVet) May 19, 2024

It is pure brain rot these days.

When did commencement speeches become political lectures??? — Joe DiVita (@JoeDiVita6) May 19, 2024

Remember the good old days when they were speeches to inspire students before they went into the workforce. The good old days before the Left ruined everything.











