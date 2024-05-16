Despicable Secretary of Navy Has 'No Regrets' About Firing Service Members Over Vaccine Mandate

It's hard to believe a person of authority in the United States military can say this, but there really has been no accountability for all of the terrible decisions made during COVID.

The Secretary of the Navy says to Sen. @Eric_Schmitt that he has "no regrets" about firing the thousands of service members who refused to take the covid vax and then smugly says that none of them wanted to come back to the Navy when contacted as if that's a good thing. pic.twitter.com/MzMv7R4qMu — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 16, 2024

Why would they want to come back and serve a country that turned its back on them? They were disposable.

Navy Sec. Del Torro is a disgrace. He disrespects the service of men and women who were discharged for refusing the jab, then acts surprised they wouldn't want to come back to work for smug idiots like him.



Our military needs urgent help, and it can begin with firing this jerk.… https://t.co/KzU2spCXKG — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 16, 2024

At minimum, he could have said 'with current findings, it was a mistake'. At least apologize for overreacting.

They didn’t want to come back for the same reason you can’t meet recruiting quotas for the second consecutive year in a row. https://t.co/UtyHiWgjaX — Shoe (@samosaur) May 16, 2024

The Commander in Chief Joe Biden is basically senile. Why would anyone want to serve while the buck stops with that dude? Those who do choose to serve right now are the ultimate patriots as they overlook Biden for the sake of the security of a country they love.

When I think of the Declaration of Military Accountability, why I signed, and who it is addressed to, this piece of work is right at the top of the list with @SecDef.

He flagrantly broke the law, yet proclaims he followed it.@SECNAV, people don't get to only follow the laws they… https://t.co/XYTx0DT5dJ — Mara Macie (@MaraMacie) May 16, 2024

.@realdonaldtrump the next SecDef, SecArmy, SecNav, and Secaf all need to answer the question before or at least in their confirmation hearings so we can see if they are as arrogant and disrespectful to their people as this asshat Secnav. #militaryaccountability https://t.co/UlfmrZl9BC — Col. Rob Maness ret. 🇺🇸 (@RobManess) May 16, 2024

There must be questions asked about how they would treat these decisions if our country faced s similar situation in the future.

🚨 3,746 U.S. Marines were unlawfully separated during the C-vid mandates out of the 8,600 across the entire DoD.@SECNAV claims that he “followed the laws…” when pressed by @SenEricSchmitt.



Fact Check: FALSE!



Laws were BROKEN by leadership who coerced service members to… https://t.co/xN50M2ek2P — Joshua Hoppe (@JHippityHoppe) May 16, 2024

Wow! He is still drinking the vax Kool-Aid! https://t.co/y9vSSF9K7L — BamaClarkGriswold (@ClarkSSGriswold) May 16, 2024

At this point, this goof could bust through walls with a kool-aid smile.

No one wants to come back unless there is accountability. Why would victims of abuse want to go back to their abuser? https://t.co/GX5eb4HmIN — Jordan Karr (@JordanLkarr) May 16, 2024

The way our military personnel have been treated these last 4 years how do they expect people to join? There is no need to work hard & do your best, it doesn’t matter. All that matters is the color of your skin, gender or genders, your ideology & social media posts. Ridiculous. https://t.co/aPTP9afdRC — B. Buck (@BBuck63269384) May 16, 2024

It's terrifying and our Congress seems unwilling to do anything about it.



