NFL Officially Distances Itself From Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech
Incensed Missouri AG Demands Accountability for Official Kansas City Account Doxing of Har...
Hillary Clinton Trips All Over Herself With Trump-Related Request for Battleground State V...
FAFO: Sonoma State President on Leave for INSUBORDINATION After Anti-Israel Email
Here's Just 1 of the MANY Reasons the Biden WH/AG Want to Keep...
Dopey Sara Haines of 'The View' Says 'Latin Mass' is Extremist and Doesn't...
CNN Anchor Appears to Be Turning on Biden, Endorses Trump Policies
Exposing Election-Related Shenanigans Is More Crucial Than Ever but We Need YOUR Help
DARWIN AWARD: Woman Charged by Bull on Baja Beach After Ignoring Warnings to...
The View vs Butker, Mitt Romney's a Mess, Capitol Hill Smackdowns!
FINALLY! Moorpark Professor Charged With Manslaughter in Death of Pro-Israel Protestor Pau...
Sure, Jan: Denver News Community Noted for Report Claiming Social Distancing Saved 800,000...
Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY...
We DARE You to Read The Hill's List of 'Notable Repubs' Crossing Over...

Despicable Secretary of Navy Has 'No Regrets' About Firing Service Members Over Vaccine Mandate

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:50 PM on May 16, 2024
Twitchy

It's hard to believe a person of authority in the United States military can say this, but there really has been no accountability for all of the terrible decisions made during COVID.

Advertisement

Why would they want to come back and serve a country that turned its back on them? They were disposable. 

At minimum, he could have said 'with current findings, it was a mistake'. At least apologize for overreacting.

The Commander in Chief Joe Biden is basically senile. Why would anyone want to serve while the buck stops with that dude? Those who do choose to serve right now are the ultimate patriots as they overlook Biden for the sake of the security of a country they love.

Recommended

Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY Discovered Seem Shady AF
Sam J.
Advertisement

There must be questions asked about how they would treat these decisions if our country faced s similar situation in the future.

Advertisement

At this point, this goof could bust through walls with a kool-aid smile.

It's terrifying and our Congress seems unwilling to do anything about it.


Tags: MILITARY NAVY VACCINE COVID VACCINE MANDATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY Discovered Seem Shady AF
Sam J.
Incensed Missouri AG Demands Accountability for Official Kansas City Account Doxing of Harrison Butker
justmindy
Hillary Clinton Trips All Over Herself With Trump-Related Request for Battleground State Voters
Doug P.
FAFO: Sonoma State President on Leave for INSUBORDINATION After Anti-Israel Email
Amy Curtis
DARWIN AWARD: Woman Charged by Bull on Baja Beach After Ignoring Warnings to Stay Away
Amy Curtis
Dopey Sara Haines of 'The View' Says 'Latin Mass' is Extremist and Doesn't Know Where Christianity Began
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Well, Well, Well, WHAT Do We Have HERE?! Biden Family Bank Accounts NEWLY Discovered Seem Shady AF Sam J.
Advertisement