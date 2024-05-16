NFL Officially Distances Itself From Harrison Butker’s Commencement Speech
Incensed Missouri AG Demands Accountability for Official Kansas City Account Doxing of Harrison Butker

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:20 PM on May 16, 2024
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Earlier, we told you about the official Kansas City Twitter account doxxing Harrison Butker for the horrible offense of praising women who choose the vocation of homemaking. One elected official is not taking this lying down.

Boom! Attorney General Bailey can be sure we will be staying tuned!

We love it too, Steve!

All the best are weighing in with their approval. It's always lovely to see Riley in the comment section.

Hopefully, there are actual legal consequences.

It's always fun to see the greats of conservative Twitter agree.

It does put a bit of a spring in one's step.

Jess Piper, the inconsequential, always has to weigh on. She can't win an election and she is frequently owned on Twitter, but she is dying to make America care about her. Stop trying to make fetch happen, Jess. No one cares. Also, you ran for public office so your address probably had to be made public record, so go cry more.

Decent Americans have had enough!

That is a good way to characterize him. It's heartening to see a decent public official.



