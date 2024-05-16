Incensed Missouri AG Demands Accountability for Official Kansas City Account Doxing of Harrison Butker

Earlier, we told you about the official Kansas City Twitter account doxxing Harrison Butker for the horrible offense of praising women who choose the vocation of homemaking. One elected official is not taking this lying down.

BREAKING: My office is demanding accountability after@KansasCity doxxed @buttkicker7 last night for daring to express his religious beliefs.



I will enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act to ensure Missourians are not targeted for their free exercise of religion.



Stay tuned. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) May 16, 2024

Yesterday the official Kansas City X account published the area where Harrison Butker lives



They wanted people to show up to his house to intimidate and possibly assault him



Today the Missouri Attorney General announced they will be investigating the person that did this



FAFO! https://t.co/mF4vxkCxHN — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) May 16, 2024

Perhaps doxxing someone from a city-owned social media account is not the best idea. https://t.co/tEa2pSGJfB — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 16, 2024

Hi, Andrew. At least two elected Missouri Reps tweeted my actual address…can I forward you the tweets or do you only use your time to rage farm conservative BS? https://t.co/ODYYANnANE — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) May 16, 2024

DEI: The State of Missori already knows the identity of the Kansas City employee who illegally doxxed Kansas City Chief @buttkicker7 for sharing his Christian values during a Catholic university's commencement address. Should Christians be subject to violence for their beliefs? https://t.co/kfJdvXWRrc — @amuse (@amuse) May 16, 2024

In case you missed it, hope @NFL is paying attention. We’ve had it with wokeness destroying decency, values, morals, humanity and our country https://t.co/DjdGlNKz9y — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) May 16, 2024

Pray for @buttkicker7 and his family, he is a courageous Catholic man in a world full of boys. https://t.co/O7t46zuGZs — Joe McClane (@Catholic_Hack) May 16, 2024

Texas, South Carolina, and a lot of other red states should be ashamed of themselves for how far they are behind Missouri. https://t.co/lWA7nrABen — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 16, 2024

The Missouri AG and the office is a national treasure. https://t.co/lA96ZYB91z — Michelle Peterson (@michellepeternp) May 16, 2024

