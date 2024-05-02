Pfizer CEO Proudly Boasts of Saving the World from COVID

Many people would like a word about this claim.
Pfizer CEO @AlbertBourla: "We’re proud to say we saved the world [from Covid]" pic.twitter.com/0YdzkvxJ52— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2024
Put this man in jail for crimes against humanity freaking POS!!! @pfizer https://t.co/W0bsBiEM6O— smitty13 (@chrissmith1313) May 1, 2024
People feel very passionately about this.
If by that he means “made billions killing more than Covid” then yes Pfizer “saved the world” https://t.co/ycjIjMqK1M— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 1, 2024
https://t.co/gxk6QUO2QQ pic.twitter.com/hbu9F5Sd1S— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) May 1, 2024
Of course they are "shifting" to oncology. https://t.co/S4bfg19VYT— Wannabe Defense Atty (@StrictLiable) May 1, 2024
Hopefully, they are better at treating cancer than Covid.
this creep https://t.co/nFMvrOwJ5o— everything is dumb (@timothythetooth) May 1, 2024
The narcissism of this man https://t.co/Xp6LfVhM9h pic.twitter.com/kOFlnEZZsk— commonsense (@commonsense258) May 1, 2024
Translation: “I’m proud to say I made billions off a fake vaccine whose disastrous results in unnecessary deaths will continue for decades to come.”— Kevin Farrell (@KRFFARRELL) May 1, 2024
So it’s been completely eradicated then— Matthew Dempsey (@Matthew40753531) May 1, 2024
They've moved onto the next pandemic, probably.
Still killing people every day with the toxic Covid clot-shots! He, Fauci, and the rest of the bunch should be charged with crimes against humanity! 🤬— Rose Knight (@evilwoman1979) May 1, 2024
There still has been no accountability.
Maybe they did. Doesn’t mean it was necessary! These guys are delusional. Dangerous. Obsessed. Myopic. And very wealthy. How do I get in?— SuperDad (@notaclue2002) May 1, 2024
Saved the world?— susan henry (@posoem) May 1, 2024
That's a big claim without much evidence.
Lies and more lies; the truth is that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla created a situation in which results were & are incalculable; t/vaccine causes horrific side effects and potential death for many who received it for years to come. There is no way to say how many lives saved or lost.— Pamela Sund (@SundPamela) May 1, 2024
Complete lunatic— DC (@DCMockers) May 1, 2024
It takes a great deal of nerve to go on television and make that claim after all that has happened.
