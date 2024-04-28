Cries of 'Burgumentum' Arise as Speculation Swirls About His Possible VP Chances

Is this Burgumentum? A segment of Twitter supporters dedicated to the advancement of Doug Burgum seem excited about the prospect of Burgum moving up in the race for Trump's Vice President.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is quickly moving up former President Trump's list of possible vice presidential picks because Trump's team believes he would be a safe choice who could attract moderate voters, four people familiar with the situation tell Axios. Why it matters: Burgum is on a long list of VP contenders, but Trump's rising interest in the North Dakota governor has been clear in recent weeks — and reveals his latest thinking about how he thinks his running mate could help him with undecided voters. Driving the news: Trump and his wife, Melania, hosted Burgum and his wife, Kathryn, at Mar-a-Lago for Easter Brunch, two people familiar with the matter told Axios. In recent weeks, the sources said, Trump frequently has brought up Burgum's name in discussions with allies.

Spokespeople for Trump and Burgum declined to comment. The intrigue: Two sources familiar with the Trump's thinking said he likes Burgum's measured demeanor and his gubernatorial experience — and sees Burgum as reliable and low-drama. Those are similar to the traits Trump cited in 2016, when he tapped Mike Pence to be his running mate. At the time, Pence was Indiana's governor.

Pence's cautious manner often contrasted sharply with Trump's style.

Their relationship famously soured when Pence resisted Trump's call for the vice president to reject electoral ballots from several states Democrat Joe Biden had won in the 2020 election.

🚨Report: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is moving up Trump’s VP ladder. Trump likes his measured demeanor and his experience as Governor. Trump sees Burgum as reliable and low-drama. Trump's team believes he would be a safe choice who could attract moderate voters.



Via Axios pic.twitter.com/dzQCHpEBcG — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) April 28, 2024

Per Hugh Hewitt a few days ago, the hot names in Trump circles right now are Burgum and Youngkin. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 27, 2024

Kristi Noem heard about the Burgumentum and was forced to go on the defense https://t.co/c7ldyxxTXD — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) April 28, 2024

Burgum is seen as a moderate candidate who does not have a ton of baggage and has not bragged about shooting a dog.

Can you feel it?

Doug Burgum would be a solid VP pick for Trump. He's non-controversial and everyone tends to at least be okay with him. He's likable, has deep pockets, and won't be seen as the 2028 frontrunner. Also, he's kind of a random choice, and Trump's VP pick will be a bit unexpected imo — Red Eagle Politics (@RedEaglePatriot) April 28, 2024

Voters fondly remember Peace and Prosperity under @realdonaldtrump.



They’re ready to put an end to Biden’s inflation, wars, and open borders! https://t.co/G0C0UxF1ar — Doug Burgum (@DougBurgum) April 28, 2024

Burgum has been a very reliable Trump advocate since he dropped out of the race for the Presidency very early.

The 1920 election was sometimes called the “kangaroo election” because people found the “hind legs” (running mates Calvin Coolidge and Franklin Roosevelt) more interesting than the presidential nominees.



If Doug Burgum is the GOP VP candidate, 2024 will be a kangaroo election. https://t.co/HzTfA5iirP pic.twitter.com/V4qVlT80C0 — Will, the Teruo Nakamura of Burgum stans (@spudhawg) April 28, 2024

i’ve always liked doug burgum — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) April 28, 2024

Burgum didn't quite look ready for the national stage during the debates, but he's a serious, sober-minded guy with a good record. One thing Trump respects: he's really, really really rich. https://t.co/HJUO5mGUjr — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) April 28, 2024

Indeed. One way to quickly get the attention of Donald Trump is to be really wealthy.

"Burgum first endorsed Trump in May 2016, noting their outsider status and business backgrounds."



If Burgum is indeed rising, this similarity in their backgrounds shouldn't be overlooked as a factor. H/t several of you. https://t.co/qC4rrdsGnT — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) April 28, 2024

Watching people losing their minds over Trump and DeSantis meeting while also seeing reports that Burgum is a top pick for Trump's VP.



Seriously, people, take a frickin breath. Go outside. Get sunshine. Touch grass, or sand, or whatever.



Some of y'all need a break. pic.twitter.com/qQ0T56QrY4 — Jenn Ecks Redux (@CactusCat236) April 28, 2024

This is probably the best advice, but it is hard to turn away from all the prognosticating.



