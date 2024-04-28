Kristi Noem Attempts to Explain Dog Shooting Story and the Responses are Less...
Cries of 'Burgumentum' Arise as Speculation Swirls About His Possible VP Chances

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:00 PM on April 28, 2024
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Is this Burgumentum? A segment of Twitter supporters dedicated to the advancement of Doug Burgum seem excited about the prospect of Burgum moving up in the race for Trump's Vice President.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is quickly moving up former President Trump's list of possible vice presidential picks because Trump's team believes he would be a safe choice who could attract moderate voters, four people familiar with the situation tell Axios. 

Why it matters: Burgum is on a long list of VP contenders, but Trump's rising interest in the North Dakota governor has been clear in recent weeks — and reveals his latest thinking about how he thinks his running mate could help him with undecided voters.

Driving the news: Trump and his wife, Melania, hosted Burgum and his wife, Kathryn, at Mar-a-Lago for Easter Brunch, two people familiar with the matter told Axios.

  • In recent weeks, the sources said, Trump frequently has brought up Burgum's name in discussions with allies.
  • Spokespeople for Trump and Burgum declined to comment.

The intrigue: Two sources familiar with the Trump's thinking said he likes Burgum's measured demeanor and his gubernatorial experience — and sees Burgum as reliable and low-drama.

  • Those are similar to the traits Trump cited in 2016, when he tapped Mike Pence to be his running mate. At the time, Pence was Indiana's governor.
  • Pence's cautious manner often contrasted sharply with Trump's style.
  • Their relationship famously soured when Pence resisted Trump's call for the vice president to reject electoral ballots from several states Democrat Joe Biden had won in the 2020 election.

Burgum is seen as a moderate candidate who does not have a ton of baggage and has not bragged about shooting a dog.

Can you feel it?

Burgum has been a very reliable Trump advocate since he dropped out of the race for the Presidency very early.

Indeed. One way to quickly get the attention of Donald Trump is to be really wealthy.

This is probably the best advice, but it is hard to turn away from all the prognosticating.


Tags: 2024 TRUMP VICE PRESIDENT 2024 ELECTION

