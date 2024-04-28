Cries of 'Burgumentum' Arise as Speculation Swirls About His Possible VP Chances
DeSantis and Trump Weekend Meeting Has Tongues Wagging and Speculation Flying

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:45 PM on April 28, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

In BIG Republican Presidential news today, it is being reported Governor Ron DeSantis and Former President Donald Trump had a meeting this weekend.

MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump seem ready to put their feud from the Republican presidential primary aside — for real this time.

The two Florida Republicans met in Miami Sunday morning to talk about how they could work together during the general election, according to half a dozen people familiar with the meeting who were granted anonymity to speak freely.

The get-together was arranged by Florida real-estate broker Steve Witkoff, several people confirmed to POLITICO. A Trump campaign official said it was a “good meeting set at the request of Gov. DeSantis.”

Three DeSantis donors texted POLITICO to say that they thought the move for the two men to make peace was “smart.”

DeSantis told his most loyal donors during a retreat in Hollywood this month that he would be fundraising for Trump’s campaign, POLITICO was first to report. The Republican governor proved himself to be a prodigious fundraiser during his 2022 reelection campaign, raising a record sum in excess of $200 million. He then parlayed much of that money toward a political action committee for a failed presidential run.

Many see the meeting as a good sign going forward for party unity.

'The Flag Guy' Gives Pro-Hamas UCLA Encampment a Hilarious Wake-Up Call ... at 4:30 AM (Watch)
Grateful Calvin
Supporters of both sides believe beating Biden is worth putting aside any hurt feelings during the primary.

Experts have said Trump could move his residency back to New York if this was a consideration, but that has not been confirmed.

This is an important note. While there is some wish casting this may be about a Vice Presidential spot, at the time, it seems it is solely about fundraising.

Stay tuned as we learn more about what came out of today's meeting.  A plan for solidarity in the Republican party is always good news.


