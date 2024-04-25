OOF: Axios Poll Shows Majority of Americans (42% of Democrats!) Support Trump's Immigratio...
TikTok Owner Says They Would Rather Shut Down the Controversial App Than Sell It

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:15 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

The parent company of TikTok, ByteDance has drawn a line in the sand. Apparently, they would rather shut down the app entirely rather than sell it to an approved buyer.

They are in the mood to burn it all down.

Their terms are agreeable.

How will America recover?

That sounds like a plan!

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHA: Sprinkler System Gives Harvard Protesters a Much-Needed Bath
Grateful Calvin
It might be the only bright side of the Biden presidency.

It would be the perfect time to revive Vine and offer a longer video option.

Anyone making money on social media should know to diversify. Also, Musk has to bring back Vine. It would be the perfect replacement.

It's really beginning to look like it was never about making a profit.

Americans are an innovative people. If TikTok goes away, some platform will come along and fill the vacuum. China underestimated the will of the American populace.

