TikTok Owner Says They Would Rather Shut Down the Controversial App Than Sell It

The parent company of TikTok, ByteDance has drawn a line in the sand. Apparently, they would rather shut down the app entirely rather than sell it to an approved buyer.

BREAKING: Reuters reports that TikTok's owner ByteDance would prefer to 'shut down' its app in the US rather than sell it if all legal options are exhausted — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 25, 2024

They are in the mood to burn it all down.

Should tell you what they're using it for, huh? https://t.co/YjWr5LtBEk — RBe (@RBPundit) April 25, 2024

Their terms are agreeable.

Gives the entire game away. https://t.co/XzTEAdhl3i — Carlos (@txiokatu) April 25, 2024

lol oh well https://t.co/za72ycB7BC — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) April 25, 2024

How will America recover?

I’m good with that. @elonmusk can invent a new one. We know it will be better anyway. https://t.co/MAPEOd9vjn — ROLLTIDEMOM17🐘🏈🇺🇸❤️ (@CrimsonMama15) April 25, 2024

That sounds like a plan!

Basically confirms the real purpose of it lol https://t.co/dXOS6boMEP — Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) April 25, 2024

This might be the funniest thing of Biden’s entire presidency https://t.co/IaIqzzKJ3V — Gary (@plzbepatient) April 25, 2024

It might be the only bright side of the Biden presidency.

If the TikTok ban happens, @elonmusk needs to capitalize on the opportunity, bring back Vine, and make it exceptionally good.



It could be a saving grace if he pulls it off. https://t.co/2AtkDIdq9R — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) April 25, 2024

It would be the perfect time to revive Vine and offer a longer video option.

Instagram reels are already prepared to fill the void and @elonmusk could bring Vine back if he wanted to



I don't support the action against TikTok but this is a non issue for most of us and we have better things to worry about https://t.co/s1b4z3tetf — Noble Brown🗡 (@Sociopathlete) April 25, 2024

Anyone making money on social media should know to diversify. Also, Musk has to bring back Vine. It would be the perfect replacement.

In other words, the entire point of tiktok is to spy, gather data, and manipulate https://t.co/Gg5UGT9oRG — Dan Rosenblum (@sharkbiotech) April 25, 2024

Yeah so, if your goal as a self-professed business venture isn't actually to make profit, it's clear you aren't a business: at least not one privately owned. https://t.co/1FlQW17bL9 — Contented Independent (@ContentedIndie) April 25, 2024

It's really beginning to look like it was never about making a profit.

youtube shorts and ig reels will suppress all the relevant news too https://t.co/w7EbBcdcXz — zach (@anericanpsycho) April 25, 2024

Well well well, the Commie puppets won't sell because they are mad.

Anyone still mad at the government needs to realize TikToks entire existence was to manipulate information to the benefit of the CCP.



Won't be long before US social media fills the gap. https://t.co/4ACeCeLVNi — Socal Crypto, Secessio plebis (@Socal_crypto) April 25, 2024

Americans are an innovative people. If TikTok goes away, some platform will come along and fill the vacuum. China underestimated the will of the American populace.