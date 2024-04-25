Mayor Eric Adams Picks Up the 'Nanny Mayor' Mantle and Seeks to Label Sugary Drinks

As if there is no other problems to worry about in New York.

.@NYCMayor Vegetable Brains is enacting an illegal policy mandating "warning labels" on chocolate milk, Starbucks frozen coffees, & other sugar-infused beverages https://t.co/5l9APYQioS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 25, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, sweet — the ‘nanny state’ is back! Fast-food chains and coffee shops in New York City would have to slap a warning on menu boards and packaging under a new rule from the Adams administration. The city Health Department’s first-in-the-nation edict will mean labels warning on food and drinks with more than 50 grams of added sugar, including frozen coffee drinks from places like Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts, fountain sodas and even hot chocolate.

Sigh. Why can't they just allow adults to drink soda and coffee if they want it?

Please don't give them ideas to do this nationally.

@NYCMayor says these drinks are bad for me? Well, I guess I won't drink them anymore...said no one ever! 🤣 — Christy ÓCatháin - 𝓘𝓸𝔀𝓪 Girl in Georgia (@cdokane) April 25, 2024

Good luck prying McDonald's Coke out of people's hands. It is the very best.

US Dietary guidelines recommend that added sugar should be less than 50 grams or 10% of the recommended 2,000-calorie-a-day intake. A medium Coca-Cola drink at McDonald’s contains 56 grams of sugar and would require a warning label, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest. Numerous frozen coffee and other drinks at Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks contain more than 50 grams of added sugar — such as Dunkin’s Butter Pecan and Caramel Swirl frozen coffee, which are pumped up with more than 100 grams of sugar.

Americans know these drinks are not healthy. They just taste so good.

He owns a label company — andrew (@andrew675596) April 25, 2024

That has to be it. That explains it!

lol, literally just selling sugar in cups.



$SBUX NYC rule will place sugar warnings on Starbucks and Dunkin $DNKN products, according to the New York Post — Ted Zhang (@TedHZhang) April 25, 2024

It's America and a free country. If people want to buy cups of sugar, so be it. Why is that the business of the government?

Place Sugar warning for what? We all know there is sugar in their coffees. — Kostas (@zeus1212121212) April 25, 2024

This is the priorities of city government. It’s absolutely unbelievable isn’t it? — Miriam Riviera (@miriam_riviera) April 25, 2024

Back to nanny state Bloomberg policies while criminals run wild.



Pathetic. — Stella Paul (@StellaPaulNY) April 25, 2024

While people are assaulting women, this is Adams’s focus. If you want to protect yourself, contact us. — Foundation For A Safer NY (@F4ASaferNY) April 25, 2024

That is the biggest rub about ti all. Women are being punched out in the streets and stores are being robbed, but this is what government is focused on.

Advertisement

More taxpayer money down the drain. — randomCrapola (@RandomCrapola) April 25, 2024

The nanny state in perpetuity. — Larry London (@LarryLondon16) April 25, 2024

If there is one thing you can depend on, Democrats will always look to expand the government and interfere with your life.















