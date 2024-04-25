FJB: Union Worker in New York Has a Message for the President
Mayor Eric Adams Picks Up the 'Nanny Mayor' Mantle and Seeks to Label Sugary Drinks

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:30 PM on April 25, 2024
Townhall Media

As if there is no other problems to worry about in New York.

Oh, sweet the ‘nanny state’ is back!

Fast-food chains and coffee shops in New York City would have to slap a warning on menu boards and packaging under a new rule from the Adams administration.

The city Health Department’s first-in-the-nation edict will mean labels warning on food and drinks with more than 50 grams of added sugar, including frozen coffee drinks from places like Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts, fountain sodas and even hot chocolate.

Sigh. Why can't they just allow adults to drink soda and coffee if they want it?

Please don't give them ideas to do this nationally.

Good luck prying McDonald's Coke out of people's hands. It is the very best. 

US Dietary guidelines recommend that added sugar should be less than 50 grams or 10% of the recommended 2,000-calorie-a-day intake.

A medium Coca-Cola drink at McDonald’s contains 56 grams of sugar and would require a warning label, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Numerous frozen coffee and other drinks at Dunkin Donuts and Starbucks contain more than 50 grams of added sugar such as Dunkin’s Butter Pecan and Caramel Swirl frozen coffee, which are pumped up with more than 100 grams of sugar.

Americans know these drinks are not healthy. They just taste so good.

That has to be it. That explains it!

It's America and a free country. If people want to buy cups of sugar, so be it. Why is that the business of the government?

That is the biggest rub about ti all. Women are being punched out in the streets and stores are being robbed, but this is what government is focused on.

If there is one thing you can depend on, Democrats will always look to expand the government and interfere with your life.





