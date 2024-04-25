Hamas Spokesman Agrees to Laughable 'Two State Solution' ... If Hamas Controls Both States

The Mainstream Media and Democrats will do the most to protect the 'Free Palestine' movement. Today, they characterized a Hamas official offering to lay down arms if they were given Israel PLUS their land in Gaza as a 'two state solution'.

Hamas: We demand a 100 percent Israeli withdrawal from the West Bank, a 100 percent Israeli withdrawal from half of Jerusalem – including the entire Old City and the Jewish, Christian, and Muslim holy sites – and a 100 percent "right of return" for five million Palestinians to… pic.twitter.com/PqCWUcTvA4 — Daniel Rubenstein (@paulrubens) April 25, 2024

Maybe the AP means Hamas will control two states. That is the only way that is a two state solution. There is absolutely no upside for Israel in that scenario. It's truly laughable.

There is no such thing as a two-state solution. There is a euphemism for the annihilation of Israel which is called "two-state solution."

Some people don't understand what is really being discussed. So this is just a periodic reminder. https://t.co/z4Q3KJL3Gi — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) April 25, 2024

A daily reminder that Hamas is a terrorist organization and there is no way to negotiate with terrorists.

Honestly, the perfect answer.

This “offer” = Two Palestinian states https://t.co/ayQAp3vpVn — David Shor (@DYShor) April 25, 2024

Wow — if Israel just agrees to every one of Hamas’s demands short of its own literally destruction, Hamas promises not to attack Israel for FIVE YEARS. What a deal….. https://t.co/6jg3zQEjv9 — Marc Goldwein (@MarcGoldwein) April 25, 2024

No deal.

It remains completely obscene that anyone is still asking what Hamas "wants"



They should be totally destroyed, like Al-Qaeda and ISIS before them. https://t.co/oak96gjTyO — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 25, 2024

Again, there is no negotiating with terrorists.

So this goon from Hamas says if @Israel unconditionally surrenders its last ounce of security and sovereignty, Hamas will behave for 5 yrs & celebrate its butchering of 1200 innocent civilians as simply the "cost of doing business." Israel MUST destroy Hamas. https://t.co/j157kCUBIA — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 25, 2024

No ceasefire until the hostages are home and every last Hamas is dead. https://t.co/MXTNE8dwor — hil111 (@hil111c) April 25, 2024

This is the only acceptable solution. They messed around and now they are finding out.

Would YOU trust them? Not me! https://t.co/qjQx8iEbUS — Vicki Abbott (@vickithedj) April 25, 2024

He’s not in a position to demand anything. Why is he even talking? https://t.co/B4zwrUyeD5 — Don Jr. (@DonJr1770) April 25, 2024

There certainly is no reason to take him seriously.

Sorry, you said No to that deal in the 90’s. https://t.co/vcBkohu9pw — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) April 25, 2024

Hamas is saying it wants to destroy Israel. Period. That's all you need to know. https://t.co/TidV1jeoSx — Shoshana🦁🌞 (@Shoshana51728) April 25, 2024

Israel is not the roadblock to peace: https://t.co/7hljNbx1Ul — Elan (@engele) April 25, 2024

Period. There is nothing else left to say.











