Hamas Spokesman Agrees to Laughable 'Two State Solution' ... If Hamas Controls Both States

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:15 PM on April 25, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Mainstream Media and Democrats will do the most to protect the 'Free Palestine' movement. Today, they characterized a Hamas official offering to lay down arms if they were given Israel PLUS their land in Gaza as a 'two state solution'. 

Maybe the AP means Hamas will control two states. That is the only way that is a two state solution. There is absolutely no upside for Israel in that scenario. It's truly laughable.

A daily reminder that Hamas is a terrorist organization and there is no way to negotiate with terrorists.

Honestly, the perfect answer.

No deal.

Again, there is no negotiating with terrorists.

This is the only acceptable solution. They messed around and now they are finding out.

There certainly is no reason to take him seriously.

Period. There is nothing else left to say.




