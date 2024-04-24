In an Example of a Complete Lack of Self Awareness, Chris Christie Criticized Donald Trump's Fitness

Chris Christie is known for his caustic remarks and biting tongue, but apparently self awareness is not his strong suit. Today, Chris Christie, yes, that Chris Christie, decided it was a good idea to comment on Donald Trump's fitness. If that isn't the pot calling the kettle black.

Chris Christie: "If you look at Trump physically right now, he looks terrible." 🙄 pic.twitter.com/KuG6tVZV6e — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) April 24, 2024

Maybe Christie isn't the best messenger for physical fitness critiques.

Christie is literally shaped like a kettle.

Alright I’m convinced that Chris Christie loves being humiliated. No other way to explain him making these comments all the time. https://t.co/PruqbRW2Gc — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 24, 2024

He really is asking for it with these remarks.

You truly can't make this level of irony up anyehere else. @ChrisChristie https://t.co/2uH3NGZxm4 — Crusader4US (@crusader4US) April 24, 2024

In the words of Alanis Morissette, 'It's like Chris Christieeee ... calling Donald Trump fat'. Sing along!

The lack of self awareness is mind boggling. https://t.co/yBewuWExrg — Stephen Sangsland 🍊 (@SSangsland) April 24, 2024

Imagine looking like a human blob & taking a shot at another person’s physical appearance https://t.co/eAhLd3PkNg — Herbie (@BRollins03) April 24, 2024

Christie should really stick to arguing the issues and not attacking appearance. That is not his particular wheelhouse.

Fortune Cookie of the Day. This HAS TO BE the savory quote that takes the cake! Corpulent slob Krispy Kreme Christie weighing in on Pres Trump's physical appearance is priceless! https://t.co/94DRQFt08X — The Growling Panther (@growlingpanther) April 24, 2024

He and Jane Fonda can team up and put out some new fitness videos.

Sir, you’re shaped like a blimp https://t.co/h1NUskeAx8 — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) April 24, 2024

His waist has gone missing.

Chris Christie, a man who looks like he could single handedly collapse the Baltimore Bridge with all the cheeseburgers lodged deep within his enormous gut, has the nerve to say Trump looks physically terrible right now. https://t.co/vLIFUcrY8X — Marshall C Busser III (@QuantumReadyXRP) April 24, 2024

Apparently there are no mirrors in The Christie Household https://t.co/9RiDvN7MHl — The Win Doctor (@Windoctorx) April 24, 2024

Indeed. The Christie household is sorely lacking in self restraint and mirrors, but apparently there are plenty of snack foods.

😂😂😂😂 Stop it. The jokes write themselves. https://t.co/iIZ6iXs3tu — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry #2A (@sav01) April 24, 2024

They really do and we here at Twitchy certainly appreciate it.











