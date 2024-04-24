WUT? Days After Gutting Title IX, Biden Says Trump Has Taken Women’s Rights...
New York Magazine Profiles Will Stancil, 'One of Politics Twitter's Most Inescapable Power...
DEADLY DEI: UCLA Med School Docs Say 'Obesity' Is a Slur, Weight Loss...
Biden Simp Harry Sisson Says Biden's Ban on TikTok Will Hurt Black-Owned Businesses
Prosecutors in Trump’s New York Trial Prove Their Witness is a Lying 'Pecker'...
Rep. AOC Wants to Know Where Are the Journalists on the Mass Graves...
'Redacting Reality': WH Transcript Runs Cover After Joe 'Ron Burgundy' Biden's Teleprompte...
FOX News: President Biden Forgives Violinist's $250,000 Student Loan
Paging Dr. Freud: Biden's Slip of the Tongue Is the MOST Honest Thing...
Try Not to Roll Your Eyes at the United Nations' New Ally in...
NYU Protester Describes the Ordeal of Her Arrest, Assumes Cops Are White Supremacists
Biden Blesses Abortion, CNN's Romance with Radicals!
Snake in the Grass Nina Jankowicz Returns With Perfectly Named 'Disinformation' Think Tank
Pro-Palestine Protester Has to Ask a Friend Why She’s Protesting

In an Example of a Complete Lack of Self Awareness, Chris Christie Criticized Donald Trump's Fitness

justmindy
justmindy  |  9:15 PM on April 24, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Chris Christie is known for his caustic remarks and biting tongue, but apparently self awareness is not his strong suit. Today, Chris Christie, yes, that Chris Christie, decided it was a good idea to comment on Donald Trump's fitness. If that isn't the pot calling the kettle black.

Advertisement

Maybe Christie isn't the best messenger for physical fitness critiques. 

Christie is literally shaped like a kettle.

He really is asking for it with these remarks. 

In the words of Alanis Morissette, 'It's like Chris Christieeee ... calling Donald Trump fat'. Sing along!

Recommended

Prosecutors in Trump’s New York Trial Prove Their Witness is a Lying 'Pecker' Who Faked Evidence
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Christie should really stick to arguing the issues and not attacking appearance. That is not his particular wheelhouse.

He and Jane Fonda can team up and put out some new fitness videos.

His waist has gone missing.

Advertisement

Indeed. The Christie household is sorely lacking in self restraint and mirrors, but apparently there are plenty of snack foods.

They really do and we here at Twitchy certainly appreciate it.




Tags: 2024 CHRIS CHRISTIE DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENT WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Prosecutors in Trump’s New York Trial Prove Their Witness is a Lying 'Pecker' Who Faked Evidence
Aaron Walker
Rep. AOC Wants to Know Where Are the Journalists on the Mass Graves in Gaza?
Brett T.
WUT? Days After Gutting Title IX, Biden Says Trump Has Taken Women’s Rights Back 160 Years
Amy Curtis
DEADLY DEI: UCLA Med School Docs Say 'Obesity' Is a Slur, Weight Loss a 'Hopeless Endeavor'
Amy Curtis
New York Magazine Profiles Will Stancil, 'One of Politics Twitter's Most Inescapable Power Users'
Brett T.
FOX News: President Biden Forgives Violinist's $250,000 Student Loan
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Prosecutors in Trump’s New York Trial Prove Their Witness is a Lying 'Pecker' Who Faked Evidence Aaron Walker
Advertisement