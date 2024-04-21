Former Obama Advisor Charged with SHOCKING Offenses Against Children in the United Kingdom

It would be easy to think the 'Pod Save' Bros were the very worst people in the Obama administration, but this guy comes along and proves they can get so much worse.

Former senior policy advisor to Obama White House charged with child sex offences in British court https://t.co/hAgJV1SVmd pic.twitter.com/ihas2Kzeds — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 21, 2024

A former senior policy adviser to the Obama administration has appeared in court in Britain charged with child sex offences. Rahamim 'Rami' Shy, 46, who co-ordinated the US government's strategy to combat terrorists from Al Qaeda and the Taliban, is accused of arranging the commission of a child sex offence, court documents reveal. He is also charged with possession of two category C indecent images of children and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

This is the guy who was supposed to protect us from the Taliban. That explains quite a lot, actually.

Shy, a US citizen, who lives in New Jersey, worked for the White House under president Barack Obama and secretary of state Hillary Clinton, was arrested in late February by Bedfordshire Police. He was charged the following day and appeared at Luton Crown Court via video-link from HMP Bedford on Friday wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit. He was not asked to enter a plea to any of the charges and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing in June.

It seems Obama and Biden have a tendency to hire deviants. It's very bizarre.

Zero percent shocked — Bradzkrieg🇺🇸 (@BradTJensen) April 21, 2024

That is the worst part. Most people aren't shocked at all. That should show the caliber of people citizens expect to work in our government these days.

So, is this whey Obama recently appeared at 10 Downing Steet? Damage control! — Don Patterson (@DonPatters26574) April 21, 2024

That's an interesting theory.

What a strange coincidence. It’s almost as if that entire group is compromised and might be on some kind of client list that is still being used as blackmail to harm humanity. Or maybe that’s just my tinfoil hat. — Notions (@GoodIDeaDudes) April 21, 2024

What penalties does he face? I’m sure whatever they are, it isn’t good enough! — Jenna Fredo (@LynkLuv) April 21, 2024

Wow, I mean can any of us say we’re surprised? — Turner Sutton (@Turner_on_X) April 21, 2024

This isn’t the first time I’m sure. How long until this person can’t be found? — BoilerGrad (@Boilers32) April 21, 2024

Or, alternatively, dies while in custody.

There's a little deep state in every government 😼 — Libero Oratio (@Libero_Oratio) April 21, 2024

Death penalty — Nick Redcloud (@nick_redcloud) April 21, 2024

Fry him.. — Weed (@St30221Richland) April 21, 2024

Unfortunately, that won't happen in the UK.

Its sad that we've reached a point where nobody is surprised anymore, just business as usual — DGen Capital (@dgen_cap) April 21, 2024

That's a lot of child predator/sex offenders that seem to be in their orbit, it's like a theme with them? — Captain Happy Hour (@BeeFinite) April 21, 2024

They are either killing children or molesting children. https://t.co/jGXs7J627K — EmperorX (@EmperorXLair) April 21, 2024

It's almost like they actually hate children and families. It's almost just like that.











