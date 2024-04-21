Oh Look, ANOTHER LGBTQ Celebration Day. GLAAD Declares 'Nonbinary Parents Day'
'You're Gonna Get a Knock on Your Door.' Ranting Trans Activist Threatens Lawsuits...
The Biden Administration's Re-Write of Title IX Shows They REALLY Despise Women
Reduxx Has Disturbing Video of Girl Assaulted By Trans Classmate Who Says Teachers...
'Luxury Beliefs, Luxury Lives': Arrested Columbia University Students Are Rich, Privileged...
The Biden Administration Set to Sue 'Sheetz' Gas Stations for Refusing to Hire...
'I Can't Wait to Pay for These Student Loans': Taylor Swift Now the...
@HouseGOP Graphic Shows Double Digit Inflation of Five Food Items Since Biden Took...
The Father of the Hadid Sisters Has Issued a Cringeworthy Apology to Congressman...
Laughable: Thespian and Podcaster BLASTED for Saying Parents Are Unqualified to Homeschool
'Make the Media Like Us': Sen. Mike Lee Tweets 'Evolution of House GOP...
Father of Hadid Sisters Caught Sending Bigoted Messages to Congressman Torres Over Israel...
WATCH: Fearless 11-Year-Old Uses MACHETE to Defend Himself, Home Against Intruder
Old Story Detailing First Meeting of Prince and Matt Damon Entertains the Twitter...

Former Obama Advisor Charged with SHOCKING Offenses Against Children in the United Kingdom

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:15 PM on April 21, 2024
Twitchy

It would be easy to think the 'Pod Save' Bros were the very worst people in the Obama administration, but this guy comes along and proves they can get so much worse.

Advertisement

A former senior policy adviser to the Obama administration has appeared in court in Britain charged with child sex offences.

Rahamim 'Rami' Shy, 46, who co-ordinated the US government's strategy to combat terrorists from Al Qaeda and the Taliban, is accused of arranging the commission of a child sex offence, court documents reveal.

He is also charged with possession of two category C indecent images of children and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

This is the guy who was supposed to protect us from the Taliban. That explains quite a lot, actually.

Shy, a US citizen, who lives in New Jersey, worked for the White House under president Barack Obama and secretary of state Hillary Clinton, was arrested in late February by Bedfordshire Police. He was charged the following day and appeared at Luton Crown Court via video-link from HMP Bedford on Friday wearing a grey prison-issue tracksuit.

He was not asked to enter a plea to any of the charges and was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing in June.

Recommended

'You're Gonna Get a Knock on Your Door.' Ranting Trans Activist Threatens Lawsuits Against Critics
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

It seems Obama and Biden have a tendency to hire deviants. It's very bizarre.

That is the worst part. Most people aren't shocked at all. That should show the caliber of people citizens expect to work in our government these days.

That's an interesting theory.

Advertisement

Or, alternatively, dies while in custody.

Unfortunately, that won't happen in the UK.

It's almost like they actually hate children and families. It's almost just like that.




Tags: CRIME OBAMA OBAMA ADMINISTRATION PEDOPHILIA UNITED KINGDOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'You're Gonna Get a Knock on Your Door.' Ranting Trans Activist Threatens Lawsuits Against Critics
Chad Felix Greene
Reduxx Has Disturbing Video of Girl Assaulted By Trans Classmate Who Says Teachers Did NOTHING to Stop It
Amy Curtis
The Biden Administration Set to Sue 'Sheetz' Gas Stations for Refusing to Hire Criminals
justmindy
'Luxury Beliefs, Luxury Lives': Arrested Columbia University Students Are Rich, Privileged Kids
Amy Curtis
The Father of the Hadid Sisters Has Issued a Cringeworthy Apology to Congressman Ritchie Torres
justmindy
NOT BEER! NO! EPIC Thread Using Mainstream Media Headlines to List Racist Foods Funniest Damn Thing EVER
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'You're Gonna Get a Knock on Your Door.' Ranting Trans Activist Threatens Lawsuits Against Critics Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement