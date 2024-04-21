'Luxury Beliefs, Luxury Lives': Arrested Columbia University Students Are Rich, Privileged...
The Biden Administration Set to Sue 'Sheetz' Gas Stations for Refusing to Hire Criminals

justmindy
4:30 PM on April 21, 2024
AP Photo/Gerry Broome

Apparently, President Biden took it seriously when he was mostly ignored by the crowd at the 'Sheetz' gas station.  His administration is now suing 'Sheetz' for their discriminatory hiring practices. What exactly do they do that discriminates? They run a background check and look for arrest records. Apparently, that is unfair to 'black, brown and multi-racial' people.

Obviously, the hope is people leave jail and are rehabilitated. With that said, the government having the power to force companies to hire former criminals seems a step too far. 

The two events likely have nothing to do with each other, but it really does not look good.

Next, they'll sue 'Wawa' and ban the cheese steak sandwich.

The whole point of a gas station is interacting with people and taking money. Perhaps, that is not the best place for someone right out of jail to get started.

They remind Biden of his son, Hunter.

Sometimes they just come right out with it and it is hard to ignore.

It is their go to argument. No matter the topic or cause, the answer will always be 'racism' to the Biden administration.

