The Biden Administration Set to Sue 'Sheetz' Gas Stations for Refusing to Hire Criminals

Apparently, President Biden took it seriously when he was mostly ignored by the crowd at the 'Sheetz' gas station. His administration is now suing 'Sheetz' for their discriminatory hiring practices. What exactly do they do that discriminates? They run a background check and look for arrest records. Apparently, that is unfair to 'black, brown and multi-racial' people.
The Biden administration is suing Sheetz for discriminating against minorities.— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 21, 2024
The reason? The company requires all the applicants to first pass a criminal record background check.
You are now required to hire criminals. pic.twitter.com/zm8Ey4KGOK
Obviously, the hope is people leave jail and are rehabilitated. With that said, the government having the power to force companies to hire former criminals seems a step too far.
Biden admin is inadvertently calling all minorities a bunch of criminals. 😂— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 21, 2024
Don’t forget he just had an embarrassing appearance at Sheetz this week where no one paid attention to him.
Looks like he took that very personally! https://t.co/kkQ2Z0gqCe
The two events likely have nothing to do with each other, but it really does not look good.
It's almost like they want to lose Pennsylvania. https://t.co/HrgL1ieRgG— Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) April 21, 2024
Next, they'll sue 'Wawa' and ban the cheese steak sandwich.
So the Biden Administration is suggesting all minorities are criminals and wouldn’t pass a background check? @wrong_speak @LatinosMaga2020 https://t.co/EIQKErQ4DI— Annie Webber (@ds_abp) April 21, 2024
Who in hell wants to knowingly hire someone with a criminal history? https://t.co/vjVE3eTgjl— Robert D in Tulsa - #FindYourPeace (@RobertDinTulsa) April 21, 2024
The whole point of a gas station is interacting with people and taking money. Perhaps, that is not the best place for someone right out of jail to get started.
You have to pass a background check to get a gun. But not to get a job. Any job, apparently, according to the Biden administration. https://t.co/aXTFNz12kX— Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) April 21, 2024
We as a society can't sustain this much longer https://t.co/yc0WDr87k2— ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) April 21, 2024
Criminals are THE priority under leftist rule. https://t.co/FCU1rPYQis— Conservative Dude (@swterry911) April 21, 2024
They remind Biden of his son, Hunter.
So they are trying to say that background checks only hurt minorities; basically saying minorities are criminals?— Misti ⭐️ (@RangersBlonde) April 21, 2024
Pretty sure all races have criminals, and all races have upstanding citizens who will pass their background check.
Not hiring criminals is a common hiring criteria. https://t.co/6GF4oXP1cA
Well, we are at a fork in the road, @sheetz !!— 🇺🇸🇨🇿🇸🇪 PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP™ (@RED_IN_PA) April 21, 2024
Do you:
A-Lose every customer you have to bow at the knee for this ridiculous rubbish ...... or .......
B-Fight it with all you got because you refuse to allow this corrupt administration to put this upon you. https://t.co/u1sYMrBRFk
I know the "democrats are the real racists" trope is lame. But this is some seriously racist stuff right here. https://t.co/Z5kE922mC4— Cows With Guns 🔫 (@steaknbacon13) April 21, 2024
Sometimes they just come right out with it and it is hard to ignore.
The Biden administration is on the wrong side of every single issue— J Hans (@blackhawkce457) April 21, 2024
Anything that has nothing to do with race this administration will sue and call racist anyway.— Mayor (@Mayoralpodcast) April 21, 2024
It is their go to argument. No matter the topic or cause, the answer will always be 'racism' to the Biden administration.
