The Biden Administration Set to Sue 'Sheetz' Gas Stations for Refusing to Hire Criminals

Apparently, President Biden took it seriously when he was mostly ignored by the crowd at the 'Sheetz' gas station. His administration is now suing 'Sheetz' for their discriminatory hiring practices. What exactly do they do that discriminates? They run a background check and look for arrest records. Apparently, that is unfair to 'black, brown and multi-racial' people.

Advertisement

The Biden administration is suing Sheetz for discriminating against minorities.



The reason? The company requires all the applicants to first pass a criminal record background check.



You are now required to hire criminals. pic.twitter.com/zm8Ey4KGOK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 21, 2024

Obviously, the hope is people leave jail and are rehabilitated. With that said, the government having the power to force companies to hire former criminals seems a step too far.

Biden admin is inadvertently calling all minorities a bunch of criminals. 😂



Don’t forget he just had an embarrassing appearance at Sheetz this week where no one paid attention to him.



Looks like he took that very personally! https://t.co/kkQ2Z0gqCe — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 21, 2024

The two events likely have nothing to do with each other, but it really does not look good.

It's almost like they want to lose Pennsylvania. https://t.co/HrgL1ieRgG — Smells Like Teen Statism (@BlueEightySix) April 21, 2024

Next, they'll sue 'Wawa' and ban the cheese steak sandwich.

So the Biden Administration is suggesting all minorities are criminals and wouldn’t pass a background check? @wrong_speak @LatinosMaga2020 https://t.co/EIQKErQ4DI — Annie Webber (@ds_abp) April 21, 2024

Who in hell wants to knowingly hire someone with a criminal history? https://t.co/vjVE3eTgjl — Robert D in Tulsa - #FindYourPeace (@RobertDinTulsa) April 21, 2024

The whole point of a gas station is interacting with people and taking money. Perhaps, that is not the best place for someone right out of jail to get started.

You have to pass a background check to get a gun. But not to get a job. Any job, apparently, according to the Biden administration. https://t.co/aXTFNz12kX — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) April 21, 2024

We as a society can't sustain this much longer https://t.co/yc0WDr87k2 — ThēPrìcklyThìstle (@TheeThistle) April 21, 2024

Criminals are THE priority under leftist rule. https://t.co/FCU1rPYQis — Conservative Dude (@swterry911) April 21, 2024

They remind Biden of his son, Hunter.

So they are trying to say that background checks only hurt minorities; basically saying minorities are criminals?

Pretty sure all races have criminals, and all races have upstanding citizens who will pass their background check.

Not hiring criminals is a common hiring criteria. https://t.co/6GF4oXP1cA — Misti ⭐️ (@RangersBlonde) April 21, 2024

Well, we are at a fork in the road, @sheetz !!



Do you:



A-Lose every customer you have to bow at the knee for this ridiculous rubbish ...... or .......



B-Fight it with all you got because you refuse to allow this corrupt administration to put this upon you. https://t.co/u1sYMrBRFk — 🇺🇸🇨🇿🇸🇪 PENNSYLVANIA IS TRUMP™ (@RED_IN_PA) April 21, 2024

Advertisement

I know the "democrats are the real racists" trope is lame. But this is some seriously racist stuff right here. https://t.co/Z5kE922mC4 — Cows With Guns 🔫 (@steaknbacon13) April 21, 2024

Sometimes they just come right out with it and it is hard to ignore.

The Biden administration is on the wrong side of every single issue — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) April 21, 2024

Anything that has nothing to do with race this administration will sue and call racist anyway. — Mayor (@Mayoralpodcast) April 21, 2024

It is their go to argument. No matter the topic or cause, the answer will always be 'racism' to the Biden administration.