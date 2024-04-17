Florida Gator Caught Hanging Around Elicits Hilarious Twitter Replies

Yikes: NASA Confirms Space Station Debris Hit Florida Man's Home
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on April 17, 2024
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The news is constantly running stories about the crazy antics of 'Florida Man', but today, it's one of Florida's animals making the news.

Well, clearly, he knows how to read and is indeed watching for pedestrians.

Well, the gators plus the snakes, bears and iguanas falling out of the trees when it gets too cold. It's all quite terrifying.

He doesn't even need to carry a weapon.

Don't make eye contact and keep walking.

To be fair, anybody would be excited about that delivery.

If you can't beat 'em, join em!

Pedestrians are friends, not food.

He should be a shoo in for the job.

Please don't forget to tip.

Absolutely! Don't chain yourself to the road and do not swim at dawn or dusk. Also, keep your small dogs away from them and all will be well.



