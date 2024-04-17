Florida Gator Caught Hanging Around Elicits Hilarious Twitter Replies

The news is constantly running stories about the crazy antics of 'Florida Man', but today, it's one of Florida's animals making the news.
Meanwhile in #Florida. Spotted in Englewood. Watch for climbing gators too. Credit: @WINKNews viewer Belynda 🐊👀 pic.twitter.com/joMwCW1gLp— Matt Devitt (@MattDevittWX) April 17, 2024
Well, clearly, he knows how to read and is indeed watching for pedestrians.
He’s watching for pedestrians! https://t.co/RphavQyvMl— Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 17, 2024
People: "I am afraid of the politics in Florida!!"— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) April 17, 2024
Me: "...that's not what's scary..." https://t.co/gToV4WVzm4
Well, the gators plus the snakes, bears and iguanas falling out of the trees when it gets too cold. It's all quite terrifying.
Me: DeSantis is so awesome, maybe I should move to Florida— HollyCabot (@HollyCabot) April 17, 2024
Also me: https://t.co/4RWCNbfCWi pic.twitter.com/PTw5VXmT5K
I was Team DeSantis, but here's why Florida and I would struggle to get along: https://t.co/ScJza2CSa0— Sarah Smith (@Hale_Storm) April 17, 2024
He’s working the security entrance cuz it’s a gator community. https://t.co/1KhxWUIgQj— devilette¹⁷ (@deviIette) April 17, 2024
He doesn't even need to carry a weapon.
Dinosaurs just roaming around residential neighborhoods. https://t.co/eSuJgpbr1J— C.Gary didn't fumble (@Cane303) April 17, 2024
Panhandling in FL is out of control. https://t.co/fh0W0gpHeI— ~ dW ~ (@SmailliwNitsud) April 17, 2024
Don't make eye contact and keep walking.
His delivery driver is on the way with a fresh @Publix chicken tender sub and a side of corn nuggets - that’s what that big smile is all about pic.twitter.com/1mcseDn1Pb— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) April 17, 2024
To be fair, anybody would be excited about that delivery.
Yes, I remember when the Alligator Neighborhood Watch program began in Florida.— Truth! Served Fresh Daily ! ✝️ ✡️ 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SanMiguelNews) April 17, 2024
As humans began to mysteriously disappear on patrol other volunteers began to take their places.
If you can't beat 'em, join em!
Give him a vest and make him a crossing guard. 🤣🐊— Kristi Stahr (@KristiMStahr) April 17, 2024
“Hello, would you like a free roof inspection”— TheUnusualSuspect (@beerandtokens) April 17, 2024
-If your are from FL, you probably get this. https://t.co/EIjJnKkRjA
😳I guess he’s looking for those yummy pedestrians 🐊 https://t.co/gwjThP042m— Monica (@nhragal007) April 17, 2024
Pedestrians are friends, not food.
Watching the Snowbirds leave town😁🐊 https://t.co/Z5XtFncVnq— BritGirlRN-USA🇬🇧🏴🏴 (@BritGirlUSA2) April 17, 2024
“Hi, I’m here to apply for the security position your community posted on Indeed…” https://t.co/DrS6bRwVpU— Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) April 17, 2024
He should be a shoo in for the job.
I thought this was Florida's version of valet— Adam B. Coleman, The Black Zoolander (@wrong_speak) April 17, 2024
Please don't forget to tip.
Another reason it’s a bad idea to chain yourself to the street in Florida.— David McCune (@davidemccune) April 17, 2024
Absolutely! Don't chain yourself to the road and do not swim at dawn or dusk. Also, keep your small dogs away from them and all will be well.
