Gamers Explain 'Waffle House' to a Video Game Creator and the Replies Are as Good as an All Star Special

The 'Waffle House' is undoubtedly an American institution. Where else can hungry Americans go after a night out of rabble rousing to eat breakfast foods and probably get in a fight? As such, video game enthusiasts have asked one game maker to add the option of 'Waffle House' in the game.

Ok, I will only ask once about this request.

Why do some communities send me requests for "Waffle House"?



Please be sure to explain the basis for the request, including the original story, history and background.



I look forward to an explanation from someone who knows more. https://t.co/w8ozUnJ1mY — Katsuhiro Harada (@Harada_TEKKEN) March 30, 2024

A designer of the game 'Tekken' reached out to Twitter for answers. For full disclosure, he is in Japan so not understanding the request makes sense. The answers were epic, though.

People in the comments explaining to Katsuhiro the potential of a Waffle House as a fighting stage https://t.co/pGdTWxhT6k pic.twitter.com/1zJBqtZPBI — Atman Ryudan the Nowhere Dragon (@AtmanRyu) March 30, 2024

If this Waffle House stage becomes a realitt I will finally buy Tekken 8 https://t.co/iae8LqOK7U pic.twitter.com/kqu95AUsKI — CHIPFOOSEFAN366 (@teddysadcat) March 30, 2024

i actually laughed out loud 😂😂



i would buy tekken 8 if they released a waffle house DLC 😂😂 https://t.co/hNQoTZ9wlh pic.twitter.com/ydL69CZ3Ua — *Insert interesting name here* (@clarkspo) March 30, 2024

It's so very American.

Degenerates and undesirables from all backgrounds are coming together to introduce a Japanese game director to Waffle House lore. https://t.co/BNx1MwgzUF pic.twitter.com/ZLhImobJex — NC Rebel (@JoshuaNCRebel) March 30, 2024

Maybe 'Waffle House' can do what Obama, Trump or Biden could not ... unite Americans.

This is where many fist fights in America take place. It will make many people angry, because it's true, which will only sell more copies.



If the fight starts inside, then we smash through the windows into the parking lot, it will your most famous stage. I guarantee it. — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) March 30, 2024

This is really all Harada needs to know, honestly.

I invite you to come to the US I will personally take you to a Waffle House at 3 am, after that you make your decision — tpy (@tonyohsix) March 30, 2024

In the US alot of drunk people go to waffle house after a night of drinking and often get into fights. It's a great setting for a tekken stage honestly — READY TO BE ONCE 🇩🇴♒️ (@Tiaygo_) March 30, 2024

Some of us go peacefully ☝️ — Felipe Budinich 🎃 (@FelipeBudinich) March 30, 2024

Some of us just want a good hash brown bowl, to be fair.

The strongest fighters come here at 2am after a night out drinking. — Morris Cody (@Morris_Cody) March 30, 2024

Maybe not the strongest, but definitely the most inebriated, and the ones who are ready to rumble.

In the days of Rome heroes were forged in the arena.



Today we carry the torch of Rome. But we no longer have arena. Glorious combat is to be had at Waffle Houses.



We literally measure a storm’s intensity by the Waffle House Index. They are that vital to our communities. — J-Sun (@ThebanMonk) March 30, 2024

It's a common meeting spot for mutual combat in the United States. It has notoriety because the employees are also battle hardened. — Briefkase 🇨🇱 (@KaseTime) March 30, 2024

Also, an important side note. You don't want to mess with the employees either. They are not there for the foolishness.

Waffle House isn't just a restaurant chain; it's a cultural cornerstone, serving as both a community hub and a symbol of resilience in the face of adversity. — TheBeeR (@Bdouble3r) March 30, 2024

Amen.

