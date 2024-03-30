Gamers Explain 'Waffle House' to a Video Game Creator and the Replies Are as Good as an All Star Special

Gov. Gavin Newsom Explains Plan to Monitor Crime (and Everything/Everybody Else) in Oaklan...
justmindy
justmindy  |  11:23 AM on March 30, 2024
AP Photo/Chuck Burton

The 'Waffle House' is undoubtedly an American institution. Where else can hungry Americans go after a night out of rabble rousing to eat breakfast foods and probably get in a fight? As such, video game enthusiasts have asked one game maker to add the option of 'Waffle House' in the game.

A designer of the game 'Tekken' reached out to Twitter for answers. For full disclosure, he is in Japan so not understanding the request makes sense. The answers were epic, though.

It's so very American.

Maybe 'Waffle House' can do what Obama, Trump or Biden could not ... unite Americans.

This is really all Harada needs to know, honestly.

Some of us just want a good hash brown bowl, to be fair.

Maybe not the strongest, but definitely the most inebriated, and the ones who are ready to rumble.

Also, an important side note. You don't want to mess with the employees either. They are not there for the foolishness. 

Amen.

