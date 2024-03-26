Sen. Brian Schatz: The Public Deserves to Know How Trump Just Increased His...
Coward! Biden Press Secretary Hangs Up On Radio Hosts When They Pose Actual Hard Hitting Questions

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on March 26, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got her feathers ruffled during a radio interview today and it ended with her hanging up on the radio host. Yes, really!

Take the time to listen to the whole interview clip. She is so mad and it is hilarious. There are zero ways to defend the vegetable for which she is employed so she is absolutely spiraling. The 'Tasmanian Devil' has been more calm, honestly.

Also, if the President is wandering around like he is taking some kind of illegal narcotics, how is it 'offensive' for the American people to ask about his health? We are literally his boss!

It's only fair.

No matter what she does, she will never lose her job.

99% is more like it, but yes, point taken.

She won't be.

Yes, they apparently did not stick to the script.

Funny that.

Ronna McDaniel has left an opening. It may be perfect timing for KJP.

When  you think Leftists can't get any worse, they can get so much worse.

All she had to do was say her boss was mentally fit convincingly and she could not even manage that. That whole administration is a spectacular joke.

