Coward! Biden Press Secretary Hangs Up On Radio Hosts When They Pose Actual Hard Hitting Questions

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre got her feathers ruffled during a radio interview today and it ended with her hanging up on the radio host. Yes, really!

LISTEN: KJP has a meltdown when asked by WBT radio in Charlotte, North Carolina if Joe Biden has dementia.



Then after KJP is asked about gas prices, she abruptly hangs up on the radio host.



Talk about thin skin from the White House Press Secretary. pic.twitter.com/dPSMcKhlcM — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 26, 2024

Take the time to listen to the whole interview clip. She is so mad and it is hilarious. There are zero ways to defend the vegetable for which she is employed so she is absolutely spiraling. The 'Tasmanian Devil' has been more calm, honestly.

She always responds to this with how offensive the question is but never explains why it's offensive. https://t.co/d3mkveotqK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 26, 2024

Also, if the President is wandering around like he is taking some kind of illegal narcotics, how is it 'offensive' for the American people to ask about his health? We are literally his boss!

I’ll just assume Joe Biden has dementia then. https://t.co/puFHrBhxq0 — sorrowen💀💀🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@sorrowen) March 26, 2024

It's only fair.

Diversity hire asked to do her job, refuses, will still have job next day. https://t.co/Dnudvly02T — ZaBaron @ LXIX (@MetalGearMisfit) March 26, 2024

No matter what she does, she will never lose her job.

The guy grilling KJP in this audio clip would be a better substitute for about 90% of the White House Press Corp. https://t.co/dBkHcNDXWq — MagadonianSquatter (@RealAlexT1) March 26, 2024

99% is more like it, but yes, point taken.

@PressSec needs to be removed from her position, her lying and gaslighting protecting a lying president insults Americans everyday. https://t.co/3DtkkomcyD — SGTSmitty (@sgtsmitty1985) March 26, 2024

She won't be.

It's going to be a nonstop stream of lies from here to November.



In other words, business as usual with our government. — Festivus96 (@Festivus96) March 26, 2024

"let me be very clear" is always followed by nonsense and/or lies — SowellFood (@SowellFood) March 26, 2024

pretty sure KJP gave the station questions they are allowed to ask and the station was like "f-that"- so she hung up. — BIGGGG Uncle Ice (@BigUncleIce) March 26, 2024

Yes, they apparently did not stick to the script.

She did not answer if he has dementia or not. It should be an easy "no" for her, but she did not say that. — bird cheat (@birdcheat) March 26, 2024

Funny that.

You'd think she'd be ready to cash in for the MSNBC gig by now. — Kurmudge (@KurmudgeTV) March 26, 2024

Ronna McDaniel has left an opening. It may be perfect timing for KJP.

I thought her predecessor was the worst… and she was, until KJP took the podium….🤡 — Highlander Creative (@HighlandrStudio) March 26, 2024

When you think Leftists can't get any worse, they can get so much worse.

This is why Dem press secretaries are awful -- they usually deal with a press that willingly parrots their talking points and are rarely challenged. And when they are challenged, they fail spectacularly. — SowellFood (@SowellFood) March 26, 2024

All she had to do was say her boss was mentally fit convincingly and she could not even manage that. That whole administration is a spectacular joke.

