BREAKING: Reports Confirm Sad News the Body of College Student Riley Strain Found in River

justmindy
justmindy  |  11:55 AM on March 22, 2024
Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks

Unfortunately, the sad news confirming the death of missing college student Riley Strain has been released. He has been missing since being separated from friends during a night of partying in Nashville a couple of weeks ago and there has been intense search efforts on his behalf.

As we are in the midst of college Spring Break, this is a great time to remind college students to always stay together and never leave a friend behind. 

All of America had hoped there was some way he was just missing or injured somewhere and would be found soon. This is certainly a sad ending.

Obviously, inebriated people are difficult to deal with and it is easy to forget their humanity, but there does need to be protocol for protecting patrons if you are going to make money from serving them.

Condolences to the Strain family and all who loved Riley. May they find peace during this horrific time.

