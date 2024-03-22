BREAKING: Reports Confirm Sad News the Body of College Student Riley Strain Found in River

Unfortunately, the sad news confirming the death of missing college student Riley Strain has been released. He has been missing since being separated from friends during a night of partying in Nashville a couple of weeks ago and there has been intense search efforts on his behalf.

The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown. No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 22, 2024

How terribly sad. To think this could have all been prevented if his friends would’ve never left him alone drunk on a vacation to a city he didn’t know. Take care of your friends. — Mexi❤️‍🔥 (@_queenmexi) March 22, 2024

His friends should have never left him. Always go in packs especially in a city you’re visiting. Someone should have at least made sure he made him home then gone back out. So sad — Danielle Martin (@dmartymcfly) March 22, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: The body of missing college student Riley Strain has been found in Nashville, Tennessee.pic.twitter.com/6KMEcn1qAi — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) March 22, 2024

As we are in the midst of college Spring Break, this is a great time to remind college students to always stay together and never leave a friend behind.

How do these men that go missing leaving from a bar always end up dead in the river. — Go Birds (@SportsDad215) March 22, 2024

My heartfelt condolences to family and friends! We all hoped for a miracle. RIP #RileyStrain 💔🙏🏼🤍 — Leslie (@LeslieLNavarro) March 22, 2024

All of America had hoped there was some way he was just missing or injured somewhere and would be found soon. This is certainly a sad ending.

His poor family & friends. I hope this stops all of the rumors and strange gossip.

So many young men who have been found in bodies of water. Please, if you are out with friends, stick together and be safe. — MizRice (@mrsrice1013) March 22, 2024

My prayers, thoughts and condolences are going out to the family today as this news hits everywhere... I just truly wanted him to be found safe and sound, Now he can spread his wings and be one of God's true angels... My heart breaks for his mom and family, may he rest in peace — Jennifer Wood (@jenhennessey200) March 22, 2024

Bars need a new protocol, like calling car services and make sure their patron is accompanied to the car instead of just throwing inebriated people out, they send him to his death. My condolences to Riley’s mother who he loved so much. RIP Riley God bless you — carmella (@Maddox5525) March 22, 2024

Obviously, inebriated people are difficult to deal with and it is easy to forget their humanity, but there does need to be protocol for protecting patrons if you are going to make money from serving them.

“Riley was the guy that knew no strangers,” Chris Whiteid continued, adding that Strain “would walk up to people, talk to them, full of life,” and is “energetic, had charisma.”



“Everybody loved Riley just because he didn’t care who you were, what group you were with. He was… pic.twitter.com/atPEM9zyJW — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) March 22, 2024

Condolences to the Strain family and all who loved Riley. May they find peace during this horrific time.

