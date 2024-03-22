BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Motion to Remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker

Welp, here we go again (maybe)? Marjorie Taylor Greene, otherwise known as MTG, just filed a motion to vacate the House Speaker. That Speaker would be Mike Johnson. He was the guy who FINALLY got the nod from Republicans in the House when they kicked out Kevin McCarthy. He ended up leaving the House of Representatives altogether after all the chaos.

“It’s more of a warning than a pink slip,” Greene told reporters. “I’m not saying that it won’t happen in two weeks or it won’t happen in a month or who knows when, but I am saying the clock has started. It’s time for our conference to choose a new speaker.”

🚨 Rep. MTG (R-GA) on her motion to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson:



“It's time for us to go through the process, take our time and find a new Speaker of the House.”



YOUR THOUGHTS? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ngGBR53o8R — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) March 22, 2024

JUST IN: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed a motion to remove Republican Speaker Mike Johnson for endorsing the massive $1.2 trillion spending deal.



MTG first teased the move during an interview with Steve Bannon.



"We are making that decision on a minute-by-minute basis… pic.twitter.com/PrdW8D2MJz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 22, 2024

Reports are she has not made this motion 'privileged' yet. That means she has to go up to the mic and announce her intentions.

Remember on motion to vacate: MTG has to go to a mic and call up the resolution. Then the leadership can delay the vote for two legislative days. That would put this until after recess, two+ weeks from now. https://t.co/xJUEnSVdnd — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 22, 2024

It appears no matter what MTG decides, it won't come up until after the Easter break.

HFC Chair Bob Good just dismissed using MTV in morning presser.



Remember Freedom Caucus ousted Greene and she has bad blood with them, especially Good. https://t.co/e4sDsuPWtn — Mica Soellner (@MicaSoellnerDC) March 22, 2024

House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good all but said MTG should be ignored. This is definitely getting interesting.

Why did Republicans vote to pass this Democrat spending bill? What an awful move, but I don't support vacating Johnson. This will only leave the Republican-controlled House in further disarray. Follow if you agree. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) March 22, 2024

Honestly, even though Massie is not a Trumper, he aligns with MAGA more than people realize. I’d fully support Massie as speaker of the house. He’d get the votes unlike someone like MTG. — Brad Utah 🏄‍♂️ (@BradUtah3) March 22, 2024

Yeah. Good idea. Mike Johnson reminded me of Garland, Mayorkas, and Blinken. Weak men. — Kory Sansone 🇺🇲 🇮🇹🇵🇱🇸🇾🇪🇸 (@KorySans) March 22, 2024

We're not going to get a better Speaker than him. It's just the fact...and the math. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) March 22, 2024

Speaker Johnson must go. Time to tune into C-SPAN for another marathon of votes for a new Speaker, a strong Speaker. One who will not let this tragedy continue. — Louis Marinelli (@LouisJMarinelli) March 22, 2024

The opinions on Twitter were surely mixed.

On one hand I’m exhausted and fed up with the drama within this Congress, on the other hand, I want to stop passing these ridiculous spending bills and kowtowing to the left. — Fully Vexed (@sfkarenmac) March 22, 2024

This seems to be the overarching feeling among most Republicans ... sheer exhaustion.

