BREAKING: Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Motion to Remove Mike Johnson as House Speaker

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:35 PM on March 22, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Welp, here we go again (maybe)? Marjorie Taylor Greene, otherwise known as MTG, just filed a motion to vacate the House Speaker. That Speaker would be Mike Johnson. He was the guy who FINALLY got the nod from Republicans in the House when they kicked out Kevin McCarthy. He ended up leaving the House of Representatives altogether after all the chaos.

“It’s more of a warning than a pink slip,” Greene told reporters. “I’m not saying that it won’t happen in two weeks or it won’t happen in a month or who knows when, but I am saying the clock has started. It’s time for our conference to choose a new speaker.”

Reports are she has not made this motion 'privileged' yet. That means she has to go up to the mic and announce her intentions.

It appears no matter what MTG decides, it won't come up until after the Easter break.

House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good all but said MTG should be ignored. This is definitely getting interesting.

The opinions on Twitter were surely mixed.

This seems to be the overarching feeling among most Republicans ... sheer exhaustion.

