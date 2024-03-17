In 'Waffle House' We Trust! Woman Gets 'Egg-Spelled' from Twitter After Complaining About...
Joe Biden Pressed His Luck and Failed As He SLURRED His Way Through His St. Patrick's Day Speech

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:15 PM on March 17, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

St. Patrick's Day is often a day celebrated with drinking alcohol, but generally, we expect elected officials who will be making speeches to stay somewhat sober.

Advertisement

Either Joe Biden had several drinks too many before his speech, or this is the best we can expect from him most days. Unfortunately, if his behavior of late is any indication, it's more of the latter.

Democrats are always full of excuses for Biden's weird behavior.

At least the memes are funny.

This guy doesn't have four more hours in him.

The real problem is it is impossible to tell the difference between him sober or drunk these days.

No matter his diagnosis, he is not fit to lead this country.

Anyone lying to themselves he is fine and not getting much worse very quickly is delusional. The Democrats have to pull him and replace him with a real candidate soon. They surely cannot expect this guy to be their nominee.

Advertisement

The deserve a raise and all our prayers.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!





Tags: 2024 IRELAND JOE BIDEN POTUS SPEECH

