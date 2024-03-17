Joe Biden Pressed His Luck and Failed As He SLURRED His Way Through His St. Patrick's Day Speech

St. Patrick's Day is often a day celebrated with drinking alcohol, but generally, we expect elected officials who will be making speeches to stay somewhat sober.

Biden is really slurring today (again) 😬 pic.twitter.com/VxJBMTTU9Z — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2024

Either Joe Biden had several drinks too many before his speech, or this is the best we can expect from him most days. Unfortunately, if his behavior of late is any indication, it's more of the latter.

“That was the most excellent speaking of anyone anywhere ever! This kills any debate about his mental capacity!”



- Democrats — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) March 17, 2024

Democrats are always full of excuses for Biden's weird behavior.

At least the memes are funny.

Oh yeah this guys certainly got another four years in him… https://t.co/S1g3K5VdFL pic.twitter.com/rgoxntxSwV — sorrowen💀💀🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@sorrowen) March 17, 2024

This guy doesn't have four more hours in him.

Sounds like he’s had a few St. Patrick’s day’s pints…. https://t.co/I1q6b9HslO — Craig Lambert (@lambert_craig) March 17, 2024

The real problem is it is impossible to tell the difference between him sober or drunk these days.

Biden needs to be in a convalescent home. The people around him, including Jill, are committing elder abuse. https://t.co/hD7IgsAaOL — DeKay “GET OFF MY LAWN” (@knopf_dman) March 17, 2024

Yes - Parkinson's

Along with the way he walks, cups his hands, limited swing of the arms, the cough, and most of all, his dementia. https://t.co/rhB6jUcrTR — Tom T. ن‎ 🇺🇸 (@VRWCTexan) March 17, 2024

No matter his diagnosis, he is not fit to lead this country.

Omg, he's a babbling buffoon. Time to take your long nap in hell now. https://t.co/YslF3pUxTJ — Z! DebKennedy091 (@LearnUSAhistory) March 17, 2024

They can only give him so much amphetamines before he ODs. https://t.co/8zjNKhGEYV — bigtx (@tex5gen) March 17, 2024

Good grief. Guess there is only so many drugs the body can handle https://t.co/qYBNYTsR2u — Scott Harbin (@HarbinScott) March 17, 2024

me rn after 38 guinness pints https://t.co/BcnSd5HrJr — alex gentilis (@agentilis92) March 17, 2024

He's gone from sounding like an incoherent babbling idiot, to sounding like someone doing an impression of an incoherent babbling idiot. https://t.co/3kh5tS1ydL — ER Skeens 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@ERSkeens69420) March 17, 2024

Anyone lying to themselves he is fine and not getting much worse very quickly is delusional. The Democrats have to pull him and replace him with a real candidate soon. They surely cannot expect this guy to be their nominee.

What did you expect?

It's a day ending in Y. https://t.co/Z5g9uRO7k7 — C.A.T. (@Fight_The_Bane) March 17, 2024

Did his teeth get bigger?? — Be Ungovernable (@BaltimoreGina) March 17, 2024

The staffer in charge of creating the official transcript https://t.co/qEGCXcR8I1 pic.twitter.com/Ge7iR5Fkx3 — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) March 17, 2024

The deserve a raise and all our prayers.

