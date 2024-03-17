Yikes! Zerohedge Reports That Current F-35 Combat Capability is FAR Worse Than We...
In 'Waffle House' We Trust! Woman Gets 'Egg-Spelled' from Twitter After Complaining About...
Joe Biden Pressed His Luck and Failed As He SLURRED His Way Through...
You ARE the Joke, Media: Politico Compares Trump to Hitler ... Because He's...
Wow, That's Weird: Fairfax County Schools Suddenly Care About 'Different Experiences'
Hugh Hewitt Points Out an Ominous Polling Trend for President Joe Biden
Cherie Currie Is Our Latest Reminder That REAL Punk Rockers Don't Bend the...
Sen. Steve Daines: Trump's Comments 'Clearly Referencing What Will Happen' if 'Joe Biden...
Bake the Cake? Milwaukee Bar Boasts It'll Close During the RNC So They...
Mother Jones' Clara Jeffery DRAGGED for Being More Worried About Guy Protecting Free...
GRRL, BYE: AOC Offering to 'Connect the Dots' for Kristie Noem Does NOT...
Leftist GingerSpice Harpy Finds Out the Hard Way That 'Lifelong Republicans' WILL NOT...
No WAY! Ya' Don't SAY! District That Keeps Electing Socialist Democrat Now Resembles...
BUSTED! Even Elon Musk Calls POLITICO and Biden-Harris OUT for Trying to CREATE...

Attorney Threatens J.K. Rowling Over 'Misgendering' and She Advises Him to Wait for April Fool's Day

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:35 PM on March 17, 2024
AP Photo/Christophe Ena, file

Beloved author J.K. Rowling has been one of the most loyal advocates and public voices for women who don't believe men can become women. Today, an English attorney took to Twitter to 'advise' her about her tweets. Apparently, he believes they will become illegal in Scotland on April1. Here is a bit of the conversation.

Advertisement

It started with J.K. Rowling correctly assessing what this gentleman was doing.

The one group not respected in this conversation are actual women from birth, or in other words, actual women.

Recommended

Yikes! Zerohedge Reports That Current F-35 Combat Capability is FAR Worse Than We Even Knew
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

At this point, this man 'suggests' Rowling delete previous tweets 'misgendering' people. You know the tweets when she told the truth and existed in reality.

Rowling told him to go kick rocks with open toed shoes.

Isn't it wild how men are really willing to push these people into female spaces and out of their spaces?

Advertisement

He lost real women with that, as well. Also, maybe he should stop threatening Rowling with legal issues. That is never a good idea. It's good to see really rich people like Rowling and Elon Musk using their wealth for good.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



Tags: HARRY POTTER J.K. ROWLING SCOTLAND TRANS TRANS WOMAN TRANS KIDS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yikes! Zerohedge Reports That Current F-35 Combat Capability is FAR Worse Than We Even Knew
Grateful Calvin
In 'Waffle House' We Trust! Woman Gets 'Egg-Spelled' from Twitter After Complaining About Her Visit
justmindy
Joe Biden Pressed His Luck and Failed As He SLURRED His Way Through His St. Patrick's Day Speech
justmindy
You ARE the Joke, Media: Politico Compares Trump to Hitler ... Because He's Funny
Grateful Calvin
Wow, That's Weird: Fairfax County Schools Suddenly Care About 'Different Experiences'
Grateful Calvin
Bake the Cake? Milwaukee Bar Boasts It'll Close During the RNC So They Don't Have to Serve 'Trumpers'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yikes! Zerohedge Reports That Current F-35 Combat Capability is FAR Worse Than We Even Knew Grateful Calvin
Advertisement