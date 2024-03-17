Attorney Threatens J.K. Rowling Over 'Misgendering' and She Advises Him to Wait for April Fool's Day

Beloved author J.K. Rowling has been one of the most loyal advocates and public voices for women who don't believe men can become women. Today, an English attorney took to Twitter to 'advise' her about her tweets. Apparently, he believes they will become illegal in Scotland on April1. Here is a bit of the conversation.

‘I am a man who wants to see girls and women stripped of their rights and protections for the benefit of my fellow men. I know this makes me a really good guy and other guys I know agree with me. I am proud of being such a great guy.’ pic.twitter.com/qao5Xp2r6z — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 17, 2024

It started with J.K. Rowling correctly assessing what this gentleman was doing.

The deliberate misgendering of women who have transitioned is wrong, the law recognises that to be so. But it doesn’t stop there, you have used your position of privilege to insult and degrade trans women. I find that objectionable. — Rajan Barot (@RajanBarot24) March 17, 2024

While any debate can be contentious it should be conducted respectfully and mindful of the sensibilities of those concerned. I therefore ask that you take more care with the language in your future posts. I also think it would be wise to consider deleting certain earlier posts. — Rajan Barot (@RajanBarot24) March 18, 2024

The one group not respected in this conversation are actual women from birth, or in other words, actual women.

At this point, this man 'suggests' Rowling delete previous tweets 'misgendering' people. You know the tweets when she told the truth and existed in reality.

If you genuinely imagine I’d delete posts calling a man a man, so as not to be prosecuted under this ludicrous law, stand by for the mother of all April Fools’ jokes. pic.twitter.com/ZVZQ6CV47p — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 17, 2024

Rowling told him to go kick rocks with open toed shoes.

Why can't the men be "diverse" in their own spaces? Why do they have to force their way into our spaces? — Shellac 🟦 🟥 🟨 ⬜ (@Tachardiella) March 17, 2024

Isn't it wild how men are really willing to push these people into female spaces and out of their spaces?

A man who describes himself as "CIS" is not a real man anyway. I know it's not politically correct but real men protect their women, they don't force them into potentially dangerous and degrading situations with perverts and other assorted dodgy characters https://t.co/1HH4Ce0TOW — Ed (@edthetechie) March 17, 2024

He lost normal men when he said CIS male. There is no such thing. There are males and there are females. End of story. https://t.co/VCPpfjPz8g — DannyQ - 🇦🇺🦘Awake, not woke (@DannyQ1970) March 17, 2024

He lost real women with that, as well. Also, maybe he should stop threatening Rowling with legal issues. That is never a good idea. It's good to see really rich people like Rowling and Elon Musk using their wealth for good.

