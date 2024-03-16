London Based Pundit Matthew Stadlen Gets VERY Emotional When Confronted With His Old Tweets After Mugging

Matthew Stadlen is a lefty political commentator based in London. He is convinced he is way smarter than you and if we follow his rules, the world will become the perfect economically equal and multicultural society ever. Yeah, right. A few years ago, he tweeted about how safe London was and how he had not been mugged ever. Fast forward to yesterday where he tweeted pictures of himself being, you guessed it, mugged. You are racist, however, for noticing.

How dare people bring this up?

If the old saying, "a conservative is a liberal that got mugged" is true, that elusive red wave may finally arrive. https://t.co/OqG7zj2pQj — Lee Kinberg (@LeeKinberg) March 16, 2024

One would think, but Matthew is doubling down.

Racists on both sides of the Atlantic want you to think that the theft of my mobile phone proves that London is a failed multicultural city. Even though the thief looks like he is white. And even though crime happens in big cities. Their poison infects our society. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 16, 2024

It's RACIST to notice when a crime is committed. Who cares what the color of the thief might be?

Mildly concerning that Elon Musk, a man who puts others in space and controls one of the world’s most important public spheres, takes time to laugh at my mobile phone being nicked. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 16, 2024

Then, apparently, Elon mocked him because Elon is human and it's funny how concerned this man is about not damaging his worldview. He had to RT himself several times complaining about Elon mocking him. Heh.

Elon Musk thinks my phone getting nicked is amusing. Classy guy. https://t.co/xrLHO0tKoV — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 15, 2024

Elon teasing this guy is under his skin in an unbelievable fashion.

This is the moment a thief stole my mobile phone. Let’s hope the @metpoliceuk find him. pic.twitter.com/djpmZ6aBPm — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 15, 2024

As we are nothing if not a classy organization, we will share the tweet of the thief. Find him internet.

Here’s the thief from the front pic.twitter.com/OtotgUnHVZ — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 15, 2024

Somehow, Matthew has determined this is a white male.

Done @metpoliceuk’s job for them and tracked down CCTV of the actual theft. It’s with them now. Let’s hope they catch the thief. https://t.co/rTzK8f4TdP — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 15, 2024

The side of 'Defund the Police' gets really snippy when the police don't quickly locate their phones.

If you want a little insight into some of the very worst of humanity, take a deep dive into many of the replies to this. Racist filth. https://t.co/rTzK8f4TdP — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 15, 2024

It's literally people saying they tried to tell him London was getting dangerous and he refused to acknowledge their concerns when he went on TV or wrote articles. Now, he's mad when they say 'told you so'.

How can you tell?

Did he get off his bike and dance with no rhythm?



Seriously though...bringing up race in this instance to prove how anti-racist you are, is pretty cringe.



But I do hope whoever it is gets caught. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) March 16, 2024

Hey, hey, have you ever seen Justin Timberlake dance?

That mugger certainly appreciated that new phone.

you get crime in big cities. I hope they find the guy and jail him. As for me, I wasn't paying attention and I should have been. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) March 14, 2024

In the end, Matthew blames himself for being a victim of crime, just like a good Leftist.

