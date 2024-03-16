London Based Pundit Matthew Stadlen Gets VERY Emotional When Confronted With His Old Tweets After Mugging

President Biden Tells the Story of His House Burning Down Again
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:38 PM on March 16, 2024
meme screenshot

Matthew Stadlen is a lefty political commentator based in London. He is convinced he is way smarter than you and if we follow his rules, the world will become the perfect economically equal and multicultural society ever. Yeah, right. A few years ago, he tweeted about how safe London was and how he had not been mugged ever. Fast forward to yesterday where he tweeted pictures of himself being, you guessed it, mugged. You are racist, however, for noticing.

How dare people bring this up?

One would think, but Matthew is doubling down.

It's RACIST to notice when a crime is committed. Who cares what the color of the thief might be?

Then, apparently, Elon mocked him because Elon is human and it's funny how concerned this man is about not damaging his worldview. He had to RT himself several times complaining about Elon mocking him. Heh.

Elon teasing this guy is under his skin in an unbelievable fashion.

As we are nothing if not a classy organization, we will share the tweet of the thief. Find him internet.

Somehow, Matthew has determined this is a white male. 

The side of 'Defund the Police' gets really snippy when the police don't quickly locate their phones.

It's literally people saying they tried to tell him London was getting dangerous and he refused to acknowledge their concerns when he went on TV or wrote articles. Now, he's mad when they say 'told you so'.

Hey, hey, have  you ever seen Justin Timberlake dance?

That mugger certainly appreciated that new phone.

In the end, Matthew blames himself for being a victim of crime, just like a good Leftist.

