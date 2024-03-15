CNN Attempts a 'Dirty Job' on Mike Rowe and He Deftly Handles Their SNEAKY Scheme

Hero of the working class and all jobs dirty, Mike Rowe, had an interview recently with CNN. He was asked about his recent conversation with Robert F. Kennedy who is running independently for President. Rowe made it clear he and RFK do not agree about everything, but basically, they could agree to disagree. For example, Rowe said he is friends with people in the fossil fuel industry and Kennedy has sued those same folks.

I have to say that Mike Rowe is a real class act. @CNN tried desperately to drag him into childish divisive discourse, and he stayed above it. He handled this interview like a real adult, and that's not something you see very much these days in US politics.#Kennedy24 pic.twitter.com/RMXtRIOGc2 — Gregory Latham Jr (@B7grWinning) March 15, 2024

When the conversation turned to people RFK is considering for Vice President, the CNN anchor brought up wild conspiracy theories Aaron Rogers believes, and Mike Rowe basically said that was not his concern. Obviously. CNN has no problem throwing gotcha questions at fine Americans, but they have yet to have a hard hitting interview with Joe Biden.

"I heard Mike Rowe sleeps in a coffin like Dracula and drinks baby blood. Not sure if it's true just something I heard 10 years ago." - @JakeTapper https://t.co/6m8kwpkoxe — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 15, 2024

There does not have to be any evidence. All there has to be is somebody said something, apparently.

I would honestly vote for @mikeroweworks for almost any office he chose to run for. https://t.co/2hHwWWWTIN — EK 🐊 (@EK_NeverTrump) March 15, 2024

Honestly, there are WAY worse candidates for the office of Vice President of the United States. Look at Kamala "say uterus' Harris, for example.

Mike was talking for about 10 seconds and she stopped listening, reloading for the next question. He could have talked about the 7 dwarfs being rapists and she wouldn't have bothered following up. https://t.co/idFsLXqdYs — Jason Zorich (@f1fan6735) March 15, 2024

Absolutely. All she wanted to do was make him look stupid. She failed spectacularly.

Please CNN, please start a fight with the guy who literally had a show focused on blue collar workers. It's a winning strategy. https://t.co/Ru6t4LOxIU — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) March 15, 2024

As if regular Americans could hate CNN even more. They find new ways to be more offensive daily.

Deftly handled.

“Qualifications” convo was so spot on. We are in such a weird place of cancelling/creating disqualifying criteria for running for public office. Let’s get back to letting voters decide 🙏🇺🇸📺 https://t.co/GRQtQmDP0a — Dave Ross (@drosssports) March 16, 2024

What a concept. Let people decide who they want to be in office without the media putting their thumb on the scale.

I do love Mike Rowe. I have always said that he would make a great president! https://t.co/OKt3EnKWfS — Just Me (@DynaheirRules) March 15, 2024

Mike Rowe is literally the best of us! And if we every want to start solving problems in this country, our political class would start listening to him. ... So RJK Jr is a wise man.



Also, @CNN continues to be awful. — Middle Age Crazy (@MiddleAgeCrazy4) March 15, 2024

America could do much much worse than Mike Rowe.

