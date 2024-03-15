CNN Attempts a 'Dirty Job' on Mike Rowe and He Deftly Handles Their SNEAKY Scheme

Damned if You do, Damned if You Don't: Emergency Humanitarian Aid Pier in...
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:20 PM on March 15, 2024
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Hero of the working class and all jobs dirty, Mike Rowe, had an interview recently with CNN. He was asked about his recent conversation with Robert F. Kennedy who is running independently for President. Rowe made it clear he and RFK do not agree about everything, but basically, they could agree to disagree. For example, Rowe said he is friends with people in the fossil fuel industry and Kennedy has sued those same folks.

Advertisement

When the conversation turned to people RFK is considering for Vice President, the CNN anchor brought up wild conspiracy theories Aaron Rogers believes, and Mike Rowe basically said that was not his concern. Obviously. CNN has no problem throwing gotcha questions at fine Americans, but they have yet to have a hard hitting interview with Joe Biden.

There does not have to be any evidence. All there has to be is somebody said something, apparently.

Honestly, there are WAY worse candidates for the office of Vice President of the United States. Look at Kamala "say uterus' Harris, for example.

Absolutely. All she wanted to do was make him look stupid. She failed spectacularly.

As if regular Americans could hate CNN even more. They find new ways to be more offensive daily.

What a concept. Let people decide who they want to be in office without the media putting their thumb on the scale.

Advertisement

America could do much much worse than Mike Rowe.

