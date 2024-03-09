Oops! Kamala Harris Makes YUGE Flub and Admits Biden Will Lose the Election in November

Is this an example of saying the quiet part out loud or a 'Freudian Slip'? Either way it is hilarious and what we hope is indicative of the results in November.

Kamala Harris to NBC Nightly News on why Biden won't take executive action to secure the border: "That's why he's gonna lose in November!" pic.twitter.com/6klO5Sx65k — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2024

This is how it aired on NBC. See for yourself — Kamala was finally telling the truth! https://t.co/m8OoIQh21c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 9, 2024

You can't make this up.

I really hope the Biden/Harris team continues to put Kamala on television! https://t.co/32qSqpIUwq — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) March 9, 2024

Hopefully, they start using her daily. This particular interview probably shows why she has hardly been noticed over the last 3 years. They try to keep her hidden for a reason.

She said the quiet part out loud https://t.co/jYW5Q7OuD1 — Ingenuous Firebrand 🐆 (@ING2Firebrand) March 9, 2024

The quiet part out loud https://t.co/26LJz7CdH1 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) March 9, 2024

It seems that is the consensus.

Is this real? Lol!



Kamala's misspeak makes it sound like she says Biden is going to lose in November, ha! https://t.co/oqzPjREr0f — K. L. March (@two_bysea) March 9, 2024

Let's hope she already knows what the internal poll numbers look like and knows they are going to lose.

The White House comms team is a disaster. Even Clinton only hired pros. https://t.co/JAwHjI1Zaq — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 9, 2024

They are so bad. To be fair, they have terrible policies to defend, but even with that impediment, they are so bad.

Is this intentional? The last 24 hours have been a hilarious clown show of confessions. https://t.co/nRQpsw3BaS — Rosie's Space Nukes (@DarnelSugarfoo) March 9, 2024

This is a great point. She deserves credit where it is due.

Polls must be worse than we thought! 😂😂 https://t.co/BWl5SNb5ly — The Charming Cad (@Manderskat) March 9, 2024

Clearly, since they seem to be giving up this early.

I mean, she was bound to be right at some point. Law of averages. https://t.co/7FPtG5cYEL — ajslaw (@ajslaw87) March 9, 2024

Even a broken clock is right twice a day. That being said, your gentle Twitchy reminder to 'Spring Ahead' tonight before bed so you won't be late for church tomorrow.

Kamala Harris admits what the American people already know. That Joe Biden’s “gonna lose in November.” https://t.co/TTbRR4fg5R — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) March 9, 2024

From Elise's lips to God's ears.

We sure Joe is the only one with dementia? https://t.co/XNthrLTKNJ — sorrowen💀💀🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@sorrowen) March 9, 2024

Maybe it is something in the water.

She's as STONED as Joe is STUPID https://t.co/d0peQ0zYA9 — Brookshaven #KIRBSTOMP B2B National Champions 🏆 (@WOOFDAWG1) March 9, 2024

Isn't Kamala against smoking weed? Didn't she jail a bunch of people for that crime?

She accidentally told the truth. — Mycroft Holmze (@MycroftHolmze) March 9, 2024

She surely will not do it on purpose, so we should take what we can get. Heh.

