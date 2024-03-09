Oops! Kamala Harris Makes YUGE Flub and Admits Biden Will Lose the Election in November

Evoking Memories of Beau Biden's Death is Outrageous Behavior and Joe Biden Must...
justmindy
justmindy  |  12:30 PM on March 09, 2024
Shawn Thew/Pool via AP

Is this an example of saying the quiet part out loud or a 'Freudian Slip'? Either way it is hilarious and what we hope is indicative of the results in November.

You can't make this up.

Hopefully, they start using her daily. This particular interview probably shows why she has hardly been noticed over the last 3 years. They try to keep her hidden for a reason.

It seems that is the consensus.

Let's hope she already knows what the internal poll numbers look like and knows they are going to lose.

They are so bad. To be fair, they have terrible policies to defend, but even with that impediment, they are so bad.

This is a great point. She deserves credit where it is due.

Clearly, since they seem to be giving up this early.

Even a broken clock is right twice a day. That being said, your gentle Twitchy reminder to 'Spring Ahead' tonight before bed so you won't be late for church tomorrow.

From Elise's lips to God's ears.

Maybe it is something in the water.

Isn't Kamala against smoking weed? Didn't she jail a bunch of people for that crime?

She surely will not do it on purpose, so we should take what we can get. Heh.

