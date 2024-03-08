Ronna McDaniel Officially Retires as GOP Chair and New Co-Chairs Reportedly Have Big Plans

Today is the day many have been waiting for ... the day Ronna Romney McDaniel officially retires from the RNC.

"I'm stepping aside today because I have long promised to put the nominee and their plans for the RNC first... President Trump deserves to have the team he wants in place at the RNC." "When I made the decision to step aside, there was no one else I supported to be the next chair more than Michael Watley. Michael and I've had a very close relationship as he ran North Carolina... He will be phenomenal on I know an issue President Trump cares deeply about, which is election integrity." "I am rooting so hard for Michael and Lara's success. And I offer all the help and guidance I can to help ensure that you do succeed in your roles." Thank you for stepping up. I leave you all with just one final request, and I don't think it's going to shock you. "Join me in putting our country first. We know people we talk to them every day. I hear every day. They're hurting. They are struggling. They can't afford groceries, they can't afford rent." "They are seeing crime rise in their streets. They are seeing fentanyl come across our border. They're afraid about our open border. Joe Biden is a disaster for the American people, not just him, but all the Democrats." "So I'm going to ask you to join me in uniting for the next eight months and committing everything you have to make sure that we keep the House, we win the Senate, and we take back the White House and send President Trump there." "Thank you so much. God bless you. And God bless the United States of America."

Advertisement

JUST IN: Ronna McDaniel Finally Resigns As RNC Chair



"I'm stepping aside today because I have long promised to put the nominee and their plans for the RNC first... President Trump deserves to have the team he wants in place at the RNC."



"When I made the decision to step aside,… pic.twitter.com/toj07nROrE — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2024

The Joker wants his suit back... pic.twitter.com/gSfUnFQ3qf — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) March 8, 2024

The RNC paid a lot for her clothing stipend so let's be nice.

Good riddance. — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 8, 2024

It's time for the RNC to get back to winning. America can't afford four more years of Joe Biden. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) March 8, 2024

That is one thing we can all agree on.

Glad to see her encouraging unity and Donald Trump. The last 3 years have been more than painful in many ways. — Deb (@LeeGord01546212) March 8, 2024

Glad Ronna's no longer the Chair but I have nothing bad to say about her any more because:



“Give your enemy a golden bridge to retreat across” Sun Tzu — ♞ Steven Douglas 🇺🇸 (@StevieDougie) March 8, 2024

That's an excellent perspective,

This only hurts conservatives across the board in my opinion.



I haven't seen any of the leading "conservative" influencers post the BankyourVote website at all. — EV_Trapper (@EV_Trapper) March 8, 2024

The lack of a 'get out the vote' plan is very concerning, indeed.

This is a positive development — M. William Funk, BSc, MSc, MFA, FLS (@MWilliamFunk) March 8, 2024

I hope they accept all her help and guidance so they know what not to do. — Pax (@Pax2247) March 8, 2024

Vivek next? — Antonio Pinotti (@ampinotti) March 8, 2024

Lara Trump unanimously elected co-chair of the RNC: Ex-president expands his influence even more in the GOP as his daughter-in-law takes key position after Ronna McDaniel stood down

via https://t.co/2FIvuL98TE https://t.co/j4TPvUHM3z — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 8, 2024

Donald Trump's Daughter In Law, Lara Trump, will be Co-Chair of the RNC as well.

Ronna McDaniel “step[s] aside” as RNC Chair and requests that we join her in “putting our country first” pic.twitter.com/Rld0rFjJG2 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 8, 2024

Ronna McDaniel Hired As DNC Chair Due To Extensive Experience Defeating Republicans https://t.co/vsRIb8rFNo pic.twitter.com/bB3MyV725Y — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 2, 2024

Advertisement

Even 'The Babylon Bee' had to get their lick in before she was gone.

Six years of Ronna McDaniel's feckless leadership and a focus looking backward at 2020 have left red states vulnerable to a leftist takeover. Michigan is lost. Ohio could be next.



"How the Left Plans to Turn Ohio Blue"https://t.co/afGybS3LmB — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 6, 2024

Hopefully, the new chairs plan to hit the ground running because there are big problems and the Democrats already have big plans. The GOP Is already way behind in prepping for get out the vote and there is tons of work to do.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!















