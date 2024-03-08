Ronna McDaniel Officially Retires as GOP Chair and New Co-Chairs Reportedly Have Big Plans

Irony Alert: RuPaul's Online Bookstore Against Banning Books ... Bans Books From Conservat...
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:30 PM on March 08, 2024
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Today is the day many have been waiting for ... the day Ronna Romney McDaniel officially retires from the RNC.

"I'm stepping aside today because I have long promised to put the nominee and their plans for the RNC first... President Trump deserves to have the team he wants in place at the RNC." "When I made the decision to step aside, there was no one else I supported to be the next chair more than Michael Watley. Michael and I've had a very close relationship as he ran North Carolina... He will be phenomenal on I know an issue President Trump cares deeply about, which is election integrity." "I am rooting so hard for Michael and Lara's success. And I offer all the help and guidance I can to help ensure that you do succeed in your roles." Thank you for stepping up. I leave you all with just one final request, and I don't think it's going to shock you. "Join me in putting our country first. We know people we talk to them every day. I hear every day. They're hurting. They are struggling. They can't afford groceries, they can't afford rent."  "They are seeing crime rise in their streets. They are seeing fentanyl come across our border. They're afraid about our open border. Joe Biden is a disaster for the American people, not just him, but all the Democrats."  "So I'm going to ask you to join me in uniting for the next eight months and committing everything you have to make sure that we keep the House, we win the Senate, and we take back the White House and send President Trump there." "Thank you so much. God bless you. And God bless the United States of America."

Advertisement

The RNC paid a lot for her clothing stipend so let's be nice. 

That is one thing we can all agree on.

That's an excellent perspective,

The lack of a 'get out the vote' plan is very concerning, indeed.

Donald Trump's Daughter In Law, Lara Trump, will be Co-Chair of the RNC as well. 

Advertisement

Even 'The Babylon Bee' had to get their lick in before she was gone.

Hopefully, the new chairs plan to hit the ground running because there are big problems and the Democrats already have big plans. The GOP Is already way behind in prepping for get out the vote and there is tons of work to do.

Tags: DNC GOP GOP CONVENTION TRUMP RONNA MCDANIEL

