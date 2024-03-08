Ronna McDaniel Officially Retires as GOP Chair and New Co-Chairs Reportedly Have Big Plans

Today is the day many have been waiting for ... the day Ronna Romney McDaniel officially retires from the RNC.
"I'm stepping aside today because I have long promised to put the nominee and their plans for the RNC first... President Trump deserves to have the team he wants in place at the RNC." "When I made the decision to step aside, there was no one else I supported to be the next chair more than Michael Watley. Michael and I've had a very close relationship as he ran North Carolina... He will be phenomenal on I know an issue President Trump cares deeply about, which is election integrity." "I am rooting so hard for Michael and Lara's success. And I offer all the help and guidance I can to help ensure that you do succeed in your roles." Thank you for stepping up. I leave you all with just one final request, and I don't think it's going to shock you. "Join me in putting our country first. We know people we talk to them every day. I hear every day. They're hurting. They are struggling. They can't afford groceries, they can't afford rent." "They are seeing crime rise in their streets. They are seeing fentanyl come across our border. They're afraid about our open border. Joe Biden is a disaster for the American people, not just him, but all the Democrats." "So I'm going to ask you to join me in uniting for the next eight months and committing everything you have to make sure that we keep the House, we win the Senate, and we take back the White House and send President Trump there." "Thank you so much. God bless you. And God bless the United States of America."
JUST IN: Ronna McDaniel Finally Resigns As RNC Chair— KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) March 8, 2024
"I'm stepping aside today because I have long promised to put the nominee and their plans for the RNC first... President Trump deserves to have the team he wants in place at the RNC."
"When I made the decision to step aside,… pic.twitter.com/toj07nROrE
The Joker wants his suit back... pic.twitter.com/gSfUnFQ3qf— Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) March 8, 2024
The RNC paid a lot for her clothing stipend so let's be nice.
Good riddance.— Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) March 8, 2024
Bye bye, Ronna pic.twitter.com/n5ueDxAwZn— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 8, 2024
It's time for the RNC to get back to winning. America can't afford four more years of Joe Biden.— RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) March 8, 2024
That is one thing we can all agree on.
Glad to see her encouraging unity and Donald Trump. The last 3 years have been more than painful in many ways.— Deb (@LeeGord01546212) March 8, 2024
Glad Ronna's no longer the Chair but I have nothing bad to say about her any more because:— ♞ Steven Douglas 🇺🇸 (@StevieDougie) March 8, 2024
“Give your enemy a golden bridge to retreat across” Sun Tzu
That's an excellent perspective,
This only hurts conservatives across the board in my opinion.— EV_Trapper (@EV_Trapper) March 8, 2024
I haven't seen any of the leading "conservative" influencers post the BankyourVote website at all.
The lack of a 'get out the vote' plan is very concerning, indeed.
This is a positive development— M. William Funk, BSc, MSc, MFA, FLS (@MWilliamFunk) March 8, 2024
I hope they accept all her help and guidance so they know what not to do.— Pax (@Pax2247) March 8, 2024
Vivek next?— Antonio Pinotti (@ampinotti) March 8, 2024
Lara Trump unanimously elected co-chair of the RNC: Ex-president expands his influence even more in the GOP as his daughter-in-law takes key position after Ronna McDaniel stood down— Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) March 8, 2024
via https://t.co/2FIvuL98TE https://t.co/j4TPvUHM3z
Donald Trump's Daughter In Law, Lara Trump, will be Co-Chair of the RNC as well.
Ronna McDaniel “step[s] aside” as RNC Chair and requests that we join her in “putting our country first” pic.twitter.com/Rld0rFjJG2— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) March 8, 2024
Ronna McDaniel Hired As DNC Chair Due To Extensive Experience Defeating Republicans https://t.co/vsRIb8rFNo pic.twitter.com/bB3MyV725Y— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 2, 2024
Even 'The Babylon Bee' had to get their lick in before she was gone.
Six years of Ronna McDaniel's feckless leadership and a focus looking backward at 2020 have left red states vulnerable to a leftist takeover. Michigan is lost. Ohio could be next.— Stacey (@ScotsFyre) March 6, 2024
"How the Left Plans to Turn Ohio Blue"https://t.co/afGybS3LmB
Hopefully, the new chairs plan to hit the ground running because there are big problems and the Democrats already have big plans. The GOP Is already way behind in prepping for get out the vote and there is tons of work to do.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member