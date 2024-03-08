CNN Reportedly Refused to Run This Ad About Tragic Consequences of Biden's Policies
Biden's Optics Are Terrible ... Redsteeze Points Out the Disparity in Treatment of Gold Star Father

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on March 08, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Optics are everything in politics and Twitter savant 'Redsteeze' pointed out Biden's from his speech last night.

Yikes. That is not a good look. 

There does not seem to be any other way to look at it.

Isn't that interesting? 

If this is how the Commander in Chief treats the family of dead soldiers, maybe he is not the guy folks want to sign up to serve under.

They were blocking the egress of an official vehicle on public streets and that is a crime.

American citizens need to face the reality and decide if that sits well with them.

That's a good question and the answer is probably not arrested because members of 'The Squad' would have had a hissy fit.

At minimum, it is the families of American soldiers last.

When people show you who they are, believe them. Also, do not vote for them.

