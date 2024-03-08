Biden's Optics Are Terrible ... Redsteeze Points Out the Disparity in Treatment of Gold Star Father

Optics are everything in politics and Twitter savant 'Redsteeze' pointed out Biden's from his speech last night.

The optics appear to be that Pro-Hamas protestors get to block traffic with impunity and Gold Star parents are led away in handcuffs. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 8, 2024

Yikes. That is not a good look.

Biden supports terrorists, so, yeah,

That's how it works#Abbeygate https://t.co/JvuvseTigh — Just a RKT guy..... (@barnacles71) March 8, 2024

There does not seem to be any other way to look at it.

They actually arrested the guy? Wow! - I was out for the evening. https://t.co/o2gwy1jBBE — servative (@servative) March 8, 2024

Noteworthy that Fred Guttenberg was NOT arrested, but was "escorted out" when Trump was President... for doing the same thing. #SOTU2024https://t.co/NASusrhNvV — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) March 8, 2024

Isn't that interesting?

These protests are being organized and paid for by the Democratic Party — Dea Riley (@DeaRileyKY) March 8, 2024

Well, that's one way to continue and possibly deepen the DOD's recruiting crisis. — Andrew Wong 🇺🇸 (@ayankeeoriginal) March 8, 2024

If this is how the Commander in Chief treats the family of dead soldiers, maybe he is not the guy folks want to sign up to serve under.

I loathe these people. — Katie Scarlett (@Katiescarlet2) March 8, 2024

Were the pro Hamas protestors INSIDE the capitol? — Clemson Matt (@mmartin9095) March 8, 2024

They were blocking the egress of an official vehicle on public streets and that is a crime.

It’s not optics. It’s not appearances.



Pro-Hamas protestors get to block traffic with impunity and Gold Star parents are led away in handcuffs.



FACT. — Stat Woman (@Stat_Woman) March 8, 2024

American citizens need to face the reality and decide if that sits well with them.

Do you think a Pro-Hamas protestor who behaved similarly tonight would have received different treatment? — Scott Anderson (@scott_anderson) March 8, 2024

That's a good question and the answer is probably not arrested because members of 'The Squad' would have had a hissy fit.

Nice point. I bet Biden staged the protest. — Deplorablistic ✝️☘️ 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@burrengrl) March 8, 2024

This is so disturbing to me I have no words. — AmIRight?! (@Melissa91325973) March 8, 2024

I can not make that make sense. This administration is divisive and out of touch. — Colin Fendley (@colin_fendley) March 8, 2024

That perfectly sums up Joe and his administration. America last 👎 — Ljsassy (@Ljsassy) March 8, 2024

At minimum, it is the families of American soldiers last.

No optic illusion; that’s where we’re at. — SoylentGreenIsPeople (@Rarely_Wrong) March 8, 2024

It's not just optics. It's an accurate depiction of Woke values in action. — Bruce D. Abramson, Ph.D., J.D. (@bdabramson) March 8, 2024

When people show you who they are, believe them. Also, do not vote for them.

