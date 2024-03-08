Pentagon Announces UFO Sightings Aren't Real and the Internet is Wildly Suspicious

It's official! The Pentagon has declared there is no such thing as UFOs and all that extraterrestrial stuff has other explanations and origins.

JUST IN - Pentagon review of UFO sightings has found "no evidence" of extraterrestrial origin and "no evidence" that the U.S. govt or private companies have ever possessed ET technology that has been reverse-engineered — ABC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) March 8, 2024

Many tweeps are not buying it.

The same Pentagon that fails every audit and “loses” trillions… The US Government would never lie to us. — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 8, 2024

Admittedly, that is very fair. They don't have the best record or accountability.

Glad I don't depend on the govt to tell me the truth... — EndGameWW3 🇺🇸 (@EndGameWW3) March 8, 2024

When do you know the government is lying to you? Its lips are moving.

They want us to think we're alone but we're not. https://t.co/HxI8qUHL2W — Kab (@Kabamur_Taygeta) March 8, 2024

Yes, folks really are not buying it.

Apparently, no one consulted this guy.

It's weird that 👽 are only interested in the USA though. C'mon, I believe in extraterrestrial life but the current conspiracy narrative remains a bit far-fetched even for me. — Ultimata Geopolitics (@_ultimata_) March 8, 2024

True! Maybe they just avoided the US and are hanging out in Germany and France. Perhaps, they are in Switzerland partaking in great cheese and chocolate or in Iceland at the hot springs.

Lol of course they would say that, they literally can’t say the truth or else society would fully crumble lol. — I will be (@FinanciallySafe) March 8, 2024

So they got us to not believe in them by telling us they were real, now they are trying to get us to believe again. 🤣😂🤣 — Branwyn (@BranwynGreymane) March 8, 2024

They are giving Americans whiplash.

So aliens are real https://t.co/7XTHNWceeC — Amy Curtis 🇮🇱 (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 8, 2024

Let's be real. Probably.

Well, I always trust whatever the government tells me, so I guess this settles it. https://t.co/Ce0OZrQ8wM pic.twitter.com/udCI7UQjr0 — Tinfoil Baddie (@tinfoilbaddie) March 8, 2024

Tucker is reeling, but this will probably push him to investigate it even harder to prove them wrong.

This means the US govt and private companies have ET tech 🤣 https://t.co/XGUZ9HrnVd — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) March 8, 2024

The government investigated itself so we finally have the truth now. https://t.co/jCtZ0I6LWJ — Artie Rollins 🏴‍☠️ (@Al_B_Lawson) March 8, 2024

We are going to use the term 'truth' very loosely.

“We investigated ourselves & found we did nothing wrong” https://t.co/o93i2zm01W pic.twitter.com/60m9g7iX1T — Ally McMoist (@allymcmoist09) March 8, 2024

In other news; known liars swear on their mothers’ graves they’re totally not lying this time, you guys. https://t.co/SjZ9wz3w66 — Crane (@MiskatonicLab) March 8, 2024

Glad the Govt investigated itself and found nothing wrong! https://t.co/YZSD2Lvo4U — toastwrld (@toastwrId) March 8, 2024

The internet is not buying it.

