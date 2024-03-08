Ha. HA Ha. HAAAAA! Occupy Democrats BREAKING Latest Stormy Daniels/Trump News Accidentally...
John Harwood Says People Who Didn't Think Biden Was Up to the Job...
Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush Showing Their True Hamas-Supporting Colors During SOTU Does...
Just WOW: Biden's DAMNING Hot Mic Moment After SOTU Shows What He REALLY...
Rob Reiner Out-Dumbs the DUMBEST With His GLOWING, Slobbering Review of Biden YELLING...
Funny 'Cuz It's TRUE! SPKR Mike Johnson's FACE During Biden's SOTU Was Like...
Sen. Katie Britt Being a Conservative Woman TRIGGERS Lefty Hags, Heifers, Harpies, Harrida...
BIG MAD! LOL! WATCH Nancy Pelosi and Other Dems Lose It After Biden...
A 1-Word Talking Point for Biden's SOTU Has Gone Out and the Media's...
Insanity: Portland Woman Convicted for 'Misgendering' a Man Trying to Enter Woman's Bathro...
Healing the Soul of the Nation: Gold Star Dad Steven Nikoui Arrested for...
Rep. MTG Shamed Biden Into Saying Laken Riley's Name During SOTU Speech (But...
The Problem With ‘Sweet Baby, Inc.’ Isn’t Diversity: It’s Stupid, Immersion-Breaking Diver...
Biden's Temporary Pier in Gaza Giving Jim Geraghty Beirut, Lebanon Vibes

Pentagon Announces UFO Sightings Aren't Real and the Internet is Wildly Suspicious

justmindy
justmindy  |  12:16 PM on March 08, 2024
AngieArtist

It's official! The Pentagon has declared there is no such thing as UFOs and all that extraterrestrial stuff has other explanations and origins.

Advertisement

Many tweeps are not buying it.

Admittedly, that is very fair. They don't have the best record or accountability.

When do you know the government is lying to you? Its lips are moving.

Yes, folks really are not buying it.

Apparently, no one consulted this guy.

True! Maybe they just avoided the US and are hanging out in Germany and France. Perhaps, they are in Switzerland partaking in great cheese and chocolate or in Iceland at the hot springs.

Recommended

Ha. HA Ha. HAAAAA! Occupy Democrats BREAKING Latest Stormy Daniels/Trump News Accidentally HILARIOUS
Sam J.
Advertisement

They are giving Americans whiplash.

Let's be real. Probably.

Tucker is reeling, but this will probably push him to investigate it even harder to prove them wrong.

We are going to use the term 'truth' very loosely.

Advertisement

The internet is not buying it.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!




Tags: BIDEN GOVERNMENT PENTAGON BIDEN ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ha. HA Ha. HAAAAA! Occupy Democrats BREAKING Latest Stormy Daniels/Trump News Accidentally HILARIOUS
Sam J.
Just WOW: Biden's DAMNING Hot Mic Moment After SOTU Shows What He REALLY Thinks About Israel (Watch)
Sam J.
John Harwood Says People Who Didn't Think Biden Was Up to the Job Look Pretty Dumb Now
Doug P.
Rashida Tlaib and Cori Bush Showing Their True Hamas-Supporting Colors During SOTU Does NOT Go Well
Sam J.
Insanity: Portland Woman Convicted for 'Misgendering' a Man Trying to Enter Woman's Bathroom
Grateful Calvin
Sen. Katie Britt Being a Conservative Woman TRIGGERS Lefty Hags, Heifers, Harpies, Harridans, AND Shrews
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Ha. HA Ha. HAAAAA! Occupy Democrats BREAKING Latest Stormy Daniels/Trump News Accidentally HILARIOUS Sam J.
Advertisement