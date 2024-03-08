Count Dana Loesch as Unimpressed With the GOP Response to the State of the Union

Conservative broadcaster and 2A advocate, Dana Loesch, was quite unimpressed with the GOP response to Joe Biden's State of the Union last night and she was not afraid to say so.

The GOP response should not come off like a commercial for Midol. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2024

That's not the impression they were hoping to leave with even friendly media. Helpfully, she had some suggestions for the next time. We love a queen who does not just complain, but offers solutions.

Suspended there wasn’t a Sarah McLachlan sad puppy song thrown in. Have @chiproytx give it next time and if he says no make him anyway. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2024

*Surprised.

I’m rebelling against editing. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 8, 2024

That's ok, Dana! We, at Twitchy, would love to rebel against editing, but they won't let us. Sigh.

That’s a good way to describe it. — GAgirl1967❤️🖤 wishes y’all a blessed 2024! (@Tamzilla_52) March 8, 2024

🤣🤣🤣 it’s funny because it’s true — Susan Peak (@SuzyP39) March 8, 2024

It's possible to love the people and just think this did not come off well.

The GOP response is going to be used to “explain” why women are too emotional for political office. https://t.co/fwMi5TaNDa — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) March 8, 2024

Bingo. That was absurd. https://t.co/VX0hgheDPM — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) March 8, 2024

Judging from the replies, it seems the public generally agrees it was a big miss.

Yes, it was a poor choice and execution on many levels. A very gag me with a spoon performance. — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) March 8, 2024

Or a Lifetime Original Production — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) March 8, 2024

I don't disagree . . . I commented to my wife that it was probably a great speech on paper. Her delivery was a little . . . I'm not sure . . . but you summed it up pretty well. — Ed Farmer (@edfiii) March 8, 2024

One of those times something seems great in the idea stage but when it comes to fruition, it falls flat.

Yes! I hate how they think this appeals to women voters. Don't cry to me about "empty chairs". The world is burning lady and it's your job to do something about it. Put on your big girl panties and get to it. — Suzanne Schexsnayder (@Suz_Schexy) March 8, 2024

It's time for both political parties to stop thinking women are shrinking violets who need our heads patted. Just talk to us as human beings.

I'm torn on it. Wasn't a standard rebuttal and yes it was more like a commercial. But she was just able to put out a free republican commercial on every network to millions of people. I think she may have reached a few undecided suburban moms. What do you think? — Frank T Tank (@FrankTTank4eva) March 8, 2024

It's a possibility.

Trust Dr. A on this 1 subject:



A feel good commercial delivered by a middle aged “Southern Mom”Senator is NOT how you win the vote of suburban mothers.



You tell them what policies your president will implement that will improve the condition of their life.



Class Dismissed….! — Randall Arrington, PhD (@RandyArrington8) March 8, 2024

Great advice.

Dana making me laugh-choke-spit-spray my coffee all over the screen — Weengenzoe (@Weenge1972) March 8, 2024

That's why we love her.

SNL is drooling right now. — Da Bag (@DaBag) March 8, 2024

Oh, this is like red meat to them. Time will tell how they run with it this weekend.

