Count Dana Loesch as Unimpressed With the GOP Response to the State of the Union

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:21 PM on March 08, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Conservative broadcaster and 2A advocate, Dana Loesch, was quite unimpressed with the GOP response to Joe Biden's State of the Union last night and she was not afraid to say so.

That's not the impression they were hoping to leave with even friendly media. Helpfully, she had some suggestions for the next time. We love a queen who does not just complain, but offers solutions.

That's ok, Dana! We, at Twitchy, would love to rebel against editing, but they won't let us. Sigh.

It's possible to love the people and just think this did not come off well.

Judging from the replies, it seems the public generally agrees it was a big miss.

One of those times something seems great in the idea stage but when it comes to fruition, it falls flat.

It's time for both political parties to stop thinking women are shrinking violets who need our heads patted. Just talk to us as human beings.

It's a possibility.

Great advice.

That's why we love her.

Oh, this is like red meat to them. Time will tell how they run with it this weekend.

