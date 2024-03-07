Tik Tok Calls On Rabid Users to Contact Congress and Everything Goes Horribly Wrong

Mystery of Destroyed Portraits in Loudoun County Seems to Point at Ousted CA...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

The threat of the app 'Tik Tok' being banned in the Unites States is causing a real uproar in Congressional offices judging from some of the tweets about the topic today. For some background, here is the statement from 'Tik Tok' about regarding Congressional intervention:

Representative Chip Roy of Texas had this to say exclusively to Twitchy about the concessions requested of the app and their response:

This overwhelming and bipartisan 50-0 committee vote speaks to both the urgency of this matter and the hard work that has gone into this piece of legislation.  What is TikTok so afraid of? All they have to do under this bill is decouple from the Chinese Communist Party. Their words and actions today only further prove that we need this bill  to address the problem of foreign adversary-owned social media apps

It's a fair question. Why is Tik Tok so afraid of decoupling from the CCP? This seems to be the easiest of fixes.

Yes, Congress is used to hearing from constituents. They are not accustomed to citizens threatening suicide or murder if they don't vote a certain way. That is beyond the pale, 'Tik Tok'.

This is a fair point but Twitter isn't associated with the CCP.

Doug Stafford, Chief Strategist for Rand Paul, vehemently disagrees with Congressional action as he fears it gives the Biden administration unfettered power and is unconstitutional. It's important to note this is from his personal Twitter account.

That's the truth. They aren't focused on the real problems.

