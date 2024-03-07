Tik Tok Calls On Rabid Users to Contact Congress and Everything Goes Horribly Wrong

The threat of the app 'Tik Tok' being banned in the Unites States is causing a real uproar in Congressional offices judging from some of the tweets about the topic today. For some background, here is the statement from 'Tik Tok' about regarding Congressional intervention:
Our statement on the latest TikTok legislation: This bill is an outright ban of TikTok, no matter how much the authors try to disguise it. This legislation will trample the First Amendment rights of 170 million Americans and deprive 5 million small businesses of a platform they…— TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) March 5, 2024
This morning, Members of Congress said this bill isn't aimed at TikTok. Look at the very first page of the legislation, they didn't even bother to change the file name: pic.twitter.com/IK5NpP1CQY— TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) March 6, 2024
Our statement on today's Committee vote: "This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a total ban of TikTok in the United States. The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression. This will damage millions of…— TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) March 7, 2024
Representative Chip Roy of Texas had this to say exclusively to Twitchy about the concessions requested of the app and their response:
This overwhelming and bipartisan 50-0 committee vote speaks to both the urgency of this matter and the hard work that has gone into this piece of legislation. What is TikTok so afraid of? All they have to do under this bill is decouple from the Chinese Communist Party. Their words and actions today only further prove that we need this bill to address the problem of foreign adversary-owned social media apps
It's a fair question. Why is Tik Tok so afraid of decoupling from the CCP? This seems to be the easiest of fixes.
One House GOP staffer tells me: “it’s so so bad. Our phones have not stopped ringing. They’re teenagers and old people saying they spend their whole day on the app and we cant take it away” https://t.co/E0Cm2ciReO— Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 7, 2024
Members of Congress are complaining about hearing from their constituents? Respectfully, isn’t that their job?— TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) March 7, 2024
170 million Americans love TikTok and every single one of us should care about our First Amendment rights. https://t.co/bI72pduWc9
Yes, Congress is used to hearing from constituents. They are not accustomed to citizens threatening suicide or murder if they don't vote a certain way. That is beyond the pale, 'Tik Tok'.
The irony of people on here saying TikTok should be banned because it’s addictive, from an app (Twitter) which is also itself addictive.— Devin Vering (@Devin_Vering) March 7, 2024
These apps are designed to keep your attention. Swiping to a new TikTok or refreshing your Twitter feed simulate pulling a slot machine lever.
This is a fair point but Twitter isn't associated with the CCP.
Proof it must be shut down. They’re mindless who will do what ever their TikTok masters tell them to.— Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) March 7, 2024
Teenagers calling up House offices to say they spend all day on TikTok is a really good example of why Congress needs to ban TikTok https://t.co/qhFEnYLJRq— Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 7, 2024
For any sane person, this response argues in favor of banning TikTok https://t.co/ItHD27frOw— Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) March 7, 2024
Ban it. https://t.co/m1qg8HJ3PT— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 7, 2024
Making the case. https://t.co/2b7MKy9HMf— Chip Roy (@chiproytx) March 7, 2024
None of your business how much time people spend on an app. Giving Biden the Power to ban apps from the App Store and force the same of a business is grossly unconstitutional and wrong.— Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) March 7, 2024
Doug Stafford, Chief Strategist for Rand Paul, vehemently disagrees with Congressional action as he fears it gives the Biden administration unfettered power and is unconstitutional. It's important to note this is from his personal Twitter account.
People are calling to gripe about this but won’t call for spending us into oblivion🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️🤦🏼♀️— Dreama (@dreamagcoop) March 7, 2024
That's the truth. They aren't focused on the real problems.
