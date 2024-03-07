Tik Tok Calls On Rabid Users to Contact Congress and Everything Goes Horribly Wrong

The threat of the app 'Tik Tok' being banned in the Unites States is causing a real uproar in Congressional offices judging from some of the tweets about the topic today. For some background, here is the statement from 'Tik Tok' about regarding Congressional intervention:

Our statement on the latest TikTok legislation: This bill is an outright ban of TikTok, no matter how much the authors try to disguise it. This legislation will trample the First Amendment rights of 170 million Americans and deprive 5 million small businesses of a platform they… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) March 5, 2024

This morning, Members of Congress said this bill isn't aimed at TikTok. Look at the very first page of the legislation, they didn't even bother to change the file name: pic.twitter.com/IK5NpP1CQY — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) March 6, 2024

Our statement on today's Committee vote: "This legislation has a predetermined outcome: a total ban of TikTok in the United States. The government is attempting to strip 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression. This will damage millions of… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) March 7, 2024

Representative Chip Roy of Texas had this to say exclusively to Twitchy about the concessions requested of the app and their response:

This overwhelming and bipartisan 50-0 committee vote speaks to both the urgency of this matter and the hard work that has gone into this piece of legislation. What is TikTok so afraid of? All they have to do under this bill is decouple from the Chinese Communist Party. Their words and actions today only further prove that we need this bill to address the problem of foreign adversary-owned social media apps

It's a fair question. Why is Tik Tok so afraid of decoupling from the CCP? This seems to be the easiest of fixes.

One House GOP staffer tells me: “it’s so so bad. Our phones have not stopped ringing. They’re teenagers and old people saying they spend their whole day on the app and we cant take it away” https://t.co/E0Cm2ciReO — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) March 7, 2024

Members of Congress are complaining about hearing from their constituents? Respectfully, isn’t that their job?



170 million Americans love TikTok and every single one of us should care about our First Amendment rights. https://t.co/bI72pduWc9 — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) March 7, 2024

Yes, Congress is used to hearing from constituents. They are not accustomed to citizens threatening suicide or murder if they don't vote a certain way. That is beyond the pale, 'Tik Tok'.

The irony of people on here saying TikTok should be banned because it’s addictive, from an app (Twitter) which is also itself addictive.



These apps are designed to keep your attention. Swiping to a new TikTok or refreshing your Twitter feed simulate pulling a slot machine lever. — Devin Vering (@Devin_Vering) March 7, 2024

This is a fair point but Twitter isn't associated with the CCP.

Proof it must be shut down. They’re mindless who will do what ever their TikTok masters tell them to. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) March 7, 2024

Teenagers calling up House offices to say they spend all day on TikTok is a really good example of why Congress needs to ban TikTok https://t.co/qhFEnYLJRq — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) March 7, 2024

For any sane person, this response argues in favor of banning TikTok https://t.co/ItHD27frOw — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) March 7, 2024

None of your business how much time people spend on an app. Giving Biden the Power to ban apps from the App Store and force the same of a business is grossly unconstitutional and wrong. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) March 7, 2024

Doug Stafford, Chief Strategist for Rand Paul, vehemently disagrees with Congressional action as he fears it gives the Biden administration unfettered power and is unconstitutional. It's important to note this is from his personal Twitter account.

People are calling to gripe about this but won’t call for spending us into oblivion🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Dreama (@dreamagcoop) March 7, 2024

That's the truth. They aren't focused on the real problems.

