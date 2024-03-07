Conservative Twitter Icon Redsteeze Says 'The New York Times' Owes Tom Cotton a Big Time Apology

Too FUNNY: White House SNAFU Announcing Biden's SOTU Reveals What the TRUE State...
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:16 AM on March 07, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

One thing Conservative Twitter Icon 'RedSteeze' is going to do is keep receipts and hold journalists and pundits accountable. As New York Governor Kathy Hochul calls up the National Guard to help with security in the subway, Redsteeze reflected on the  'The New York Times' opinion page back when Senator Tom Cotton suggested New York do just that.

He is owed a boatload, but they will likely never come.

Yes, and if New York would have paid attention to the issue four year ago, it would not be in the place it is now.

It is, of course, always different, when a Democrat needs to admit it they were wrong and change course in order to protect their political career.

Specifically, the opinion writers at the 'New York Times'.

Daniel Penny is owed a ticker tape parade and his charges dropped. Neither will happen.

That could be turned into a whole book.

Well, yes. 

Oh, they have been wrong about so very much.

This is the line. Everyone should constantly say this as dramatically as possible and pretend to faint after it.

This is a great example of how to pretend you are extremely overwrought over Governor Kathy Hochul's decision to call up the National Guard. This is an excellent template for any Democrat looking to write an article and be wrong today. Certainly, a pundit at MSNBC will take advantage of it.

NATIONAL GUARD NEW YORK NEW YORK TIMES SUBWAY KATHY HOCHUL

