Conservative Twitter Icon Redsteeze Says 'The New York Times' Owes Tom Cotton a Big Time Apology

One thing Conservative Twitter Icon 'RedSteeze' is going to do is keep receipts and hold journalists and pundits accountable. As New York Governor Kathy Hochul calls up the National Guard to help with security in the subway, Redsteeze reflected on the 'The New York Times' opinion page back when Senator Tom Cotton suggested New York do just that.
How we doing @nytopinion? https://t.co/69PrsLx84c pic.twitter.com/5whPCCU1aj— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 7, 2024
How many apologies is Tom Cotton owed now?— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 7, 2024
He is owed a boatload, but they will likely never come.
They were owed four years ago.— Vivek (@VerverkS) March 7, 2024
Yes, and if New York would have paid attention to the issue four year ago, it would not be in the place it is now.
Doesn’t matter because he won’t get a single one. That would be admitting defeat— The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) March 7, 2024
This time it’s (D)ifferent— *sigh* Really? (@lyons8804) March 7, 2024
It is, of course, always different, when a Democrat needs to admit it they were wrong and change course in order to protect their political career.
A crapton but only by the journalism community.— Peter Heller (@Pistol495) March 7, 2024
Specifically, the opinion writers at the 'New York Times'.
I think Daniel penny is owed one— White&Woke (@WhiteAndWokeUSA) March 7, 2024
Daniel Penny is owed a ticker tape parade and his charges dropped. Neither will happen.
Time for an opinion piece on the disaster that is generations long democrat governance of major US cities.— HungarianFalcon (@HungarianFalcon) March 7, 2024
Recommended
That could be turned into a whole book.
They’re working to figure out how to spin this as “progress”— Dave (@tecnomuzik) March 7, 2024
Something big caused Hochul to do what she did. She is not tell us the truth! Avoid the subways if you can.— Keep it real (@CHARLES00370220) March 7, 2024
Well, yes.
NY times wash post, just about all MSM have destroyed their credibility with this, sanctuary cities, Hamas propaganda, DEI. Russian hoax, Hunter laptop... introspection is an alien word to them.— David@msmiscorrupt (@DavidMowry18) March 7, 2024
Oh, they have been wrong about so very much.
The @nytimes has proven they are just political shills.— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 7, 2024
Not that there was any doubt before.@TomCottonAR https://t.co/rkR3hNr1k8
National Guard? That's hilarious!! From Defund the Police to the military.....— Nuna Yabidness (@NunaYabidness1) March 7, 2024
Hochul is literally Hitler— Pittsburgh Truth Project (@Pghtruthproject) March 7, 2024
This is the line. Everyone should constantly say this as dramatically as possible and pretend to faint after it.
Stop and frisk of people of color by soldiers holding very scary weapons of war. This goes against the words written on the Statue of Liberty.— Homer Crabtree (@CrabtreeHomer99) March 7, 2024
America died a little today.
This is a great example of how to pretend you are extremely overwrought over Governor Kathy Hochul's decision to call up the National Guard. This is an excellent template for any Democrat looking to write an article and be wrong today. Certainly, a pundit at MSNBC will take advantage of it.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member