Egocentric 'OnlyFans' Mom Posts Angry Video Complaining the School Forced Her to Pick Up Her Sick Child

Sometimes, there is a perfect tweet to start a story and today is one of those days. Thank you, Jordan Peterson.

Sometimes there's nothing to be said but God help that child. https://t.co/iUozoKdwsx — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) February 28, 2024

That poor child. How dare a child's health interfere with his mother's promiscuity online?

wtf did I just listen to https://t.co/SJligdpUCr — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) February 28, 2024

I’m praying, wishing, begging that this is satire. https://t.co/WUF5AO8nEn — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 28, 2024

Unfortunately, it seems it is not.

I believe this has to be a comedy skit. pic.twitter.com/Udu7qySbHU — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) February 28, 2024

Oh, she is definitely wacky but not in a good way.

Why even have kids if you’re going to be so disgusted at the thought of taking care of them? Poor kid :( — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) February 28, 2024

Wait until her son gets bullied from other kids telling him we saw your momma naked.



That dynamic in a few years is gonna be a meltdown. — Petey B (@realpeteyb123) February 28, 2024

It's fair to say one of his friends or their parents have seen this Tik Tok already.

Imagine being a kid in 2024. pic.twitter.com/MFL83ZpJrj — Branos (@thesonofbran) February 28, 2024

Liberal White Women Are The Downfall Of Society. — Joe Blow (@JoeBlowdaSKeymo) February 28, 2024

This is a terrible mother.



Why is our culture getting corrupted to this point. Take care of your son.



Before you are old and gray and no one is there to take care of you! — Ryan Wasielewski (@R_G_Wasielewski) February 28, 2024

Oh, this mother will pay the consequences of her neglect one day when she needs assistance and she is no longer cute enough for that site.

It’s sad to see her bash her own son. Some people are not meant to be parents. — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) February 28, 2024

There are so many women desperate for a child and can never have one. it seems so very unfair.

Poor kid. Hope Dad's working towards full custody — Ankush sharma (@Aku_700) February 28, 2024

Social media has destroyed an entire generation — BiG_St3v3💪🏿🦁 (@bigsteve35194) February 28, 2024

Everything is cringe about this video. — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) February 28, 2024

The whole video is stomach churning.

This is a parent who should have the state take their child away. But since we can guess who she is voting for they will leave her alone. — 🇺🇸 Larry 🇺🇸 (@LarryDJonesJr) February 28, 2024

If she was peacefully protesting outside of an abortion clinic, they would arrest her at gunpoint in front of her kids.

I watch this video earlier this morning, and that chick is mentally disturbed. Or you can just say she’s a narcissist, arrogant, conceited, low, IQ liberal, progressive Marxist democrat. — They are all corrupt (@GOP_is_Gutless) February 28, 2024

This is the society Leftist have forged. It's about "Me" and "Me" first. Nothing else matters. Her son is merely a pay check, an accessory and not much else. She's merely a care taker, the government is the everything else. Surprised more like this don't pop off. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) February 28, 2024

Unfortunately, there are likely many more, but they don't post videos that go viral.

