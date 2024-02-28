Egocentric 'OnlyFans' Mom Posts Angry Video Complaining the School Forced Her to Pick Up Her Sick Child

Pure Imagination: Glasgow's 'Willy Wonka Experience' Turns Out to Be a Scam
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:00 PM on February 28, 2024
OnlyFans logo via Internetmatters.org

Sometimes, there is a perfect tweet to start a story and today is one of those days. Thank you, Jordan Peterson.

That poor child. How dare a child's health interfere with his mother's promiscuity online?

Unfortunately, it seems it is not.

Oh, she is definitely wacky but not in a good way.

It's fair to say one of his friends or their parents have seen this Tik Tok already.

Oh, this mother will pay the consequences of her neglect one day when she needs assistance and she is no longer cute enough for that site.

There are so many women desperate for a child and can never have one. it seems so very unfair.

The whole video is stomach churning.

If she was peacefully protesting outside of an abortion clinic, they would arrest her at gunpoint in front of her kids.

Unfortunately, there are likely many more, but they don't post videos that go viral.

