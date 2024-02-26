WAH! Jake Tapper Is Boot Stompin' Mad Republicans Are Pointing Out Biden's Border Failure

If there is one thing Republicans will do, it will be 'seizing', at least according to Mainstream Media. Republicans also occasionally leap or pounce depending on how the Media is feeling. Today, Jake Tapper seems particularly upset about the seizing.

CNN's Jake Tapper whines "Republicans, obviously, seizing on this horrific tragedy at the University of Georgia."

He admits the killer was an illegal but huffs: "They're seizing on this as an example of Biden's failure to protect the American people and secure the border." pic.twitter.com/kKNHFhXVlZ — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 26, 2024

Republicans literally just point out reality and apparently that is somehow wrong.

It's actually an excellent example of why the border needs to be secured and why Democrat states and cities need to repeal no-bail and sanctuary laws. https://t.co/j7rMuBfcQl — Daniel Di Martino 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@DanielDiMartino) February 26, 2024

Well, yes, that is the mature and accurate takeaway from this tragedy, but that makes Democrats look bad so clearly, that is to be avoided at all costs.

Why are you mad that Republicans noticed what your side did, @jaketapper? https://t.co/ix8f8Sq64x — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 26, 2024

They admit it's true. They're just mad you noticed. https://t.co/oSv5wrrFDo — Small Gov Lizard (@smallgovlizard) February 26, 2024

Didn’t CNN and @jaketapper “seize” on the Parkland school shooting with their show trial against Senator Rubio and Dana Loesch to push gun control? https://t.co/g9Y6Pt36ss — NewsBusters (@newsbusters) February 26, 2024

Well, Dana and Senator Rubio are conservatives so they can be seized upon.

They're not worried about your daughters being murdered. They're worried about Donald Trump exploiting your daughters being murdered. https://t.co/BQ3yAOD9K9 — GeorgeSmith2 (@WestMichP2) February 26, 2024

maybe jake tapper and his contributors should do a live show in Athens,Ga over Laken Riley since he's crying about it. Maybe tapper is afraid that locals would criticize him and really point out biden's border failure. https://t.co/vOCUfxJawZ — chuck harrison (@0SweetSolace0) February 26, 2024

So @jaketapper is more concerned about Republicans pouncing than he is illegal alien rapists and murders pouncing on victims? https://t.co/oEOfhnFQHj — Pete Morrison (@PewsViews) February 26, 2024

A young woman is dead and the Democrats are worried about the optics of it all.

Because it is the latest in a nationwide string of these murders/rapes by illegal immigrants. Not just illegal, many times, they have had previous arrests in the US and should have been deported. Only to release them back into our public. This could have been avoided! https://t.co/PLIK621ZIs — MNPoliticalVIkesFan (@VikesRock23) February 26, 2024

Laken Riley should be alive and enjoying her time at college. She is not as a direct result of lax policies at our border and the inability of sanctuary cities to control movement of illegal immigrants. Those are the facts no matter how inconvenient the Democratic Party finds them.

