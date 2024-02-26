WAH! Jake Tapper Is Boot Stompin' Mad Republicans Are Pointing Out Biden's Border Failure

Ring Doorbell Camera Catches FBI Raid on January 6 Suspect
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on February 26, 2024
Townhall Media

If there is one thing Republicans will do, it will be 'seizing', at least according to Mainstream Media. Republicans also occasionally leap or pounce depending on how the Media is feeling. Today, Jake Tapper seems particularly upset about the seizing. 

Republicans literally just point out reality and apparently that is somehow wrong. 

Well, yes, that is the mature and accurate takeaway from this tragedy, but that makes Democrats look bad so clearly, that is to be avoided at all costs.

Laken Riley should be alive and enjoying her time at college. She is not as a direct result of lax policies at our border and the inability of sanctuary cities to control movement of illegal immigrants. Those are the facts no matter how inconvenient the Democratic Party finds them.

Tags: CNN GEORGIA ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN JAKE TAPPER

