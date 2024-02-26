The Fani Willis Plot Thickens As Her Paramour's Law Partner and Attorney is Forced to Testify

In what is probably more bad news for Trump Prosecutor Fani Willis, the law partner and divorce attorney for her paramour has been ordered to testify about the relationship. OOP!

#BREAKING: A judge has determined that Nathan Wade’s former law partner and divorce lawyer must tell the court what he knows about the special prosecutor’s relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis. https://t.co/bt9AkorIUy — Atlanta Journal-Constitution (@ajc) February 26, 2024

A judge has determined that Nathan Wade’s former law partner and divorce lawyer must tell the court what he knows about the special prosecutor’s relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis – a decision that could produce more bombshell testimony as defense attorneys seek to disqualify the DA from prosecuting the Fulton County election interference case. Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s chambers notified attorneys in the case by email late Monday that certain communications Terrence Bradley had with Wade are not protected by attorney-client privilege, according to numerous people who read the email. Bradley could be compelled to testify as soon as Tuesday afternoon. McAfee’s decision followed a closed-door meeting between the judge and Bradley on Monday that lasted nearly an hour and 20 minutes.

What happens in the dark always comes to light, Fani.

Oh this is specific. Here we go. https://t.co/e0WzLr5KNa — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 27, 2024

Oh, this is the nitty gritty, for sure.

Things will be getting spicy again and I am here for it. @CoachFelecia https://t.co/oAB0kOOTnA — Maddie~ 🦅🇺🇲 (@eniledam05) February 27, 2024

This might be 'not safe for work' kind of testimony.

Wade was involved with Willis longer than Willis and Wade admitted on the stand. In fact, they've lied. In fact, they perjured themselves. https://t.co/sGgJBzQZBp — J Robert Smith (@JRobertSmith1) February 27, 2024

It's very possible and if it is true, it's all about to come out.

Fani Willis’s lawyer burned this guy on the stand last week. If he was an ally before that, it might have been a huge mistake.



He needs witnesses protection. Entire DNC does not want him to testify. https://t.co/oicqrAw5IP — Compass | Prime (@PlotACourse) February 27, 2024

This is bad news for the DNC indeed.

Live and prosecute others with the mass surveillance state data, get disbarred by the same. https://t.co/QyjWLCjEOh — Chris Lawrence (@lordsutch) February 27, 2024

This is what they call 'karma'.

Fani Willis should be prosecuted for treason — Pericles 'Perry' Abbasi (@ElectionLegal) February 26, 2024

odd how the left has stopped talking about this . — Kentucky Whig Party (@KYWhig) February 27, 2024

The silence is deafening.

That’s good news although law partners may not necessarily know of secret intimate relations of the other partner…but Wade’s secretary who fields his phone calls etc may have the scoop. — 🌷Silvina🌷 (@SilvinaFlorida) February 27, 2024

If you really want to know what is going down, ask the receptionist. They see all the comings and goings.

Interesting. He’s already said they were friends. So truth? Of no? May depend upon those new records showing Wade was at Fani’s many times before they claimed the relationship began. — Spirit_Eagle1 (@Spirit_Eagle1) February 27, 2024

The kids call that 'friends with benefits'.

The soap opera continues in Atlanta…🤣 pic.twitter.com/MH9c9AYos0 — Votingblocusa 🇺🇸 (@VBUSA1776) February 27, 2024

It's better than any reality TV.

