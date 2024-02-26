The Fani Willis Plot Thickens As Her Paramour's Law Partner and Attorney is Forced to Testify

Media Squee Over Biden's Totally Unscheduled and Surprise Appearance That Was Announced Da...
justmindy
justmindy  |  8:40 PM on February 26, 2024
Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP

In what is probably more bad news for Trump Prosecutor Fani Willis, the law partner and divorce attorney for her paramour has been ordered to testify about the relationship. OOP!

A judge has determined that Nathan Wade’s former law partner and divorce lawyer must tell the court what he knows about the special prosecutor’s relationship with District Attorney Fani Willis – a decision that could  produce more bombshell testimony as defense attorneys seek to disqualify the DA from prosecuting the Fulton County election interference case.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee’s chambers notified attorneys in the case by email late Monday that certain communications Terrence Bradley had with Wade are not protected by attorney-client privilege, according to numerous people who read the email. Bradley could be compelled to testify as soon as Tuesday afternoon. McAfee’s decision followed a closed-door meeting between the judge and Bradley on Monday that lasted nearly an hour and 20 minutes.

What happens in the dark always comes to light, Fani.

Oh, this is the nitty gritty, for sure.

This might be 'not safe for work' kind of testimony.

It's very possible and if it is true, it's all about to come out.

This is bad news for the DNC indeed.

This is what they call 'karma'.

The silence is deafening.

If you really want to know what is going down, ask the receptionist. They see all the comings and goings.

The kids call that 'friends with benefits'.

It's better than any reality TV.

ATLANTA DONALD TRUMP GEORGIA INDICTMENT FANI WILLIS

