Horrifying: ‘Transwoman’ Child Abuser Who Molested a BABY Gets Plea Deal With Zero...
WH Lawyers Sent Special Counsel This Letter Asking Him to Revise the 'Biden's...
Here We Go Again: NBC News Tries Blaming Libs of TikTok for 'Inciting'...
Drew Holden Offers a Throwback Thread to the Early Days of the 'Biden...
Is the GOP Finally Ready to Get Rid of Mitch McConnell? We Can...
Justice Department Found Biden to Have Too Weak a Memory to Have Committed...
South African EFF Party Leader Calls for Genocide of Whites; Could Be Nation's...
The CDC Is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even...
SCOTUS Showdown, Disney Cuts Captain Jack, Tucker Triggers Hillary
Here Are More Pics of Classified Docs Biden Had at Home, All With...
Who Could Have Seen This Coming? California McDonald’s, Chipotle Restaurants to Raise Pric...
KJP Tries to Explain Why Biden Says He's Met With People Who Are...
BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was...
He Sees Dead People Part Two: Guess Which Foreign Leader Biden Claims to...

Harvard Students With a "Blank Space' in Their Schedule Can Take an 'Enchanted' Course in Taylor Swift

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:20 PM on February 08, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The 'Haters Gonna Hate' but apparently the ones who love Taylor Swift are taking whole classes on the topic of her. Yes, this is really a class at Harvard.

Advertisement

Yes, that is exactly what they believe. 

Obviously, Doctors and Lawyers have to go to college. Perhaps, if it isn't the requirement of a job, just skip it if this is what it's all about these days.

It really is so inane.

Oh, they will.

At least don't base college classes on them.

Recommended

BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect
justmindy
Advertisement

Yes. The cherry on top is the professor of the course is a man who dresses like a girlie Taylor Swift fan. Sigh.

The danger is coming from inside the house.

Silver linings.

To be fair, babies are way less whiny.

Advertisement

While they buy their daughters Taylor Swift merchandise and pay thousands of dollars for concert tickets.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!





Tags: COLLEGE HARVARD TAYLOR SWIFT TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect
justmindy
WH Lawyers Sent Special Counsel This Letter Asking Him to Revise the 'Biden's Senile' Section
Doug P.
The CDC Is BIG Mad at Their Own Scientists for Proving Masks (Even N95) Don't Work
justmindy
Justice Department Found Biden to Have Too Weak a Memory to Have Committed a Crime
Brett T.
Drew Holden Offers a Throwback Thread to the Early Days of the 'Biden Document' Case
justmindy
Here We Go Again: NBC News Tries Blaming Libs of TikTok for 'Inciting' Threats
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BOOM! A Twitter 'Karen' Lashed Out at Riley Gaines and Her Reply Was Perfect justmindy
Advertisement