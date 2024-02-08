Harvard Students With a "Blank Space' in Their Schedule Can Take an 'Enchanted' Course in Taylor Swift

The 'Haters Gonna Hate' but apparently the ones who love Taylor Swift are taking whole classes on the topic of her. Yes, this is really a class at Harvard.

The Taylor Swift class being taught at Harvard goes about how you’d think it would and is being taught by the type of person you’d think it would.



Seriously, people paid for this? pic.twitter.com/qB26WPLgqd — John Burk (@NotJohnBurk) February 8, 2024

Advertisement

…and the liberals believe we should pay the college costs for this?! https://t.co/MQFal1VReY — Lisa (@Limare64) February 8, 2024

Yes, that is exactly what they believe.

America really deserves to be conquered. This video highlights why education is the civil rights issue of the century, and why college is such a scam. https://t.co/xxVZmDwZyR — Joe Hayes (@Workin_American) February 8, 2024

Obviously, Doctors and Lawyers have to go to college. Perhaps, if it isn't the requirement of a job, just skip it if this is what it's all about these days.

I couldn't even finish listening to that clip.

The dumbing down of America continues. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) February 8, 2024

It really is so inane.

They better not come whining about their student loans. — DILLIGAF2u (@WACyPack) February 8, 2024

Oh, they will.

Make Celebrities Peasants Again — Paladin Of The Light (@RealPaladin1991) February 8, 2024

At least don't base college classes on them.

Already told my wife our daughter will not be attending any of the Ivies. — Matthew Dempsey (@Matthew40753531) February 8, 2024

A bunch of dudes also wrote the songs. Smh. Anyhoo seize endowments. — Nadine Jasper 🇬🇧🚜🗽🚛 (@nadine_jasper) February 8, 2024

Wait, that’s a dude. wtf is going on… — Dirts Burner 🔥 (@DirtysBurner) February 8, 2024

A Taylor Swift class in Harvard taught by a "trans" teacher pic.twitter.com/gDIXDzQAOd — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) February 7, 2024

Yes. The cherry on top is the professor of the course is a man who dresses like a girlie Taylor Swift fan. Sigh.

Harvard has a Taylor Swift course taught by a man who cosplays as a woman.



This is also the institution that put together a panel of experts (at the beginning of C19) talking about the dangers of homeschooling. https://t.co/jInCMwofRK — RachelReneeReeves (@RachelReneeRee1) February 7, 2024

The danger is coming from inside the house.

Imagine graduating college, being $30,000 in the hole and getting a minimum wage job at Starbucks and then saying to yourself, "at least I learned more about Taylor swift" — Logan | Detox Jesus (@detoxjesus) February 7, 2024

Silver linings.

These people are literally under a spell. — Phil 🇺🇸🌲 (@philsoutside) February 7, 2024

How is this a class ?

Is this idol worship ? — Mark Andrews (@Bootineer) February 8, 2024

Harvard: senior-child daycare center — UncountableZed (@UncountableZed) February 8, 2024

To be fair, babies are way less whiny.

Advertisement

The sad part about this is that Harvard has so much prestige, all the braindead students in that class will very likely have powerful and high-paying jobs, where they will reminisce about their TS class as they degrade Middle America — JGaitr (@gaitr45348) February 8, 2024

While they buy their daughters Taylor Swift merchandise and pay thousands of dollars for concert tickets.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!















