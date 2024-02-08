Harvard Students With a "Blank Space' in Their Schedule Can Take an 'Enchanted' Course in Taylor Swift

The 'Haters Gonna Hate' but apparently the ones who love Taylor Swift are taking whole classes on the topic of her. Yes, this is really a class at Harvard.
The Taylor Swift class being taught at Harvard goes about how you’d think it would and is being taught by the type of person you’d think it would.— John Burk (@NotJohnBurk) February 8, 2024
Seriously, people paid for this? pic.twitter.com/qB26WPLgqd
…and the liberals believe we should pay the college costs for this?! https://t.co/MQFal1VReY— Lisa (@Limare64) February 8, 2024
Yes, that is exactly what they believe.
America really deserves to be conquered. This video highlights why education is the civil rights issue of the century, and why college is such a scam. https://t.co/xxVZmDwZyR— Joe Hayes (@Workin_American) February 8, 2024
Obviously, Doctors and Lawyers have to go to college. Perhaps, if it isn't the requirement of a job, just skip it if this is what it's all about these days.
Parents....don't pay for college. https://t.co/6ppYmU4xar— Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) February 8, 2024
I couldn't even finish listening to that clip.— Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) February 8, 2024
The dumbing down of America continues.
It really is so inane.
They better not come whining about their student loans.— DILLIGAF2u (@WACyPack) February 8, 2024
Oh, they will.
Make Celebrities Peasants Again— Paladin Of The Light (@RealPaladin1991) February 8, 2024
At least don't base college classes on them.
Already told my wife our daughter will not be attending any of the Ivies.— Matthew Dempsey (@Matthew40753531) February 8, 2024
A bunch of dudes also wrote the songs. Smh. Anyhoo seize endowments.— Nadine Jasper 🇬🇧🚜🗽🚛 (@nadine_jasper) February 8, 2024
Wait, that’s a dude. wtf is going on…— Dirts Burner 🔥 (@DirtysBurner) February 8, 2024
A Taylor Swift class in Harvard taught by a "trans" teacher pic.twitter.com/gDIXDzQAOd— 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) February 7, 2024
Yes. The cherry on top is the professor of the course is a man who dresses like a girlie Taylor Swift fan. Sigh.
Harvard has a Taylor Swift course taught by a man who cosplays as a woman.— RachelReneeReeves (@RachelReneeRee1) February 7, 2024
This is also the institution that put together a panel of experts (at the beginning of C19) talking about the dangers of homeschooling. https://t.co/jInCMwofRK
The danger is coming from inside the house.
Imagine graduating college, being $30,000 in the hole and getting a minimum wage job at Starbucks and then saying to yourself, "at least I learned more about Taylor swift"— Logan | Detox Jesus (@detoxjesus) February 7, 2024
Silver linings.
These people are literally under a spell.— Phil 🇺🇸🌲 (@philsoutside) February 7, 2024
How is this a class ?— Mark Andrews (@Bootineer) February 8, 2024
Is this idol worship ?
Harvard: senior-child daycare center— UncountableZed (@UncountableZed) February 8, 2024
To be fair, babies are way less whiny.
The sad part about this is that Harvard has so much prestige, all the braindead students in that class will very likely have powerful and high-paying jobs, where they will reminisce about their TS class as they degrade Middle America— JGaitr (@gaitr45348) February 8, 2024
While they buy their daughters Taylor Swift merchandise and pay thousands of dollars for concert tickets.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member