The Hawaiian Supreme Court Apparently Believes the 'Spirit of Aloha' Supersedes Individual Gun Rights

Apparently, Hawaii is shocked they are part of the actual United States of America and therefore, the rights bestowed to the citizenry apply there.

The Hawaii Supreme Court reversed the dismissal of charges for carrying without a permit today, saying that Heller and Bruen were wrongly decided and the state's right to bear arms isn't an individual right: https://t.co/UpgspZ3dUJ pic.twitter.com/N4vkHUCxVM — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) February 7, 2024

The 'Spirit of Aloha' tramples on individual rights. Who knew?

I’m sorry to inform the Hawaii Supreme Court, but “the spirit of Aloha” does not currently supersede the Second Amendment. Their interpretation against an individual right to bear arms is wrong and should be overturned. https://t.co/sHtFhemSMG — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 8, 2024

"The spirit of Aloha clashes with a federally-mandated lifestyle that lets citizens walk around with deadly weapons during day-to-day activities."

The 'Spirit of Florida Man' gives all Americans the right to carry guns though, so it cancels out.

The spirit of aloha? Did they miss the history of tribal warfare and human sacrifice? — Bob Johnson (@realBob_Johnson) February 7, 2024

Maybe the 'Spirit of Aloha' uses spears. We need clarification.

This is so egregious it may get SCOTUS attention.



This may be the worst post-Bruen decision we’ve ever seen. — 𝙉𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙍𝙪𝙣𝙟𝙚 (@nrunje) February 7, 2024

*opens constitution*



ctrl+f "spirit of aloha"



"0 results found." — fort (@evanbooth) February 8, 2024

The history of the Hawaiian Islands does include slavery and human sacrifice. — Equality 7-2521 (@Equality7d2521) February 8, 2024

Let's not let facts interfere with their nonsense.

The decision is so grotesque and out-of-bound, I'm wondering if the defendant can recover costs from the state of Hawaii. — Call me Dave (@DaveHittite) February 7, 2024

The spirit of aloha sounds like they need to be reminded they were conquered. — Andy Ski (@oAndyIVo) February 7, 2024

Maybe they should have had some guns.

The right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is protected by the right to self defense. — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) February 8, 2024

Hawaii is part of America, after all.

If Hawaii’s “sprit of Aloha” supersedes federal law, Florida and Texas have their own “spirits” that should do the same, no? https://t.co/KBjmuvKcTl — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) February 8, 2024

The 'Spirits of Florida and Texas' would be actually epic and possibly should replace all superseding documents, now that you mention it.

This embarrassing language from a Court opinion explains why Hawaiians think @maziehirono should be in the Senate. https://t.co/3MUmmQGGZq — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) February 8, 2024

Ah yes the “spirit of Aloha” clause of the Constitution that allows the Hawaii supreme court to ignore or overrule SCOTUS. https://t.co/FuMqYqi0SQ — Ilya Shapiro (@ishapiro) February 8, 2024

That should really be on a t-shirt.