The Hawaiian Supreme Court Apparently Believes the 'Spirit of Aloha' Supersedes Individual Gun Rights

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:10 PM on February 08, 2024
AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy

Apparently, Hawaii is shocked they are part of the actual United States of America and therefore, the rights bestowed to the citizenry apply there.

The 'Spirit of Aloha' tramples on individual rights. Who knew?

"The spirit of Aloha clashes with a federally-mandated lifestyle that lets citizens walk around with deadly weapons during day-to-day activities."

The 'Spirit of Florida Man' gives all Americans the right to carry guns though, so it cancels out.

Maybe the 'Spirit of Aloha' uses spears. We need clarification.

Let's not let facts interfere with their nonsense. 

Maybe they should have had some guns.

Hawaii is part of America, after all.

The 'Spirits of Florida and Texas' would be actually epic and possibly should replace all superseding documents, now that you mention it.

That should really be on a t-shirt.

Tags: GUN GUN RIGHTS HAWAII SECOND AMENDMENT SUPREME COURT

