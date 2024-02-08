Drew Holden Offers a Throwback Thread to the Early Days of the 'Biden Document' Case

Horrifying: ‘Transwoman’ Child Abuser Who Molested a BABY Gets Plea Deal With Zero...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on February 08, 2024
AP Photo/John Locher

When there is something difficult to understand, Drew Holden often comes to the rescue to break it down for the 'Twitterverse'. 

Biden either knew he had documents or did not know he had documents or maybe he is just too old to know.

Somehow we doubt it.

There's a club and you are not in it.

Yes, that is the most disturbing part and likely what the enemies of the United States were most happy to hear.

That should terrify every person planning on voting in November 2024. They literally characterizied him as an 'elderly man with a poor memory'.

An American smoking a joint can go to jail for five years, though.

The sad part is no one is really shocked at all. The world already expected him to get away with it just as he will.

