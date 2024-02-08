Drew Holden Offers a Throwback Thread to the Early Days of the 'Biden Document' Case

When there is something difficult to understand, Drew Holden often comes to the rescue to break it down for the 'Twitterverse'.

Biden either knew he had documents or did not know he had documents or maybe he is just too old to know.

The media, as ever, were happy to serve as the handmaidens of Biden’s lies about the documents scandal. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 8, 2024

Started // Going



The picture on the second one is really a dramatic middle finger to anyone who cares about the truth pic.twitter.com/BqShfkdf0y — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 8, 2024

Will @washingtonpost or anyone else go back and update their initial reporting pushing Biden’s lie? pic.twitter.com/rbGjR2CGUU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 8, 2024

Somehow we doubt it.

@nytimes it might be a good day to update the "Timeline of the Biden Documents Case: What We Know So Far" article you haven't updated since January 2023. I've got the link here in case its helpful. https://t.co/hQsiT37aqL — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 8, 2024

Two tiers, and you’re not on the top one. — vladROBOT🪱 (@vvladROBOT) February 8, 2024

There's a club and you are not in it.

Said he thought it was his….



And the media aren’t demanding he be hung like they said Orangeman should be



What a joke msm has become but I hope it wakes up more people to the brainwashing #JournalismisDead & #media is here to influence us — journalismisdead (@mediainfluence9) February 8, 2024

Goes without saying but the real issue here isn’t the documents. It’s that report from the special counsel makes the president of the United States has a brain so reduced to mush that he can’t remember when he took or left office as vice president. https://t.co/CbqIVYJ5xQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 8, 2024

Yes, that is the most disturbing part and likely what the enemies of the United States were most happy to hear.

Damn dude this is madness. I thought Matt was joking, but no -- the Department of Justice actually concluded that Biden was too old and feebleminded to commit a crime. https://t.co/lkTlnE1QXM pic.twitter.com/W6hOtrbkbf — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 8, 2024

That should terrify every person planning on voting in November 2024. They literally characterizied him as an 'elderly man with a poor memory'.

"The media, as ever, were happy to serve as the handmaidens of Biden’s lies about the documents scandal." https://t.co/PBOSARjRBn — Barbara (@Barbara_Clemns) February 8, 2024

Keeping classified records dating back 5 decades, when he had no authority to remove them to begin with, is somehow not a big deal. 2 tiers of justice. https://t.co/XIozh3s6bE — Coni Island 34 (@CONI_ISLAND) February 8, 2024

An American smoking a joint can go to jail for five years, though.

I'm neither Republican nor Democrat but God even my deepest liberal friends have got to admit this is obviously unfair. https://t.co/VKVTLT2biU — hamilton (@hamiltonsympat1) February 8, 2024

Stunned I tell you — TripMcNielly (@nielly_mc) February 8, 2024

The sad part is no one is really shocked at all. The world already expected him to get away with it just as he will.

