Tragic! Kansas City Chiefs Fans Found Frozen in Backyard Revealed Dead From Fentanyl and Other Drugs

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:25 PM on February 02, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The Chiefs have had another great season, and after another big win, fans went home to celebrate. For a few of those fans, it ended in death and heartbreak for their families. The initial story was four men went back to one of the men's homes and partied. The renter of the home woke up TWO days later on his couch, and his three friends were dead, frozen in his backyard.

Three Kansas City Chiefs fans were found frozen to death in the backyard of their friend’s home on Jan. 9, where they had gathered to watch a football game.

The bodies of David Harrington, 37, Ricky Johnson, 38, and Clayton McGeeney, 36, had possibly been there for two days

Jordan Willis, the man renting the home, insisted he had “no knowledge” of the fate of his friends.

“A family member, who asked to remain anonymous, tells me cocaine, fentanyl, and THC showed up in the preliminary results,” NewsNation’s national correspondent Alex Caprariello wrote on X

“The family source says level 10 fentanyl is enough to kill. The #KansasCity3 were at level 30.”

He later added that the information was “backed up and confirmed by a second, separate family source.”

Kansas City police have confirmed that they have been in touch with the families, according to NewsNation.

“There have been no additional details of this case revealed to any media, nor are there any plans to at this time. The case remains an ongoing death investigation,” a police spokesperson told the outlet Thursday.

Also, a reason to close the border.

The Taylor Swift jokes were inevitable as she is dating a Chief's player, Travis Kelce.

In the world we live in today, it's best not to trust any drug you buy on the street.

There is clearly so much more to this story. The current takeaways and lessons are please do not take drugs and our border being open is killing people.

