Brown University Students Declared a Hunger Strike for Gaza and the Internet Laughed at Them

Is this supposed to bother people? This may not go the way they are hoping.

19 Brown U students will refuse food until their demands for Brown to end its complicity in the genocide in Gaza are met. They will remain on strike until the Brown Corporation commits to conducting a vote on a divestment resolution during the February 8 & 9 Corporation meeting. pic.twitter.com/j4mIBvop4I — Brown Divest Coalition (@DivestBrown) February 2, 2024

19 Brown U students will hunger strike until these demands are met. pic.twitter.com/uTMveFUIRY — Brown Divest Coalition (@DivestBrown) February 2, 2024

Well, good luck.

Have fun kids. please don't stop on my account https://t.co/hLKczRdMOq — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 2, 2024

If any current students at Brown follow me: Bring a grill and some beers to their protest, have a tailgate, and become legends. https://t.co/RsGuo0zA3a — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 2, 2024

Have some steaks, burgers, and grilled onions for the people.

I wish them great success in their journey. https://t.co/fRXYgG1es1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 2, 2024

Overwhelmingly, there is not a care to be found.

Oh no. They're gonna starve themselves until they get their way? I encourage more leftists to do this bold power move. https://t.co/lWoZubPY8h pic.twitter.com/0C31Ia4Val — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) February 2, 2024

I’m starting to become the sort of person who draws unkind conclusions about young people who still insist on wearing face coverings in this year of our lord 2024. https://t.co/qFSn4mnBpC pic.twitter.com/8jBVB00jeG — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) February 2, 2024

They will likely live up to your conclusions.

Bet you $20 they’re sneaking out at midnight for McDonalds https://t.co/aIO7YhM3Zc — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) February 2, 2024

They won't last a week. https://t.co/DN0V1kj3Aa — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2024

Until they all look like Ghandi, I won’t start taking them seriously. Then I will get takeout and eat in front of them. https://t.co/Rdwn2r2HxN — Silence and Frost (@secjr112) February 2, 2024

They will never be taken seriously no matter how frail they become.

it's too bad they're not actually serious about any of this, because i'd love to see it get to the point where they're forced to start eating each other. https://t.co/9U3Svptq6P — semite, yo (@sarahbellumd) February 2, 2024

Was this photo taken in early 2020? — Tracy Beanz (@tracybeanz) February 2, 2024

There is so much ridiculous in this photo and the masks may be the most ridiculous part.

They're feeling very cool and hip (see: Front righthand corner). This is at least partly the result of too many Marvel movies. — Sour Patch Lyds 🐊 (@sourpatchlyds) February 2, 2024

All these virtue-signalling kids will be stuffing their faces by 6 pm. — Ron M. (@Jewtastic) February 2, 2024

They really need a hidden camera following this group. It would be hysterical as they get more hangry and mean to one another.

No one cares — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) February 2, 2024

Basically.

