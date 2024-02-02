Tracy Beanz Breaks Down SHOCKING Highlights from Florida Grand Jury COVID Accountability R...
Brown University Students Declared a Hunger Strike for Gaza and the Internet Laughed at Them

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:20 PM on February 02, 2024
AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Is this supposed to bother people? This may not go the way they are hoping.

Well, good luck.

Have some steaks, burgers, and grilled onions for the people.

Overwhelmingly, there is not a care to be found.

They will likely live up to your conclusions.

They will never be taken seriously no  matter how frail they become.

There is so much ridiculous in this photo and the masks may be the most ridiculous part.

They really need a hidden camera following this group. It would be hysterical as they get more hangry and mean to one another.

Basically.

