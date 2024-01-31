Obviously! Zelenskyy Says All He Needs to Win the War Against Russia Is MORE American Money

OUCH! Gov. Ron DeSantis Had a 4-Letter Word Buzzkill for Biden After He...
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:45 PM on January 31, 2024
Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP

Oh, is that all we need to do? 

Just keep sending him money and it will all be just fine. What about all the money we sent the last two years?

Like yesterday.

Let's be honest. They see the voters as the little people and they would never want to interact with them.

No more money with no accountability.

If you don't laugh, you'll cry.

Promise!

Let's all be winners!

If the joke bankrupts the taxpayers, it feels less like a joke.

He's just dragging the rest of us with him.

Don't get your hopes up.

All the victims of the car accident are the American tax payers.

The sad part is this is THE actual plan. There is no  other plan. This is the plan for billions of American taxpayer dollars. It's a debacle. Our government is nothing but chaotic.

UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY

