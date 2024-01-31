Obviously! Zelenskyy Says All He Needs to Win the War Against Russia Is MORE American Money

Oh, is that all we need to do?

.⁦@SenSchumer⁩: Zelenskyy told us “Ukraine will win” if we keep sending him money pic.twitter.com/nkC3XdcSXg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 31, 2024

Just keep sending him money and it will all be just fine. What about all the money we sent the last two years?

Like yesterday.

No one is more materialistic than a communist. All problems will be solved if you just throw more money, you stole from the little guy, at it. https://t.co/NBnZYFJRGf — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) January 31, 2024

Does Chuck really think this is a message Americans are receptive to these days? How tone deaf IS he exactly? https://t.co/zmfrJ5hxaI — Clint (@pack_rulz1978) January 31, 2024

Let's be honest. They see the voters as the little people and they would never want to interact with them.

No more money to Ukraine. I don’t care what Zelenskyy says. Ukraine is a cesspool of corruption… https://t.co/h524JPLQzg — 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐲🔬🍇 (@reciprocity_1) January 31, 2024

No more money with no accountability.

OK, but this made me giggle a bit while I was starting my 2023 tax returns....😥 https://t.co/ek7fLlJ40e — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) January 31, 2024

If you don't laugh, you'll cry.

Hell, keep sending me money, and I'll beat Russia by myself. I'll let you know when you've sent enough. https://t.co/MOnzXgf8T8 — Line was too long (@LineWasTooLong) January 31, 2024

Promise!

Ha! Hey Chuck—Start sending me money. I want to win too! https://t.co/beOYf0k9cL — edgiesversion 24ElectionMatters (@edgiesversion) January 31, 2024

Let's all be winners!

Isn't this copied from a FanDuel commercial https://t.co/mn8LqZquQx — kokomored (@kokomored1) January 31, 2024

And stupid people will believe it 😂 https://t.co/0x0BBwKnw6 — TrampaTruckin (@TrampaTruckin) January 31, 2024

If the joke bankrupts the taxpayers, it feels less like a joke.

HAHAHAHAHA Schumer is a SUCKER! — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 31, 2024

He's just dragging the rest of us with him.

This bill must be DOA in the House. — Ginger (@GingerAmero) January 31, 2024

Don't get your hopes up.

He does know that most Americans know this is a scam to line their pockets right?! The fact that he continues to push it is appalling! — Rebeca Rodriguez (@rebequeen) January 31, 2024

Just 4-6 Trillion dollars. please. Z needs another yacht — Fred Almeida -- e/acc (@tokyoAGI) January 31, 2024

It's like watching a car accident. — Tim Hicks (@UnchartedFather) January 31, 2024

All the victims of the car accident are the American tax payers.

1. MOAR MONEY



2. ?????????



3.) Victory! — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) January 31, 2024

The sad part is this is THE actual plan. There is no other plan. This is the plan for billions of American taxpayer dollars. It's a debacle. Our government is nothing but chaotic.

