Trillionaires BEWARE! Hillary Clinton Does Not Believe You Should Exist

Hillary Clinton woke up and chose violence against ... trillionaires. There are about six of them, possibly, in the world, but clearly, this is a problem.
I believe in rewarding hard work. But trillionaires shouldn't exist—especially in a country where kids still go hungry. https://t.co/BwtzdTHQlC— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 31, 2024
This you? https://t.co/RBVIjVQ7dw pic.twitter.com/CCiXt4pjmm— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 31, 2024
Listen, she is not the best at self-reflection.
Reminder: Taxing trillionaires and billionaires into oblivion will never add one red cent to your pocket. However, it will line the pockets of politicians and their cronies. https://t.co/pp4fFAVSWc— theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 31, 2024
They started with Millionaires, then they bumped it to Billionaires and now it’s TRILLIONAIRES.— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 31, 2024
See a trend here? They weren’t Millionaires yet. Then they were. They weren’t Billionaires yet. Now they are. So now it’s Trillionaires they’re going after.
We see you. https://t.co/1wQx9DUGsV
Hillary and Bernie are in this trend together.
Now that the Clinton family has grifted over 100 million (foundations etc) they keep adjusting what “rich” means and who has “too much”. It’s never them. https://t.co/kyiymZquQB— Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) January 31, 2024
This is so dumb. It’s no one’s business the wealth of others. Reeks of communism and jealousy https://t.co/A9G56uZYni— Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) January 31, 2024
Exactly zero kids go hungry as a consequence, direct or indirect, of “trillionaires” existing. That’s simply not how wealth works. https://t.co/8RfMFmker5— MatthewWalton (@JoeBTolliver) January 31, 2024
Also, if Hillary is so worried about hungry kids, what is she doing to address this issue?
This stuff right here is why the Democratic Party sucks and I’ll never be part of it. https://t.co/sp4fubkpgP— Country Club Conservative (@alt_ccc) January 31, 2024
This is one reason of many.
Incredibly brave to come out against something that doesn't exist!!— misha꙳ (@schizarella) January 31, 2024
Can you please release a statement regarding billionaires too!? 😬 https://t.co/LcbhTzyvWg
You've never done a hard day's work in your life. https://t.co/3ZcuHfkskf— Spaceborne Medic, BSN (@SpaceborneMedic) January 31, 2024
Personally, if someone can produce a product so life-changing that people are willing to pay trillions for it, I’ve got no issue with a trillionaire. https://t.co/z6j2Wgt2F8— Griffin Fill (@GriffinFill) January 31, 2024
Isn't that what the American dream is all about?
Says lady that is filthy rich https://t.co/rJUsFixPqX— Dark Brandon (@PHXCards11) January 31, 2024
Life long politicians shouldn’t be millionaires… you shouldn’t exist https://t.co/XoF2xOpclD— TennesseeAubie (@TennesseeAubie) January 31, 2024
Lady who literally became filthy rich on the backs of voters said something.
Like the hungry Haitian children you stole money from? That kind of kids going hungry?!? You hypocrite— drain the swamp (@HidenfromBiden_) January 31, 2024
As a final note, for the protection of all the tweeps in this article insulting Hillary, they are not feeling bad or like they want to end their lives. Thank you. Heh.
