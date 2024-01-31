Trillionaires BEWARE! Hillary Clinton Does Not Believe You Should Exist

Swing State Poll Spells Bad News for Biden: Six of Seven Swing States...
justmindy
justmindy  |  4:15 PM on January 31, 2024
Twitchy/Sam J.

Hillary Clinton woke up and chose violence against ... trillionaires. There are about six of them, possibly, in the world, but clearly, this is a problem.

Listen, she is not the best at self-reflection.

Hillary and Bernie are in this trend together.

Also, if Hillary is so worried about hungry kids, what is she doing to address this issue?

This is one reason of many.

Isn't that what the American dream is all about?

Lady who literally became filthy rich on the backs of voters said something.

As a final note, for the protection of all the tweeps in this article insulting Hillary, they are not feeling bad or like they want to end their lives. Thank you. Heh.

