Trillionaires BEWARE! Hillary Clinton Does Not Believe You Should Exist

Hillary Clinton woke up and chose violence against ... trillionaires. There are about six of them, possibly, in the world, but clearly, this is a problem.

I believe in rewarding hard work. But trillionaires shouldn't exist—especially in a country where kids still go hungry. https://t.co/BwtzdTHQlC — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 31, 2024

Advertisement

Listen, she is not the best at self-reflection.

Reminder: Taxing trillionaires and billionaires into oblivion will never add one red cent to your pocket. However, it will line the pockets of politicians and their cronies. https://t.co/pp4fFAVSWc — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 31, 2024

They started with Millionaires, then they bumped it to Billionaires and now it’s TRILLIONAIRES.



See a trend here? They weren’t Millionaires yet. Then they were. They weren’t Billionaires yet. Now they are. So now it’s Trillionaires they’re going after.



We see you. https://t.co/1wQx9DUGsV — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 31, 2024

Hillary and Bernie are in this trend together.

Now that the Clinton family has grifted over 100 million (foundations etc) they keep adjusting what “rich” means and who has “too much”. It’s never them. https://t.co/kyiymZquQB — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) January 31, 2024

This is so dumb. It’s no one’s business the wealth of others. Reeks of communism and jealousy https://t.co/A9G56uZYni — Dr. E. GarbleGarble (@MrsG8086) January 31, 2024

Exactly zero kids go hungry as a consequence, direct or indirect, of “trillionaires” existing. That’s simply not how wealth works. https://t.co/8RfMFmker5 — MatthewWalton (@JoeBTolliver) January 31, 2024

Also, if Hillary is so worried about hungry kids, what is she doing to address this issue?

This stuff right here is why the Democratic Party sucks and I’ll never be part of it. https://t.co/sp4fubkpgP — Country Club Conservative (@alt_ccc) January 31, 2024

This is one reason of many.

Incredibly brave to come out against something that doesn't exist!!



Can you please release a statement regarding billionaires too!? 😬 https://t.co/LcbhTzyvWg — misha꙳ (@schizarella) January 31, 2024

You've never done a hard day's work in your life. https://t.co/3ZcuHfkskf — Spaceborne Medic, BSN (@SpaceborneMedic) January 31, 2024

Personally, if someone can produce a product so life-changing that people are willing to pay trillions for it, I’ve got no issue with a trillionaire. https://t.co/z6j2Wgt2F8 — Griffin Fill (@GriffinFill) January 31, 2024

Isn't that what the American dream is all about?

Says lady that is filthy rich https://t.co/rJUsFixPqX — Dark Brandon (@PHXCards11) January 31, 2024

Life long politicians shouldn’t be millionaires… you shouldn’t exist https://t.co/XoF2xOpclD — TennesseeAubie (@TennesseeAubie) January 31, 2024

Lady who literally became filthy rich on the backs of voters said something.

Advertisement

Like the hungry Haitian children you stole money from? That kind of kids going hungry?!? You hypocrite — drain the swamp (@HidenfromBiden_) January 31, 2024

As a final note, for the protection of all the tweeps in this article insulting Hillary, they are not feeling bad or like they want to end their lives. Thank you. Heh.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!











