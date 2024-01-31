'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious

Oh my goodness! Chaya Raichik has really upset a 'Karen' on the internet. This particular 'Karen' happens to be an Oklahoma State Representative and he wants to report someone making fun of him of the internet.

.@ChayaRaichik10 is almost as skilled at altering photos as she is at altering tiktok videos, a perfect example of how she has built a following on lies and deception. https://t.co/mr3gOFSLWw pic.twitter.com/M7wUknnfcw — Rep. Mickey Dollens (@MickeyDollens) January 30, 2024

.@RyanWaltersSupt @oksde Do you approve of your appointee addressing elected officials in this manner? — Rep. Mickey Dollens (@MickeyDollens) January 30, 2024

Chaya has recently been appointed to an Oklahoma library advisory board so this elected official needed to tattletale to the Superintendent of schools. Very grown man behavior.

In her defense, the crop made you look less weird. — Lord B (@BGH1968) January 31, 2024

100 percent. Now, he looks like a grown man cosplaying ET.

Hello manager! They’re being mean to me on X and I’m an eLeCtEd OfFiCiAl! https://t.co/aZRKKdQ5Br pic.twitter.com/QvDH2NSKPb — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 31, 2024

Of course, the only way to respond to man babies on the internet is mock them harder.

Memers will meme this guy until he cries, then meme his crying. — X-ray (@XrayFactor) January 31, 2024

That is correct.

2 reporters are going nuts because of how I addressed an elected official (I called him a groomer after carefully reviewing his writings).



Who do these people think they are? They think they’re better than us. Elected officials work for US. They deserve to be scrutinized. They… pic.twitter.com/l0yKfVEtX1 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 31, 2024

Of course, the Leftist Media had to jump in and defend this ELECTED OFFICIAL from a big bad woman on the internet.

But state rep @MickeyDollens wrote a whole article about me saying there’s no porn in Oklahoma schools! How could this be… https://t.co/jnbAOT1IWN — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 31, 2024

It's almost like he lied about Chaya and she just responded and now he's scared of the truth.

Have you considered crying harder? — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) January 31, 2024

Elected officials don’t deserve respect just because they’re elected officials. Hope this helps — Aaron (@_AaronRyan) January 31, 2024

He apparently believes he is royalty.

Being an elected official SPECIFICALLY opens you up to criticism of the people. Did you think you joined some untouchable club? Might want to read the 1st Amendment again. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 31, 2024

lol you are focusing on how she addressed you?! You were ELECTED not selected by the people. She can talk to you however she wants. You are not special nor need special treatment. How about taking ownership of your own wrong doing? — Shay (@Shay5018) January 31, 2024

He's focusing on how she addressed him because he knows the claims she is making against him are true. It's about distraction. Twitter was not falling for it today.