'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:45 AM on January 31, 2024
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

Oh my goodness! Chaya Raichik has really upset a 'Karen' on the internet. This particular 'Karen' happens to be an Oklahoma State Representative and he wants to report someone making fun of him of the internet. 

Chaya has recently been appointed to an Oklahoma library advisory board so this elected official needed to tattletale to the Superintendent of schools. Very grown man behavior.

100 percent. Now, he looks like a grown man cosplaying ET.

Of course, the only way to respond to man babies on the internet is mock them harder.

That is correct.

Of course, the Leftist Media had to jump in and defend this ELECTED OFFICIAL from a big bad woman on the internet.

It's almost like he lied about Chaya and she just responded and now he's scared of the truth.

He apparently believes he is royalty.

He's focusing on how she addressed him because he knows the claims she is making against him are true. It's about distraction. Twitter was not falling for it today.

