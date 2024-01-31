OUCH! Gov. Ron DeSantis Had a 4-Letter Word Buzzkill for Biden After He...
'Squawk You!' African Grey Parrots in U.K. Zoo Use FOWL Language & Staff...
'What Has Become of America?' Man Who Defaced Satan Statue in Iowa Charged...
The Woke Left Has Found Something New to Be Offended By
Biden Treats Illegals Like Kings and Pro-Lifers Like Criminals
Obviously! Zelenskyy Says All He Needs to Win the War Against Russia Is...
Janai Nelson President and Director-Counsel of LDF (NAACP) Has Thoughts on Texas Defending...
Randi Weingarten Again Proves Self-Awareness Isn't a Job Requirement to Head the AFT
'Whiny Snowflakes': Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls MILLIONS in Harvard Donations
Joe Rogan Reveals Why He's Not a Liberal Anymore
New York City to Thomas Jefferson: GTFOH After 187 Years at City Hall...
Mass. Gov Isn't Getting Much Sympathy While Weeping About Consequences of Policies She...
WATCH: Security Cameras Capture the Moment Israeli Troops Raid a Hospital to Kill...
'Give Me...': IMAGINE the Dem/Media Freak-Out if Trump Said This Is What He...

'Unconstitutional and Unenforceable'! ATF Allegedly Drafting Plans to Ban the Sale of Private Fireams

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:30 PM on January 31, 2024
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell


In case you don't feel like your rights have been trampled upon enough lately, we bring you this story.

Advertisement

Recommended

'Whiny Snowflakes': Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls MILLIONS in Harvard Donations
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This is the problem with Democrats having access to the levers of power.

The Democrats are particularly skilled at this.

Oh, it can get so much worse.'

Advertisement

When has that stopped the Democrats?

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!





Tags: ATF GUN CONTROL GUN GRABBERS GUN CONFISCATION GUN CONTROL DEBATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Whiny Snowflakes': Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls MILLIONS in Harvard Donations
Amy Curtis
'Squawk You!' African Grey Parrots in U.K. Zoo Use FOWL Language & Staff Hatches Plan to Stop Mean Tweets
Laura W.
'Libs of Tik Tok' Founder Makes Oklahoma State Representative Cry and His Tears Are Delicious
justmindy
'What Has Become of America?' Man Who Defaced Satan Statue in Iowa Charged With a Hate Crime
Amy Curtis
Janai Nelson President and Director-Counsel of LDF (NAACP) Has Thoughts on Texas Defending Its Border
RickRobinson
WATCH: Security Cameras Capture the Moment Israeli Troops Raid a Hospital to Kill Hamass Terrorists
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Whiny Snowflakes': Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls MILLIONS in Harvard Donations Amy Curtis
Advertisement