'Unconstitutional and Unenforceable'! ATF Allegedly Drafting Plans to Ban the Sale of Private Fireams





In case you don't feel like your rights have been trampled upon enough lately, we bring you this story.

🚨🚨🚨 @EMPOWR_us has learned through whistleblowers within ATF that at the direction of the White House, ATF has drafted a 1,300 page document to justify a rule effectively banning the private sale of firearms. 🧵 — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) January 31, 2024

The whistleblowers say the rule is being drafted by Senior Policy Counsel Eric Epstein, who worked as the Phoenix Field Office's Division Counsel during Operation Wide Received (a precursor of Operation Fast and Furious). — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) January 31, 2024

It would also circumvent the separation of powers in the Constitution, which grants “all legislative Powers” to Congress while requiring that the President “take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” https://t.co/TinZVyN3HK — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) January 31, 2024

Barack Obama tried this on gun control in 2013 and 2016. He infamously asserted, "We are not just going to be waiting for legislation...I've got a pen and I've got a phone." During the 2020 campaign Kamala Harris also promised this kind of unilateral executive action on guns. — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) January 31, 2024

But like Biden's student debt bailout plan, such a sweeping rule seems almost certain to be struck down in the courts. It's thus hard to view it as anything other than a cynical pay to energize his base in a presidential election year. — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) January 31, 2024

The lessons of the Ruby Ridge and Waco standoffs should make clear that attempting to enforce such an expansive regulation could endanger countless ATF field agents who are forced to serve as the face of the Biden Administration in enforcing this against private firearms owners. — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) January 31, 2024

This morning @EMPOWR_us sent a FOIA request to DOJ and ATF requesting Epstein’s emails discussing any ban of private sales, as well as communications between ATF and DOJ on the topic. The text of the letter is below. 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/haVxNaA3kv — Tristan Leavitt (@tristanleavitt) January 31, 2024

This is the problem with Democrats having access to the levers of power.

An interesting experiment to see how many parts of the Constitution can be violated at one time. https://t.co/QRnX1YHLfv — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 31, 2024

The Democrats are particularly skilled at this.

It's almost like the White House really really wants to see widespread civil unrest in order to somehow justify this after the fact.



This is your reminder to give the @ATFHQ a hard time every day of the week. https://t.co/eBPsHDXLOd — libertarian redhead (@LibertarianRed1) January 31, 2024

Wow. Just when you think it couldn’t get worse. https://t.co/OMbWeFGDzb — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 31, 2024

Oh, it can get so much worse.'

What do we say? When the government wants to take your guns, they are planning something that you’ll need guns to stop. https://t.co/GsIfJMhxr0 pic.twitter.com/OwLXibhLCA — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) January 31, 2024

When has that stopped the Democrats?

