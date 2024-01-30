Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to be Single

Note: While both social media accounts are indeed gone, there is some question as to the account's validity and all material shared is alleged.
Yesterday, we told you about Gisele Fetterman deleting her Twitter. This was a very interesting development in light of the fact she used to love Twitter. Welp, it gets even better. Now, she has deleted Instagram, too, according to an investigative journalist.
🚨 BREAKING: Senator John Fetterman's wife Gisele deletes all pictures with him on social media.— misha꙳ (@schizarella) January 30, 2024
According to reports she is currently single. pic.twitter.com/SleP06Bkxn
UPDATE: Gisele deletes her Instagram, close friends confirm this is due to John's incessant support for for the war. https://t.co/wW8vEFr8wu— misha꙳ (@schizarella) January 30, 2024
Fetterman finally got that annoying lump removed https://t.co/2NMb7wwZo4— Magills (@magills_) January 30, 2024
🚨 BREAKING: According to close friends, John Fetterman's wife Gisele was targeted for her husband's rabid support for Israel.— misha꙳ (@schizarella) January 30, 2024
This is being cited as the primary reason for their separation. It remains to be seen if Fetterman can talk about anything other than Israel. https://t.co/GF79GQdtpJ pic.twitter.com/opVjPIp7Wm
He lost 100 pounds so easily.
My man Fetterman is free …. First round on me @JohnFetterman …. I’m a fantastic wing man https://t.co/BvmI7XHGVb— Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 30, 2024
He apparently has a good trust fund and now a Senate paycheck, too.
It simply cannot be a coincidence that John Fetterman started making sense at almost the exact moment he and his wife Giselle Fetterman apparently broke up.— Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 30, 2024
The question is...which came first? https://t.co/1sbeVwe2Jk
Maybe his way of getting back at her was to do the opposite of everything she wants.
Ladies, this is what the ideal DC bachelor looks like. You may not like it, but it’s true https://t.co/2NMb7wwZo4 pic.twitter.com/pv6pWg1fvi— Magills (@magills_) January 30, 2024
Getting rid of illegals is really the answer to everything https://t.co/k2DoEsEtgG— Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) January 30, 2024
https://t.co/2NMb7wwZo4 pic.twitter.com/Xnhtskouuy— Magills (@magills_) January 30, 2024
The jokes write themselves.
His girl leaves him and he becomes anti immigration— Left Right🍷🧀 ✝️🇻🇦 (@LeftRightEAA) January 30, 2024
The most ET thing to happen https://t.co/2mM3KQAXMW
We are so back https://t.co/3dNMgxsK9u— Juan Delgado Crab King (@BurritoHunting) January 30, 2024
https://t.co/PmTctXgCE4 pic.twitter.com/6txvSBrqQN— Mrs. Brassenstein (@MBrassenstein) January 30, 2024
It's bound to happen.
John Fetterman deserves a lot better. https://t.co/Y8IXEWzrb5— Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 30, 2024
He needs to find a nice conservative wife who loves him for who he is and not his ability to get her a green card.
Lmao. That Green card wife got all she wanted from Fetterman and now left him dry. Not really a surprise given how careless she was when Fetterman was in the hospital. https://t.co/ZWwh5A7th6— Onmyrail (@Onmyrail1) January 30, 2024
The writing was on the wall.
I CALLED IT! https://t.co/W1B3yFrYl0— LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) January 30, 2024
If that's the case, here's hoping they don't reconcile any time soon.
