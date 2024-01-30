Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Asks Why President Trump Didn't Secure the Border
Florida State Representative Calls Accurate IDs 'Attack on Trans People', Gets ZERO Sympat...
Jennifer Rubin Wants the Feds to Get a Contempt Order Against Gov. Greg...
Nailed It: John Hayward's Thread on Democrats and America Is Straight Fire Truth
Ilhan Omar Proudly (and Disturbingly) Reveals the Pet Names She Shares With the...
WaPo: Republicans Have Suggested It's OK to Ignore Supreme Court Rulings
Sheldon Whitehouse Faceplants in Touting Bidenomics by Citing Economic Expert ... Stephen...
Dem Rep Claims MAGA Border Policy Is to Bomb Mexico, Shoot Migrants in...
'It's J-over!' Joe Biden's 'Old Man Shoes' Elicit Some Great Spoofs on Twitter
The Left Hates Anything That Brings Joy: Board Games Now 'Uphold Colonial Narratives'
Biden Says ‘I’ve Done All I Can Do’ About the Border With His...
E. Jean Carroll's Shopping Spree, Joe Rogan's Red-Pill Moment, and RFK Jr.'s Truth...
Viral Pic of Taylor Swift Whispering to Travis Kelce Becomes HILARIOUS Meme and...
DOZENS of US Gov Workers to Go on Hunger Strike for Gaza FOR...

Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to be Single

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on January 30, 2024
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Note: While both social media accounts are indeed gone, there is some question as to the account's validity and all material shared is alleged.

Yesterday, we told you about Gisele Fetterman deleting her Twitter. This was a very interesting development in light of the fact she used to love Twitter. Welp, it gets even better. Now, she has deleted Instagram, too, according to an investigative journalist.

Advertisement

He lost 100 pounds so easily.

He apparently has a good trust fund and now a Senate paycheck, too.

Recommended

Florida State Representative Calls Accurate IDs 'Attack on Trans People', Gets ZERO Sympathy
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Maybe his way of getting back at her was to do the opposite of everything she wants.

The jokes write themselves.

It's bound to happen.

He needs to find a nice conservative wife who loves him for who he is and not his ability to get her a green card.

Advertisement

The writing was on the wall.

If that's the case, here's hoping they don't reconcile any time soon.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!




Tags: DIVORCE IMMIGRANT IMMIGRANTS PENNSYLVANIA RUMORS JOHN FETTERMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Florida State Representative Calls Accurate IDs 'Attack on Trans People', Gets ZERO Sympathy
Amy Curtis
Nailed It: John Hayward's Thread on Democrats and America Is Straight Fire Truth
Amy Curtis
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis Asks Why President Trump Didn't Secure the Border
Brett T.
Sheldon Whitehouse Faceplants in Touting Bidenomics by Citing Economic Expert ... Stephen Colbert?
Grateful Calvin
Jennifer Rubin Wants the Feds to Get a Contempt Order Against Gov. Greg Abbott
Brett T.
'It's J-over!' Joe Biden's 'Old Man Shoes' Elicit Some Great Spoofs on Twitter
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Florida State Representative Calls Accurate IDs 'Attack on Trans People', Gets ZERO Sympathy Amy Curtis
Advertisement