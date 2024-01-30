Follow Up: Gisele Fetterman Deletes Additional Social Media Accounts and is Rumored to be Single

Note: While both social media accounts are indeed gone, there is some question as to the account's validity and all material shared is alleged.

Yesterday, we told you about Gisele Fetterman deleting her Twitter. This was a very interesting development in light of the fact she used to love Twitter. Welp, it gets even better. Now, she has deleted Instagram, too, according to an investigative journalist.

🚨 BREAKING: Senator John Fetterman's wife Gisele deletes all pictures with him on social media.



According to reports she is currently single. pic.twitter.com/SleP06Bkxn — misha꙳ (@schizarella) January 30, 2024

UPDATE: Gisele deletes her Instagram, close friends confirm this is due to John's incessant support for for the war. https://t.co/wW8vEFr8wu — misha꙳ (@schizarella) January 30, 2024

Fetterman finally got that annoying lump removed https://t.co/2NMb7wwZo4 — Magills (@magills_) January 30, 2024

🚨 BREAKING: According to close friends, John Fetterman's wife Gisele was targeted for her husband's rabid support for Israel.



This is being cited as the primary reason for their separation. It remains to be seen if Fetterman can talk about anything other than Israel. https://t.co/GF79GQdtpJ pic.twitter.com/opVjPIp7Wm — misha꙳ (@schizarella) January 30, 2024

He lost 100 pounds so easily.

My man Fetterman is free …. First round on me @JohnFetterman …. I’m a fantastic wing man https://t.co/BvmI7XHGVb — Ahmed Al Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) January 30, 2024

He apparently has a good trust fund and now a Senate paycheck, too.

It simply cannot be a coincidence that John Fetterman started making sense at almost the exact moment he and his wife Giselle Fetterman apparently broke up.



The question is...which came first? https://t.co/1sbeVwe2Jk — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 30, 2024

Maybe his way of getting back at her was to do the opposite of everything she wants.

Ladies, this is what the ideal DC bachelor looks like. You may not like it, but it’s true https://t.co/2NMb7wwZo4 pic.twitter.com/pv6pWg1fvi — Magills (@magills_) January 30, 2024

Getting rid of illegals is really the answer to everything https://t.co/k2DoEsEtgG — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) January 30, 2024

The jokes write themselves.

His girl leaves him and he becomes anti immigration



The most ET thing to happen https://t.co/2mM3KQAXMW — Left Right🍷🧀 ✝️🇻🇦 (@LeftRightEAA) January 30, 2024

We are so back https://t.co/3dNMgxsK9u — Juan Delgado Crab King (@BurritoHunting) January 30, 2024

It's bound to happen.

John Fetterman deserves a lot better. https://t.co/Y8IXEWzrb5 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 30, 2024

He needs to find a nice conservative wife who loves him for who he is and not his ability to get her a green card.

Lmao. That Green card wife got all she wanted from Fetterman and now left him dry. Not really a surprise given how careless she was when Fetterman was in the hospital. https://t.co/ZWwh5A7th6 — Onmyrail (@Onmyrail1) January 30, 2024

The writing was on the wall.

If that's the case, here's hoping they don't reconcile any time soon.

