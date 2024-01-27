Gavin Newsom's Leftist Policies Wipe Out the Store That Inspired the Movie 'Toy Story'

NBC News: Latino Layoffs at LA Times Threaten Coverage of Election Disinformation
justmindy
justmindy  |  6:47 PM on January 27, 2024
AP Photo/John Raoux

This is very sad. The original toy store that inspired 'Toy Story' is closing in California. The store is located in San Francisco and is closing because of crime and inflation (the Democrats are responsible for both of those). 

Advertisement

He will never be President now.

Everything Gavin touches turns to trash.

He'll try and paint this as a win and spin this as a positive for California.

This is a bit of explanation of one of the latest crimes around the toy store.

The commuter was hit with so much force that there were pools of blood on the sidewalk.  “Melvin Bu­lauan, 42, “skipped” to­wards the com­muter walk­ing at the junc­tion of Kearny and Post Streets and punched him with such force as to leave pools of blood on the side­walk and the vic­tim in hos­pi­tal un­der­go­ing surgery.    “No one feels safe com­ing back to work down­town or rid­ing BART,” the vic­tim said in a state­ment read to the court. “All ef­forts to bring peo­ple back to the of­fice have been shot” as a con­se­quence of the July at­tack, he said.    “He is a vi­o­lent and dan­ger­ous in­di­vid­ual who should­n’t be on our streets.””

That's terrifying.

