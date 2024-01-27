Gavin Newsom's Leftist Policies Wipe Out the Store That Inspired the Movie 'Toy Story'

This is very sad. The original toy store that inspired 'Toy Story' is closing in California. The store is located in San Francisco and is closing because of crime and inflation (the Democrats are responsible for both of those).
The iconic San Francisco store that inspired Toy Story is closing after 86 years. Jeffrey's Toys cited "the perils and violence of the downtown environment" and "inflation" as reasons for the closure.— Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) January 27, 2024
In other words, it's another casualty of failed politics in California. pic.twitter.com/WaQrt8zR3h
Gavin killed Woody and Buzz. Way to go. https://t.co/KVcMhVuBTj— Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) January 27, 2024
He will never be President now.
Communism destroys everything https://t.co/YpOKd1KI8G— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) January 27, 2024
It’ll be a homeless encampment tomorrow. Don’t do Buzz like that. https://t.co/S5c7xuZr5f— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 27, 2024
Fire sale courtesy of @GavinNewsom https://t.co/1WY7Ag3dHj— Holly Thornton 🇺🇸 (@beachmamax2) January 27, 2024
Everything Gavin touches turns to trash.
Sad. Another victim of Regressive Dem policies. https://t.co/5zIBFZDt9I— James Gallagher (@J_GallagherAD3) January 27, 2024
No toys for you.— John Dennis (@RealJohnDennis) January 27, 2024
San Francisco progressives supported defunding the police.
You know, for the kids.#VoteRepublican https://t.co/QDFiQPTXqG
Hey @GavinNewsom what say you? Let’s see what lie you come up with on this one. You’re an abysmal failure, a snake in a suit and you’re destroying our beloved San Francisco. Despicable Democrat. https://t.co/x9hM1gPhns— Shelley Matheny (@ShelleyMatheny) January 27, 2024
He'll try and paint this as a win and spin this as a positive for California.
Is it any surprise that just outside Jeffrey’s Toys a man was sucker punched by a mentally ill deranged lunatic last year?— Thomas Hawk (@thomashawk) January 27, 2024
The commuter was hit with so much force that there were pools of blood on the sidewalk.
“Melvin Bulauan, 42, “skipped” towards the commuter walking… https://t.co/pRNav0fou1
This is a bit of explanation of one of the latest crimes around the toy store.
The commuter was hit with so much force that there were pools of blood on the sidewalk. "Melvin Bulauan, 42, "skipped" towards the commuter walking at the junction of Kearny and Post Streets and punched him with such force as to leave pools of blood on the sidewalk and the victim in hospital undergoing surgery. "No one feels safe coming back to work downtown or riding BART," the victim said in a statement read to the court. "All efforts to bring people back to the office have been shot" as a consequence of the July attack, he said. "He is a violent and dangerous individual who shouldn't be on our streets.""
That's terrifying.
Gavin Newsom has been cast as the villain in Toy Story 5— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) January 27, 2024
Thanks California. 😔 pic.twitter.com/3vkMCwtXao— Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) January 27, 2024
